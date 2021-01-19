Govt writes to WhatsApp, asks it to withdraw new privacy policy in India

According to media reports, the letter says “that the update and data-sharing with Facebook will expose Indian users to greater security risks and vulnerabilities”

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jan 19, 2021 6:15 PM
The Indian government has written a strongly worded letter to WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart, asking the messaging app to withdraw the recent changes it made to its privacy policy, according to media reports.

One of the reports claims that in the letter, dated January 18, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has stated that “the proposed changes to the WhatsApp Terms of Service and Privacy Policy raise grave concerns regarding the implications for the choice and autonomy of Indian citizens."

The report quotes sources as saying that the letter says “that the update and data-sharing with Facebook will expose Indian users to greater security risks and vulnerabilities creating a honeypot of information.”

“Therefore, you are called upon to withdraw the proposed changes," says the letter.

The letter further says that "any unilateral changes to the WhatsApp Terms of Service and Privacy would not be fair and acceptable."

The government has said that having a lenient privacy update for Europe while being stringent in India is discriminatory for Indian users.

