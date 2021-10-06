Google launches GNI Advertising Lab for small, medium-sized news publishers in India

After launching Google News Showcase in India, tech giant Google has launched Google News Initiative Advertising Lab programme in the country to support small and medium-sized news publishers producing original news for local and regional communities.



The primary focus of the programme is on improving digital infrastructure, with a goal to uplift their digital advertising revenue through tailored training and diagnosis led by expert consultants, as well as hands-on technical implementation support for online asset optimization.



"Today, we are pleased to launch the Google News Initiative Advertising Lab to support small and medium-sized news publishers producing original news for local and regional communities in India. The program, aimed at newsrooms employing up to 100 members, will focus on technical and product training of teams, as well as technical implementation to help grow the organization’s digital ad revenues," said Shilpa Jhunjhunwala, Head of India News Partnerships & APAC News Programs, in a blog post.



She further stated that the programme will select up to 800 small to medium news publishers and work closely with a select subset to guide them through the optimization / setup of their content management systems, websites, and ad setups.



“The last two years have been challenging across multiple dimensions for people and businesses around the world. There has never been a greater need for authoritative, timely journalism, yet many news organisations are confronting challenges as the world reorients. Through this year, we have announced several initiatives to address the needs of startup news businesses, as well as large-scale news publishers in this altered landscape,” she stated.



“The insights and business direction provided through the interactive sessions as part of the Google News Initiative were eye-opening for the team. We are excited and thankful that a similar scaled program is being launched to further help us keep pace with the changes in the publishing landscape,” Harisha Bhat, Chief Technology Officer, Udayavani, Manipal Media Network.



The application window will open on October 5, 2021 at 9:00 IST and close on November 5, 2021, 2021 at 23:59 IST. Applicants will be asked to provide information about their organization, digital plans and other details via our online application form. Participants will also have to accept the GNI Advertising Lab for India Application Terms and Conditions.



To be eligible for Google News Initiative Advertising Lab programme, the news organisation must be small and medium-sized that produces original news and are incorporated or registered in India. Eligible applicants must have a website and have been in operation for at least 12 months. Newsrooms must be employing between 2-100 full-time employee (FTE) journalists.



Further, local and regional publishers employing more than 100 FTE journalists can still apply and will be considered subject to Google’s discretion. Eligible applicants can include for-profit or non-profit traditional news organizations, digital natives, radio and/or TV broadcasters. Government-owned entities and individuals are not eligible to apply.



Applications to the GNI Advertising Lab for India are reviewed by a combination of the Google Project Team and external consultants. The Project Team will review all applications and may work with expert consultants to evaluate and make a recommendation on selecting final recipients.

