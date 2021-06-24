Gozoop wins integrated digital mandate for U&I

Gozoop has won the integrated digital mandate for India’s most progressive gadget brand U&I following a multi-agency pitch.

As part of the mandate, the company will be responsible for providing creative marketing solutions to fuel the brand’s growth. In addition, the company will also advise on social media strategies for the brand, along with media mandate to strengthen the brand’s online presence, as well as handle PR and Influencer Marketing. U&I provides gadgets and electronic solutions to consumer and are becoming a brand to be reckoned with in terms of providing great products at compelling prices.

Speaking on the win, Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, CEO & Co-Founder, Gozoop said, “With an integrated mandate, we are in a unique position to delight and engage the audience of U&I at various levels through an effective mix of service offerings. I see this as a key strategy for D2C brands looking to #BreakTheBox and are looking forward to leveraging it to help U&I win in this new world.”

Speaking on the collaboration, Meet Vij, CEO, U&I said, “Gozoop as an organisation appealed to us because we identified with their core values. The digital-first approach of the organisation will help us break barriers together. We are excited to begin this journey.”

