Google's DV360 extends audiences to Connected TV

Google has extended Google audiences to Connected TV (CTV) devices in a bid to unlock more CTV inventory in its demand-side platform (DSP) DV360, the tech giant said in a blog post.

Google believes that this move will help brands to reach the right viewers as they watch top streaming content. The CTV inventory in DV360 will work across Hulu, Peacock, YouTube, and most other ad-supported CTV apps.

"In a few months, you’ll be able to power your CTV campaigns with the same affinity, in-market, and demographic audiences you’ve been using for your digital ads for years. Demographics and in-market segments will be available on CTV devices by the end of this quarter. Some affinity audiences are already available and more are coming later this summer," DV360 Product Manager Jake Jolly said in the blog post.

According to ComScore, Display & Video 360 now reaches 93% of ad-supported connected TV households in the US and provides access to nine of the top 10 most-watched ad-supported CTV apps in the US. A majority of ad-supported CTV services also offer their inventory through DV360.

"We’re also continuing to unlock top CTV inventory around the world. Peacock, NBCUniversal’s ad-supported streaming service, is the newest addition to available CTV publishers in the U.S. And you can now reach people watching Channel 4's programming in the UK," Jolly stated.

He also stated that Google will provide more innovative formats for brands to reach viewers the moment they turn on their TVs. Media and entertainment marketers in the US, he said, have found success with the Google TV Masthead, which displays right on the home screen of Google TV devices.

"Today, in a new beta, we’re expanding the Google TV Masthead to allow more industry types to sponsor entertainment content. This cinematic teaser format can be tested using a Programmatic Guaranteed deal in Display & Video 360," Jolly said.

