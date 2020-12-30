‘Google testing new feature to aggregate short-form videos from TikTok, Instagram’

As per media reports, the feature, which is currently being piloted on mobile devices, is expected to help the company to retain users on its own platform

Google is testing a new feature that will allow users to access Instagram and TikTok videos within the Google mobile app, according to media reports.

The feature, which is currently being piloted on mobile devices, is expected to help the company to retain users on its own platform.

According to reports, it's not clear whether Google has any formal relationship with Facebook/Instagram or TikTok.



"The feature is currently available in a limited way on the Google app for mobile devices and on the mobile web," the company has been quoted as saying.

The new dedicated carousel for Instagram and TikTok videos is a continuation of a test that was launched earlier this year.

Google has been testing a new 'Short Videos' feature on Discover that also aggregates videos from other platforms. Short Videos is currently in its testing stages.

Previously known as Google Feed, Google Discover is a personalised content feed that proactively serves relevant content to users.