Govt asks Google to stop showing ads of betting firms
A letter has been sent to the search giant by the MIB in this regard, according to media reports
Nearly two months after advising online platforms to refrain from promoting offshore betting firms, the Indian government has now reportedly asked Google to stop displaying surrogate ads of such companies in its search results.
According to a media report, the ministry of information and broadcasting (MIB) has sent a letter to the search giant in this regard.
The report states that the authorities have noticed that though ads of these companies have stopped appearing on TV channels and OTT platforms after they issued an advisory on the matter on October 3, they are still running YouTube and Google.
“We have asked Google to stop this immediately," the report quoted a senior ministry official as saying.
On October 3, the government urged TV, print and digital media platforms asking them not to publish advertisements of online betting platforms on online and social media.
The online advertisement intermediaries were also advised not to target such advertisements towards the Indian audience.
“The advisory had been issued for the reason that betting and gambling is prohibited in most parts of the country, and pose significant financial and socio- economic risk for the consumers, especially youth and children. Accordingly, the promotion of offline or online betting/gambling through advertisements is not advised in the larger public interest,” it stated.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Great Learning launches #ItPaysToUpskill campaign with Virat Kohli
Kohli urges professionals to invest in upskilling as it can be the best investment in the uncertain macroeconomic conditions of today
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 5, 2022 7:04 PM | 2 min read
Great Learning, a part of the BYJU'S group and a leading global edtech company for higher education and professional training, has launched #ItPaysToUpskill, a digital campaign highlighting the need for students and professionals to invest in upskilling to get high financial returns. The brand ambassador Virat Kohli is seen kickstarting this 360-degree digital campaign by urging professionals to invest in upskilling as it can be the best investment in the uncertain macroeconomic conditions of today.
The entire premise of this campaign is to highlight how upskilling impacts one’s income levels and how those salary increments compound over time. Hence upskilling early on in one’s career can yield tremendous returns and also help individuals meet their financial goals sooner.
“With the looming economic recession and uncertain market conditions, upskilling is one investment that carries zero risk while still providing high returns. This is showcased in the campaign through a series of quirky posts, reels and videos on the Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Linkedin handles of Great Learning,” the company said.
Speaking about the campaign, Aparna Mahesh, Chief Marketing Officer, Great Learning said, “The ever evolving nature of work and the skill gaps it creates makes upskilling an obvious choice. But it’s also a decision that is very easy to postpone as there is no instant gratification. Also, there has been no quantification of what people are leaving behind on the table by delaying decisions to invest in upskilling. To solve this, we have illustrated the monetary benefits of upskilling and how they compound over the long term. Research was carried out to curate data that revealed how upskilling in top performing domains can add immense value to people’s careers and their earning potential. The findings were summed up in the Great Learning Upskilling Financial Impact Report 2022 which together with the current market scenario resulted in the narrative that we’re putting out through this campaign.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Verve Media bags creative mandate for Bharat Alt Fuel
As per the mandate, Verve Media will employ creative strategies to create brand awareness and gain recognition for Bharat Alt Fuel
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 5, 2022 2:55 PM | 1 min read
Verve Media, a Mumbai based integrated digital marketing agency, has won the creative mandate for Bharat Alt Fuel. The alternative fuel company is committed to deliver renewable energy solutions by focusing on two crucial points - alternative fuels & electric vehicles.
As per the mandate, Verve Media will employ creative strategies to create brand awareness and gain recognition for Bharat Alt Fuel. The agency aims to position the brand to its target audience and communicate the brand's vision through creative content. This mandate offers a great opportunity for increasing its presence on social media platforms which will result in Bharat Alt Fuel being the most trusted and valuable initiative.
Talking about the onboarding, Vinay Sangwan, Co-Founder at Verve Media, said, “Verve Media has always been active in collaborating with eco-conscious companies like Bharat Alt Fuel. With our plan to create new benchmarks in this category, we believe this decision would bring fruitful results. Our team looks forward to an exciting partnership with Bharat Alt Fuel. “
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Agencies should learn to trust the creators: Panel
Top content creators and experts at the Impact Digital Influencer Conference discussed how brands and influencers can strike the right chord
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 5, 2022 11:10 AM | 2 min read
At the Impact Digital Influencer Conference, top content creators and industry experts convened for a panel discussion on the topic “The Jugalbandi of Brands and Influencers- striking the right chord." The panel was moderated by Satyanarayan Murthy, Head Growth Products, Inca, Motion and saw participation by Viraj Gehlani, (Content creator); Sunetro Lahiri, (Vice President creative, The Glitch); Simone Khambatta (Digital content creator); Snehil Mehra (content creator); Nishant Tanwar (standup comedian, content creator); Arushi Handa (content creator) and Shlok Srivastava (Tech influencer).
Talking as an ad maker, Lahiri noted, “When it comes to influencer marketing, I don’t think brands are not doing it right.” He thinks listening out to the influencers is important while making an ad is necessary as consumers directly connect with the influencers.
Gehlani spoke about influencers’ life, which he believes is quite hyped. He said, “I create content as my passion but don’t stress a lot about it. Audiences like our content and get connected when we keep it natural. It is very necessary to promote a brand subtly so that it doesn’t look like an ad.” Influencers’ posts and ads are different from each other.
Khambatta said, "It’s really difficult to understand what ad agencies and brands want. If they want ads or content created by the creators. Brands want to reach creators’ audience then they have to let them do it their way because no one knows their audience more than creators. Agencies will have to learn to trust the creators."
Tech influencer Shlok thinks the collaborative efforts of brands and creators produce good content. According to him his audience really looks forward to sponsored videos. He feels that creators should also realise where the brands are coming from. For him serving the audience is what matters.
Mehra, popularly known as BC aunty said, “Collaborating with brands is a great revenue model as it supports influencers financially."
Since thousands of influencers are coming up, the insecurity of losing the audience is real. On this, Handa pointed out, “We can’t change the algorithms of Instagram. What’s yours will be yours. Today, everyone has a phone and anyone can become an influencer and I can’t control it.”
Talking about brands' budgets, comedian Nishant Tanwar said, “I deal with the brands in my own ways. The behaviour of the person from the agencies matters a lot. I adjust prices according to that.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
From Web 3.0 to Metaverse: 10 digital trends that defined 2022
The digital landscape evolved rapidly in 2022 as the pandemic drove communities and businesses online. exchange4media tracks down top key trends in the digital landscape this year
By Kanchan Srivastava | Dec 5, 2022 8:44 AM | 8 min read
In the rapidly evolving world of digital trends, every year brings something new and exciting for consumers and marketers. The year 2022 saw many such trends that captured our imagination, from the promise of Metaverse to the impending Web 3.0. The year also saw the implosion of cryptocurrency and the emergence of connected TV as avenue for marketers and media planners.
In this edition of e4m's year-enders, we list down the top 10 trends from the digital world that rocked 2022.
1. Digital ad spend
India’s digital ad revenue remained the talk of the town for the entire year.
Two tech giants Google India and Meta India-pocketed more than Rs 41,000 crore in 2021-22 through online ads. E-commerce players Amazon India and Flipkart also clocked nearly Rs 7,000 crore in ad money together, taking the cumulative Indian revenue of Meta, Google, Amazon and Flipkart to Rs 48,000 crore.
This is much higher than the predictions made by the leading agencies earlier this year. Although the reports and predictions had different timelines, experts believe that digital ad spend could be at an all-time high this year riding on the growth of small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs), perhaps even surpassing the ad spend on TV.
TAM report for Q1 and Q2 of FY23 however paints a different picture. It indicates digital ad insertion has declined by 13% compared to the Jan-March quarter.
“The growth rate has declined, but digital ad spend has continued its growth in 2022 s as India’s economic outlook appears to be stronger relative to other markets,” says Atique Kazi, President - Data, Performance & Digital Products, GroupM India.
GroupM’s ‘This Year Next Year’ end-of-the-year report pegs that digital advertising revenue in India accounts for the largest share (48.8%) in 2022 and is expected to continue rising above pre-pandemic levels. Retail media in India is forecast at $551 million in 2022.
2. Data privacy law
Data privacy debates rocked the country throughout the year mainly due to rising data breach cases and stringent laws in the European Union and other developed countries. India has close to 760 million internet users.
After much pressure, the government of India has finally come out with a revamped Data Protection Bill that seeks to allow companies to transfer some users' data abroad, while giving the federal government powers to exempt state agencies in the interests of national security.
The Bill also proposes financial penalties of up to $30 million fine for breaching the provisions of the law.
The revised Bill came after India withdrew a 2019 privacy bill in August this year. It alarmed companies by proposing stringent restrictions on cross-border data flows. The proposed law would be the latest regulation that could impact how tech giants such as Facebook and Google process and transfer data in India's fast-growing digital market.
3. Connected TV advertising
Connected TVs number this year crossed 10 million in India, according to a FICCI-EY report for 2022. With the rapid growth of CTV and its young users, it has emerged as a touchpoint of interest for marketers and media planners to effectively reach out to their audiences.
It is rapidly emerging as an ideal medium for brands to directly target their audiences. With connected TV, brands are able to advertise on the large screen and at the same enjoy the benefits of digital advertising, like targeting, measurement and interactivity.
Although connected TV advertising is in its nascent stage in India and the platform lacks effective measurement tools, brands have started to advertise on the platform this year.
Prabhvir Sahmey, Senior Director-India and South East Asia, Samsung Ads, assures, “As we look to the next generation of audience measurement, large first-party data sets from Smart TVs will likely play a key role around not only measurement but also planning and optimisation.”
4. Short-videos
The Indian short-form video market set off on a strong growth trajectory in 2022, thanks to the Indian government’s ban on TikTok in 2020.
“The void was quickly filled by global giants YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels besides home-grown platforms like Moj, Josh, MX TakTaka, Chingari among others”, says Sajal Gupta, Digital Marketing Specialist, Chief Executive Kiaos Marketing.
With a 300 million active user base, short-form video platforms have witnessed a surge in content consumption this year.
RedSeer predicted in 2021 that short-video platforms will overtake over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platforms in terms of content consumption in 2022.
Indian short-video apps alone see a $19 billion monetisation opportunity by 2030, according to a Redseer report.
5. Metaverse
During 2022 it was hard to move without bumping into the term "metaverse”, especially following Facebook’s rebranding into Meta at the end of 2021. Metaverse enabled a myriad of new opportunities for the digital and physical worlds to converge.
Leading advertisers like Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tanishq, Mondelez and MakeMyTrip, set the tone by leveraging the virtual space to create their own Shoppe in the metaverse.
The craze that started at the beginning of the year during the Omicron wave appears to have somewhat fizzled out later.
Rubeena Singh, outgoing country manager, Josh, says, “Metaverse has immense potential and people are yet to explore the space fully.”
It is predicted to add $5 trillion to the value of the global economy by 2030, and 2023 is likely to be a key year for defining the direction it will take.
6. Social Commerce
Brands and retailers strategized around social commerce—creating content designed to show off products in an entertaining and visually appealing way so that it’s shared widely across social media.
Integrations with Shopify and other payment platforms made it easier for brands and influencers to set up shop on social media.
Besides, Influencers were roped in for performance marketing. With coupon codes, their followers purchased online with influencers counting their cut in their wallet.
7. Micro and Nano-influencers
Content creators with smaller followings than film actors and celebrities emerged as the strategic play in the influencer marketing world in 2022.
According to the latest INCA-e4m Influencer Marketing Report 2022, the industry grew to touch Rs 1,275 crore in India this year and is likely to grow by 25% CAGR for the next five years.
The popularity of influencers, especially nano- and micro-influencers, grew phenomenally to an extent that they were more trusted than celebrities across the board by consumers and there is more willingness to try a product on the basis of influencer recommendation vis-a-vis celebrity recommendation, the report highlights.
8. Crypto downfall
The cryptocurrency market plunged to a new low every day in 2022. It all started after the Luna-Terra fiasco early this year, followed by Bitcoin and then many others.
Crypto markets crashed further following the Indian government’s announcement to impose a 30 per cent tax on earnings from crypto trading in the budget, which was implemented in April.
November 2022 was a month that investors watched in horror as FTX, the multi-billion-dollar crypto exchange, imploded. Soon afterwards, other leading crypto firms were inundated with requests from customers seeking to claw their money back — the crypto equivalent of a run on the bank.
Several firms have been forced to suspend withdrawals while they sort out their liquidity problems.
9. Web 3.0
While many tech messiahs like Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey have expressed their doubts over Web 3.0, leading marketers are calling it the future of the internet and democratization of ownership of media, information and the way companies, consumers and content interact with each other.
Many started working on developing Web 3.0 systems, touting its benefits to consumers and a way for brand interaction sans the middlemen.
Unlike Web 1.0, which comprised largely static web pages and Web 2.0 as it exists today, Web 3.0 is based on blockchain technology, with a potential decentralized ecosystem that will allow users to break away from the control of tech giants like Alphabet, Meta, and the rest of “big tech”, thereby bringing down the “walled gardens” of closed internet platforms.
Web 3.0 helps us design intelligent interfaces that are more user-friendly, highly personalized, increasingly adaptable, and easily shareable, with heightened security and privacy.
10. First-party data
Third-party cookies have acted as a catalyst for advertisers, who invest heavily in digital, to understand who their consumers are, what their preferences are, and where they are located, to target them with precision. Google is gearing up to eliminate third-party cookies in its Chrome browser by 2023.
Since Google Chrome holds the largest market share in terms of browsing in India, a large number of marketers started investing in first-party data this year.
Sajal Gupta says, “Huge investments are required in collecting the first-party data. Then there are recurring costs associated with the data as consumers grow over the years and their preferences and requirements also change accordingly. For B2B entities, first party data collection would be tricky.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Jahid Ahmed promoted to SVP and Head of Digital Marketing, HDFC Bank
Ahmed has been associated with HDFC Bank for close to eight years.
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 4, 2022 4:20 PM | 1 min read
Jahid Ahmed has been promoted to SVP and Head of Digital Marketing, HDFC Bank.
Ahmed has been associated with HDFC Bank for close to eight years, he joined HDFC Bank in 2015 as Assistant Vice President and Head, Digital Marketing.
"It has been such a pleasure to work and grow along with the bank's emphatic digital growth story, truly making it a great place to work”, Ahmed wrote on LinkedIn.
He has over 14 years of experience in the BFSI sector and has been instrumental in institutionalising Data driven Digital Campaigns, Mar-Tech and Transformation set ups across various BFSI organisations.
In his previous role at HDFC Bank, Ahmed was heading Digital and Content Marketing at HDFC Bank where he looked after Online Acquisition ,Website innovation, Analytics, Social Media listening and Content marketing.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
ShareChat shuts down fantasy sports platform Jeet11, lays off 5% of employees
As per the statement to e4m, it has reorganised its functions and moved some of the employees within teams
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 2, 2022 5:21 PM | 1 min read
Indian social media startup ShareChat has shut down its fantasy sports platform Jeet11 laying off some employees.
The company reportedly sent an email to its affected employees last month. Jeet11 was launched in 2020.
Confirming the development, a ShareChat spokesperson told e4m, “As a standard business practice, we periodically evaluate our strategies. We can confirm that we are ceasing operations of Jeet11 and have reorganized some of our functions, which meant the movement of this talent within teams and a few employee exits. This process has impacted less than 5% of our employees.”
We continue to focus on robust growth and hiring across various functions and roles as per our plans, the spokesperson added.
He further stated, “To succeed as India’s fastest-growing social media company, we assess our strategy regularly and make necessary changes to achieve our vision.”
The startup has a total workforce of around 2,300 employees. That means the collapse of the platform has impacted over 100 people.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Content marketing is about featuring in people’s consideration set: Kaushik Mukherjee
At Impact Digital Influencer Conference, Kaushik Mukherjee, co-founder & COO, SUGAR Cosmetics, speaks to Nawal Ahuja, co-founder, exchange4media
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 2, 2022 3:59 PM | 3 min read
The Impact Digital Influencer Conference held on November 30 saw an engaging fireside chat between Kaushik Mukherjee, co-founder & COO, SUGAR Cosmetics, and Nawal Ahuja, co-founder, exchange4media.
“Cosmetics & beauty is a category that lends itself naturally to the use of influencer marketing. In fact, it is one of the categories that has the highest use of influencer marketing,” Ahuja said opening the session.
Agreeing with Ahuja and taking the discussion further, Mukherjee talked about the strategies adopted by SUGAR Cosmetics that has made it one of the most followed brands on social media.
“They say that at some point you run out of mistakes and things start working. I think we have seen that happen, and that has compounded over a period of time,” shared Mukherjee.
He continued, “When we started building SUGAR, a lot of our investors and marketers asked why we were building cosmetics category as it has a smaller base. We observed something very interesting back then. Because consumption of content was happening on personal devices, it was easier to get traction and engagement on a category like cosmetics. Back then, people were just figuring out what to make of the content. It was a very hungry online population that wanted to learn what to do with make-up and how to use it. So, it was a mix of education and entertainment. But we cannot always over-index on engagement. We have got to be true to what we stand for.”
Mukherjee further stated that content marketing is a lot about featuring in people’s consideration set.
Speaking about the scope of influencer marketing and the use of influencers, he opined, “The best part about last decade is that it has comprised influence on purchasing, thanks to the rise of digital influencers. What we do is we ask ourselves why are we thinking of engaging with someone. And that has very clear, distinct answers. We are either engaging an influencer for a content or we are engaging them for media or just trust. If there is a campaign that needs to be amplified using media, that is when we really hit the celebrity accounts and that is when we invest money in the macro accounts. But on the daily basis, we have a casting director whose job is to uncover people who have under 5k followers. We have done this before wherein we spotted someone who had exceptional talent. Now with collaboration posts, it has become easier to give credit to them, and they see a huge follower boost.”
Concluding the session, Mukherjee mentioned that in the past, they have made the mistake of pushing different adapts of the same content on different platforms and it did not work. “People do not care about the product. They care about what you do with the product and what you are creating with the product. So, for a beauty brand, it is incredible how much engagement you can make with what you can create for example, the looks. What you create with a product, is very important. Earlier, you had 6-7 minutes to explain your point and show how the look has been created. But that duration has got crunched to 30 seconds for a reel right now. So, the attention span is going to decrease.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube