Govt may form Group of Ministers for gaming regulatory framework
As per reports, the government is said to be talking to industry stakeholders about creating a self-regulatory organisation
The government is mulling setting up a group of ministers (GOM) for formulating a regulatory framework concerning the gaming industry.
As per media reports, the GOM is likely to include ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Anurag Thakur.
The government is also said to be talking to industry stakeholders about creating a self-regulatory organisation.
The gaming industry is still navigating the government's decision to implement a 28% tax on online gaming.
In April last year, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) formed an Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) Promotion Task Force to promote the AVGC sector in the country.
Google’s new Generative AI Search: How brands can work their way around
Experts point out that brands, advertisers, and search engine experts will need to grasp the new functionalities introduced by Google SGE and adapt their strategies accordingly
By e4m Staff | Oct 30, 2023 9:02 AM | 6 min read
When Google infused Search, the company’s foundational product, with Generative AI, and rolled out the Search Generative Experience (SGE) on August 31, it was but the first response to the peril posed to its search dominance by Microsoft’s new ChatGPT powered Bing search browser.
In its next offensive in the quickly emerging AI wars, it was announced, at the Google for India event held earlier in October, that there will be an enhanced visual feed for searches, with filters that will help users customize their discoveries and purchases within SGE. And India is also the first market in the world with bilingual results for SGE, available in both Hindi and English.
Google also announced that in the coming months it would be adding features on the search page results for products by allowing consumers to chat directly with the brands advertising their wares, thereby streamlining the purchase journey, meaning that being one of the brands to pop up on top has become more complex.
Now that SGE is live, Preetham Venkky, Chief Digital Officer, DDB Mudra, says, “You can see how you don't even get to organic search results in the first fold. Just look at the user experience: you open it, first you get SGE that's practically half the screen, and then it's sponsored ads. And then you get the organic results. So right now, Google is increasingly looking at SGE as organic.”
As the old saying goes, ‘Where do you hide a dead body? On the second page of Google.’ Now, Venkky says, the all-important fold on our screens is the page.
“I have a feeling that people just get their answers in the first fold viz. SGE. So, I think brands need to look at optimizing for SGE and searchable results that come through generative experience because Google hasn't removed the organic part. You still get the thumbnails and links to the articles in the top right-hand corner in SGE. I think that's what brands need to aim at. They need to re-change the scheme with which they're creating the content.”
It should be noted however that as of now, SGE is an opt-in feature and requires updated browsers. For those looking to opt in, look for a blue test tube icon on the top right-hand corner of your Chrome browser.
That’s why Dhruv Shah, VP, CX, FCB/SIX India believes, that if SGE remains in the current state and does not expand on its own, there won’t be major impact as “users may explore the feature in the start, but then go back to the good old way or doing research on Google and clicking on the top three to five organic links.”
He says however that if Google loads the full SGE automatically (and as Generative AI seeps further into our lives, that seems more than likely), traffic to blogs or informative pages may see a drop in the start. “Users will get their answer in the experience and therefore not go further in the journey or users may ‘Ask a Follow Up’ and go further into the conversational journey to find their answer. But if you optimize your pages and feature in the Snapshot Carousel on the right-hand side of SGE, you might get some click through.”
And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, White Rivers Media, believes that SGE's key features, such as the AI Snapshot, Conversational Mode, and Vertical Experiences, offer brands the opportunity to engage with consumers in more refined and contextually relevant ways.
The AI Snapshot provides concise and tailored summaries, making search results more efficient, while Conversational Mode enables more personalized and conversational interactions, which can enhance consumer engagement. Additionally, Vertical Experiences are particularly valuable for e-commerce brands, allowing them to showcase products effectively.
“While there are implications, including a potential loss of organic traffic and the need to adapt to the new interface, SGE offers advertisers a chance to qualify higher-intent buyers and improve conversion rates, ultimately enhancing their ability to connect with consumers,” says Kothari.
Pointing out that brands, advertisers, and search engine experts will need to grasp the new functionalities introduced by Google SGE and adapt their strategies accordingly, and if they don’t, they will see a major drop in traffic, Samir Asher, Co-founder & COO, Tonic Worldwide, says, “We have already kicked off the SEO implementation for generative AI at Tonic to boost our brands' online profiles. The search results are set to become more relevant and informative under this new framework, placing a significant emphasis on producing quality content. Targeting the precise keywords and phrases will be instrumental in attracting a broader user base and achieving enhanced visibility in the digital landscape.”
Sandeep Saini, Vice President- Growth, Team Pumpkin says SGE’s new features provide chances for more interesting and targeted advertising, resulting in high click-through click rates and conversions. “Additionally, by incorporating Google Lens's new visual search capabilities, businesses can stand out their products or services in the field of digital advertising. Brands may also engage with people more deeply through SGE's dynamic platform, which integrates visual material, linguistic assistance, and useful information such as purchase intent, search history, etc.”
Kothari says that crafting compelling summaries is essential, as brands should ensure their content is well-structured, informative, and directly addresses common user questions to increase the chances of being featured in SGE-generated summaries, while utilizing Conversational Mode allows brands to engage with their audience more effectively by anticipating follow-up questions and providing valuable information.
“For e-commerce businesses, optimizing for Vertical Experiences is crucial, which involves creating comprehensive product listings with detailed information, high-quality images, and customer reviews. Staying up-to-date with SEO best practices and regularly analyzing the impact of SGE on search rankings and user behavior will be essential to adapt and remain competitive in the evolving search landscape,” adds Kothari.
Venkky notes, “This is what I call is a breaking change. What I mean by a breaking change is the change that breaks most things. And so, brands need to re-orchestrate and then build around this breaking change.”
Q2 FY2024: Reliance Jio profits up 12% YoY
RIL reported a rise of 27% in consolidated net profit at Rs 17,394 crore
By e4m Staff | Oct 28, 2023 9:11 AM | 1 min read
Reliance Jio has announced its results for Q2 of FY2024 where its profits have risen 4% to Rs 5,058 crore from Rs 4,863 crore previous quarter. The profit growth YoY is 12.1%.
Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 24,750 crore, up 9.89% YoY. It grew 3% from Rs 24,042 crore in the previous quarter, according to the telecom company. EBITDA stood at Rs 12,953 crore from Rs 12,578 crore in Q1, rising 3%.
The operating margin of the company rose 10 basic points YoY to 26.4% and the profit margin to 40 basis points to 17.4%.
Akash M Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm informed that Jio True5G will soon be available pan India. He also stated that by offering a fibre-like digital experience to homes and small enterprises, the JioAirFibre will transform broadband infrastructure in the country.
Reliance Industries (RIL) reported a rise of 27% in consolidated net profit at Rs 17,394 crore, compared to Rs 13,656 crore in Q2 last year.
Amazon posts $9.9 billion in profits in Q3
The company earned $143 billion, posting a 13% increase YoY, exceeding analyst expectations of $141 billion
By e4m Staff | Oct 27, 2023 8:40 AM | 1 min read
E-commerce giant Amazon has released its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
In Q3, the company revealed that its revenue was $143.1 billion, posting a 13% increase YoY and rising above analyst expectations of $141.4 billion. Its profits stood at $9.9 billion.
The projections stand between $160 billion and $167 billion.
CEO Andy Jassy reportedly said that the strong quarter can be attributed to the company’s ad business growth.
Revenue from Amazon Web Services stood at $23.1 billion compared to analyst expectations of $23.09 billion. Its operating income was $6.98 billion, the highest since the first quarter of 2022.
The company’s central online stores reportedly posted $57.3 billion. Ad sales went up f26% to $12 billion.
The games e-commerce platforms play
As e-commerce players continue to vie for consumer attention and time so as to fulfill metrics like ‘time spent on site’ and ‘click through rates’, they’ve turned to games to engage customers
By e4m Staff | Oct 27, 2023 8:34 AM | 5 min read
We don’t know about you dear reader, but one of our most cherished dreams is to win an all-expenses-paid trip to some exotic destination. And if it must be on the strength of buying another book we won’t read or yet another piece of exercise equipment that will gather dust in the corner, so be it.
Apparently, brands heard our prayers or, more likely, listened to their marketing teams, as now potential prizes, be they vacations or smartphones, don’t even require you to purchase something. As e-commerce players continue vying for our attention and time so as to fulfill metrics like ‘time spent on site’ and ‘click through rates’, they’ve turned to games to engage customers, tempting them with everything from said prizes from spinning wheels to the simple self-satisfaction of getting a digital trophy or badge for correctly answering a simple trivia question.
As Rohan Chincholi, Managing Partner – Digital, Havas Media India, observes, exploring this gamification of e-commerce platforms is like the one-click key to unlocking a world of exceptional deals and exclusive opportunities.
Noting that brands are aware of the lurid appeal of prizes and kudos, he says, “We must seek innovative avenues such as gamification to captivate users during their exploratory journeys on our platforms, where engagement becomes the catalyst for extraordinary offers, driving incremental sales.”
Google understood the assignment (of user time and attention) when it replaced its “loading” screens with a T-Rex running across a desert landscape and jumping over cacti, and Amazon has taken that concept of gamification to the next level, as is exemplified by the way the company has gone all in on the strategy for its Great Indian Festival sale.
Amazon’s understanding of the potential of gamification in the e-commerce experience is evident. They’ve introduced quick, short, easy-to-indulge-in challenges that offer rewards and an added layer of excitement to the shopping process. For example, they offer time-based challenges like “unlock an exclusive deal by making a purchase in the next 24 hours” or “spin the wheel” games.
These gamified elements ensure users interact with more touchpoints ensuring each user is motivated to browse more of what’s on display, says Kartik Khanna & Co-Founder, The Starter Labs (Zoo Media), adding, “Amazon’s strategy encourages customer loyalty by providing loyalty points, rewards, badges and personalised offers for returning customers when it comes to engaging in the mini-games. This encourages more frequent ‘app opens’ or, what we would refer to as - daily active users.”
Chincholi says Amazon aims to enhance user engagement, foster customer loyalty, and create an atmosphere of excitement and competition. “This strategy encourages users to spend more time exploring products, interacting with the platform's features, and making purchases. It also provides Amazon with valuable data to refine their marketing efforts and recommendations. This innovative approach not only boosts sales during the limited-time event but also reinforces Amazon's commitment to delivering a unique and interactive shopping experience to its customers,” he says.
And it’s not just Amazon and festive shopping. Food delivery aggregators like Swiggy and Zomato make hay whenever ICC and IPL matches shine on screens across the country with their prediction games. D2C platforms and online merchants from Mamaearth to CocoCart encourage you to spin that wheel for discounts.
Khanna points out that the gamification approach also creates a sense of competition and more importantly - urgency. Time-bound flash sales and leaderboards, backed by dynamic pricing make the most of all the data they collect and motivates users to make quicker purchase decisions.
For instance, “Amazon is basically leveraging the fear of missing out and offering a mini thrill to keep users engaged. Every touchpoint accessed by a user is valuable data on user behaviour, interest, and preferences for Amazon. This allows Amazon to fine-tune marketing and sales strategies for future events. It also allows them to create more robust and result-oriented opportunities for brands and marketers to maximise their efforts on the platform.”
“Gamficiation is an incredibly powerful tool to swing several detrimental metrics in your favour for anyone using e-commerce. Gamification, done correctly, positively impacts the engagement, conversion and retention of customers. Gamifying can even be used in the feedback and review processes by offering rewards, which leads to valuable insights for brands and also boosts overall user engagement,” adds Khanna.
Gamified product discovery methods, such as interactive quizzes and spin-to-win features, also transform the product selection process into an enjoyable journey, making customers feel like active participants in their shopping experience.
Raghav Upadhyay, Head- Performance Marketing, ROIsted, a Team Pumpkin vertical, agrees that gamification can be strategized as an engagement tool for transforming engagement into enthusiasm which ultimately increases the conversion rates.
“And as we all know that advertising platforms' algorithms love high conversion and engagement rates. Brands should understand that gamification leverages fundamental human psychology by providing gratification. To succeed, they must align rewards with user desires, seamlessly integrate gamification into their customer journey, and continually optimize strategies,” says Upadhyay.
“Gamification empowers brands to create entertaining challenges and interactive experiences that resonate with their target audience, making shopping more enjoyable and personalized. It encourages users to share their achievements on social platforms, amplifying brand visibility – the extra reach,” says Chincholi, concluding, “Gamification isn't just a trend; it's a versatile approach that allows brands to connect with customers at a deeper level and also helps in driving sales.”
Meta India’s revenue from click-to-message ads doubled in FY23
CEO Mark Zuckerberg, during the earnings conference call, said he believes business messaging will be the next major pillar for the company's business
By e4m Staff | Oct 26, 2023 2:45 PM | 2 min read
Meta global revenue jumps 23% in Q3
The social media giant has posted $11.8 billion as net income
By e4m Staff | Oct 26, 2023 12:06 PM | 2 min read
Meta Platforms Inc has reported a 23% increase in its global revenue at $34.14 billion for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023.
In its Q3 earnings report, the social media giant revealed that its net income has risen to $11.8 billion, up by 164% from the same period last year.
"We had a good quarter for our community and business. I'm proud of the work our teams have done to advance AI and mixed reality with the launch of Quest 3, Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, and our AI studio,” said Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder and CEO.
Meta’s advertising revenue stood at $33.6 billion in the third quarter this year, up from $27.23 billion in Q3 last year. Marketing & Sales decreased 24% due primarily to lower marketing spending and headcount-related costs.
On a user geography basis, ad revenue growth was strongest in the Rest of the World and Europe at 36% and 35%, respectively, followed by Asia Pacific at 19% and North America at 17%.
The total expenses of the company came down by 7% from $22 billion last year’s Q3 to $20.3 billion in Q3 2023.
According to the company, Facebook daily active users (DAUs) were 2.09 billion on average for September 2023, an increase of 5% year-over-year while the monthly active users (MAUs) were 3.05 billion during the period, an increase of 3% year-over-year.
In the earnings call, Zuckerberg said that in terms of investment priorities, AI will be the biggest investment area in 2024 – both in engineering and computer resources.
“But I want to avoid allocating a lot of new headcounts, so we’re going to continue deprioritizing a number of non-AI projects across the company to shift people towards working on AI instead,” he said.
The Meta founder also said that the company’s hiring will be slower going forward, the actual rate next year may temporarily be faster.
“On the recruiting front, one dynamic that I want to flag is that we have a sizable hiring backlog right now since part of our layoffs earlier this year included teams swapping out certain skill sets for being able to hire others, and we’re still going to be hiring for those roles going into 2024.
“That means that even though we're planning to grow headcount at a much slower rate going forward, the actual rate next year may temporarily be faster as we work through this hiring backlog,” he said.
The cost of revenue increased 9% as higher infrastructure-related costs were partially offset by lower content costs, the company said.
Meta ended the quarter with over 66,100 employees, down 7% from the second quarter, it said.
