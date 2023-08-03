Google introduces new languages on Google News
The move is aimed at supporting Indian language news publishers
Google India has announced two significant developments to augment their ongoing efforts in supporting the Indian language news ecosystem and expand the Indian language web more broadly.
Google News will be expanding to include two additional Indian languages: Gujarati and Punjabi. These new languages will be available in the coming weeks, bringing the total number of languages to ten in India. This expansion reaffirms Google's commitment to making information accessible to people across the globe in the language they prefer.
The GNI Indian Languages Program, announced earlier this year, has received over 600 applications from news publishers across India. Of these, 300+ publishers have been selected to participate in the program, which will provide them with support to modernize their digital ecosystem and improve the user experience across web, mobile and app.
The second edition of Google News Summit was opened by Nandan Nilekani
In a conversation with Sanjay Gupta, Country Manager and Vice President, Google India, Nilekani remarked, “Given the digital transformation happening, there is enormous potential for the right content at a global scale, especially in India, where UPI is enabling seamless transaction and subscription models. The hunger for trusted and credible content in this deeply aspirational country is evident, especially among the youth who seek knowledge for a bright future. There's compelling evidence that many Indians are willing to pay for good content regularly. In this rapidly changing society, authenticity and credibility become paramount, and an infrastructure that fosters continuous learning, supported by AI, places one in a strong professional position."
Sanjay Gupta, Country Manager and Vice President, Google India, said, “Google has been a long-standing partner of the news industry and the Google News Summit is our endeavor to facilitate discussions and knowledge sharing that can help the news industry make a successful transition to digital. The addition of supported languages on Google News, is one way in which we want to keep driving the expansion of the Indian language internet, so that more and more users are able to harness the power of information. News publishers are core to this effort and we remain committed to partnering with the news ecosystem.”
We are offering flexible ad packages for the cricket season: Ajit Varghese
Ajit Varghese, Head of Network Ad Sales at Disney Star, spoke to e4m about offering free viewership to mobile users for World Cup and Asia Cup, how TV and digital both have room to expand and more
By Sonam Saini | Aug 2, 2023 9:19 AM | 6 min read
Aiming to make the broadcast of Asia Cup and the ICC World Cup the biggest ever on both TV and Digital, in June Disney Star announced that both events will be free to view on mobile. Industry experts say this move is expected to get the network a reach of over 800 million viewers across TV (GEC+Sports) and Disney+Hotstar in the next three months.
Last week e4m reported that Disney Star had increased ad rates by 30-35% compared to the previous World Cup. According to sources, while last season, the final rates at which the slots were auctioned ranged between Rs 6 and 7 lakh every 10 seconds, the current rate card quotes Rs 10.2 lakh for every 10 seconds.
To share more on the network’s strategy, exchange4media spoke to Ajit Varghese, Head of Network Ad Sales at Disney Star.
Excerpts:
In June, Disney+ Hotstar announced that ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and Asia Cup tournaments would be made available as free to view to all mobile phone users. What led to this decision?
Our decision to go free on mobile is clearly for being the largest online video player in India. Today, we have an opportunity with not one, but two major events: the Asia Cup and the ICC Men's World Cup. The last three World Cups were held in the host country but this time it's in India and from the scheduling to the timing to the Indian cricket team’s performance, everything is in place for India to win this time. So, we thought this is a great opportunity to become India's largest online video platform.
We're trying to offer advertisers a cost that is affordable and with an impact that is unheard of. We believe this is the first time in Indian cricket’s history that the Asia Cup and the World Cup would be held back-to-back. This will give an unprecedented reach among fans who are forming habits of watching cricket on their mobile devices. Therefore, it's the right time to go free on mobile phones.
What impact will it have on TV viewership and advertising revenue?
In 2019, we experimented with free viewership on mobile but it was along with just one telecom operator. We are now offering it free for all. The fact that when IPL went free on digital, there was no impact on TV gives us more confidence. In reality, television viewership increased by about 29-30%.
We have noticed an astounding 50% increase in viewing time in the last 15 years. So, in my opinion, television reach has increased. We believe that both television and digital have room to expand, which in our view is a positive indicator.
We control almost 70-80% of the sports viewership market. This is the ideal time for us to ensure that we provide advertisers with unparalleled reach while also ensuring that all of these have affordable entry points.
Will it impact ad revenue?
The industry's revenues have been impacted by the headwinds that we are witnessing across start-ups and sectors and this has nothing to do with the streaming of cricket. Categories like FMCG, Consumer Durables and Auto are returning to action. Even e-commerce is making a comeback. The impact of lower advertising budgets or headwinds has nothing to do with the platforms. It was a general trend seen throughout genres, including entertainment, digital, performance marketing, and search marketing.
We have seen a resurgence of some start-ups. A number of clients, who are otherwise not on cricket, suddenly want to be part of it now.
For the Asia Cup and ICC Men’s World Cup, the network is offering multiple packages. Can you share more details?
We are ensuring that we have various packages and feed alternatives - both in TV and digital. We are ensuring that we have tie-ups with interesting partners such as PayU in order to ensure that our data enrichment story is very rich and that targeting is actually doable. We are also experimenting with interest-based targeting in order to reach about 55,000 cohorts on digital. We are making certain that every alternative has been used in order to get more clients to advertise on cricket at a price that is affordable to them.
We have special packages that allow them to get into pricing that they're used to in other user-generated content (UGC) based platforms so that they don't struggle to shift budgets from their present platform to a cricket site. We are reducing the entry points so that they are reasonable and flexible across TV and digital.
Do you think the ad rates for both tournaments are excessively high in comparison to past rates?
This time the ad rates are actually the lowest compared to 2019 because we are offering advertisers multiple packages. We offer a variety of combinations/outlays starting as little as single-digit crores. For instance, the India and Pakistan package may cost advertisers less than a combination of India games or a combination of India + non-India package.
What kind of response are you getting from advertisers and how much inventory has been sold so far?
We are still one-two months ahead of the events and it's not the right stage to share inventory consumption. We are already seeing sponsors from the infrastructure, beverage and a few other categories. Every advertiser is feeling that they can be a part of cricket. We are making sure that everybody gets a chance to enter with affordable pricing and flexible packages. We are making sure that all kinds of packages are available to make sure that we can be part of every media plan.
Now that both events will be free to view for mobile users, are advertisers more interested in Digital or TV?
The choices are different for different brands. We haven't seen any major trend difference in the last year or any shift in the choice of platform. Overall, the trend has remained the same but client choices made a difference. Also, the advertiser list on a digital platform today is higher than on television.
If I look at cricket, the large screen continues to hold on in terms of viewership and the advertisers’ money in terms of the spend. However, many more advertisers will be entering the digital space now. We are encouraging more advertisers to come into cricket with a self-serve platform.
Govt to introduce Data Bill in LS tomorrow
The earlier version of the privacy bill was withdrawn last year in August
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 2, 2023 8:55 AM | 1 min read
The government will introduce the 'Digital Personal Data Protection Bill' (DPDP) on Thursday in the Lok Sabha, said a media report quoting an official notification.
The Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw will introduce the bill in the Lok Sabha, according to the report.
This is the second time that the government is attempting to launch the bill. The earlier version of the privacy bill was withdrawn last year in August. The Union Cabinet approved the DPDP bill recently. It will allow voluntary disclosures of data breaches by companies and facilitate dispute resolution.
The bill will also allow companies to export data to countries except those prohibited by the government.
The Script Room launches new social media service 'Reels Room'
Reels Room will offer its services in collaboration with Bad Donkey Small Wall, an independent creative & production company founded by Shiv Parameshwaran
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 1, 2023 4:47 PM | 3 min read
Founded by Ayyappan Raj and Ramsam (Rajesh Ramaswamy) four years ago, The Script Room, an independently owned, bespoke audio-visual creative agency that has its offices in Bangalore and Bombay announced its new offering, Reels Room.
Having created and produced engaging content across both long and short formats, this new business unit, aptly titled Reels Room (hinting at InstaReels), will focus exclusively on creating work for the socially engaged consumer. Reels Room will offer its services in collaboration with Bad Donkey Small Wall, an independent creative & production company founded by Shiv Parameshwaran a celebrated creative director and ad film maker who’s famous for his work across Flipkart, Fastrack, Fanta, Ather, etc.
Shiv said, “It's exciting to see the potential of exploring films in the vertical dimension, especially with the growing mobile-first audience. Watching horizontal videos on locked phone orientations remains a struggle, while vertical videos boast higher watch completion rates. Therefore, we felt there is a need to get brands excited about thinking and shooting for vertical screens rather than adapting the horizontal videos. After months of catch ups and jam sessions, I couldn't be happier to see this venture taking off, unlocking a new realm of creativity and connection””.
Reels Room will be headed by Ahsan Khan, founding member of The Script Room and a creator himself. Ahsan feels that “While we have been creating popular and engaging work for some of India’s top brands across television and digital, we believe that there’s a big opportunity for us to do the same solely for social. The scope to create hi-impact audio-visual work is quite large and substantial.”
“Shiv is one of the best creative minds in the industry and a new age film maker with an eclectic range of work. We have been collaborating on various projects and I’m super glad that we are finally launching Reels Room in partnership with him. Ahsan is a rare combination of creative & business. With over ten years of advertising experience and being Associate Director with Anupam Mishra & Sonam Nair, he’s like super-suited for this new venture. Between Ahsan, Namrata, Alex, Ariana and a powerhouse talent like Shiv, we’re looking forward to putting out some good stuff very soon”, Rajesh Ramaswamy strongly believes.
Ayyappan Raj said, “While The Script Room managed to find its play in the market, Reels Room is an idea that has come from the market. Any decent social media executive will tell you the statistics of time-spent, engagement and so on. Beyond the strengths of the medium, there is a big opportunity in the social space to create high quality audio-visual content (outside of influencer advertising) that reflects the company’s stature and build a distinctive voice for the brand. And of course, Reels Room will benefit from all the learnings that we have had, in terms of cultural insights and the craft of storytelling.”
FanCode secures exclusive streaming rights for Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023
The platform previously live-streamed other hockey events like the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup, FIH Pro League, Hockey Nations Cup
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 1, 2023 4:27 PM | 2 min read
FanCode will exclusively livestream the upcoming Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023. The men's field hockey tournament will take place in Chennai from 3rd to 12th August 2023 and feature the top six Asian teams vying for the title. India, Pakistan, China, Korea, Japan and Malaysia are the six teams competing.
Korea and Japan will start off the tournament, with India scheduled to play China in the evening game on the same day. Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will clash on August 9. Matches are slated to start at 4:00 PM, 6:15 PM and 8:30 PM.
Hockey fans can watch all the action on FanCode’s mobile app (Android, iOS), TV app available on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV, Airtel XStream, OTT Play and www.fancode.com.
This will be the seventh edition of the event organized by the Asian Hockey Federation and serve as a warm up before the highly anticipated Asian Games.
The Indian squad will be led by Harmanpreet Singh and include Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Mandeep Singh, Pawan, Vivek Sagar Prasad, and Jarmanpreet Singh.
This will further strengthen FanCode's hockey portfolio after it recently livestreamed the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup, FIH Pro League, Hockey Nations Cup. Other major tournaments streamed include Hockey India Junior Men and Women’s national championships, Senior Women’s national championship as well as the sub-junior men and women’s national championship.
Parul Menghani quits Pocket Aces as Head of Marketing Communications & New Initiatives
She has previously served stints at ShareChat, Viacom18, Times Network, Disney, RBNL, Trell and Network18
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 31, 2023 6:53 PM | 1 min read
Parul Menghani has stepped down as the Head of Marketing communications and new initiatives at Pocket Aces.
Sources have confirmed this development to e4m.
Menghani, who joined Pocket Aces in October 2022 was responsible for leading its overall brand building and communications and driving new initiatives such as the company’s innovations in content-to-commerce.
Menghani has a vast experience and network across the media and entertainment (M&E) sector. She has close to two decades of experience across global organisations and start-ups. Her experiences and valuable industry relationships include leadership roles across organisations such as ShareChat, Viacom18, Times Network, Disney, RBNL, Trell and Network18.
DENTSU CREATIVE India wins SM mandate for Dailyhunt's Xpresso
The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Mumbai office
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 31, 2023 11:31 AM | 2 min read
DENTSU CREATIVE India has won the Social Media Management mandate for Dailyhunt's new short-form news feed - Xpresso. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Mumbai office.
As per the mandate, DENTSU CREATIVE India will be responsible for crafting engaging and impactful digital communications for Xpresso. This includes managing social media platforms, creating captivating digital designs, and executing content marketing strategies for the brand.
“For the record, Xpresso - a feature within Dailyhunt’s app, helps deliver short-form news, updates, and trends to users in an immersive format. It caters to the ever-evolving content preferences of its users, particularly the dynamic and tech-savvy younger demographic where they can enjoy a visual news experience on the app with images, videos and more while staying up to date on all the latest developments,” read a press release.
Speaking on the partnership, Bhagyashree Saini, Director – Marketing, VerSe Innovation said, “We are thrilled to partner with DENTSU CREATIVE India to further strengthen the digital presence of Xpresso, Dailyhunt's captivating short-form news feed. By leveraging their expertise, we aim to elevate Xpresso's social media presence and provide an engaging experience for our users. As today's young demographic becomes increasingly driven and passionate about news consumption, this collaboration will enable us to effectively connect with our audience through captivating digital designs and impactful social media content, enabling them to stay informed and entertained at the same time. We look forward to a fruitful partnership with DENTSU CREATIVE India.”
Sahil Shah, President – Digital Experience, DENTSU CREATIVE India added, “Xpresso is quick, snackable & immersive, and above all, it’s made for today's modern consumers. And that's exactly how we want our marketing efforts to be. We are truly excited about how our ideas can seamlessly blend with the app's overall thematic and I look forward for us to scaling the app marketing endeavours through fast and impactful campaigns. Also, welcoming Xpresso to our DC universe is a great validation for us, as it showcases the trust such new-age brands like Xpresso are putting in DENTSU CREATIVE. We are thrilled to take this journey forward and make magic happen.”
Manika Juneja, Managing Partner, DENTSU CREATIVE India commented, “We are delighted to partner with Dailyhunt’s Xpresso to establish its digital presence. Creating content for a content platform that makes News Easy, Visual & Fun is a challenging task, and we look forward to creating exciting work that builds the brand and business.”
EPIC ON forays into originals
The OTT platform will launch its first six shows soon
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 31, 2023 11:03 AM | 1 min read
EPIC ON, the OTT platform from IN10 Media Network, has announced its slate of original series. The originals promise to take viewers on an impressive journey through compelling narratives, unforgettable characters, and high-quality production values.
Aditya Pittie, Managing Director of IN10 Media Network, said, “EPIC ON originals mark a significant milestone for the platform as we aim to strategically build new partnerships and engage diverse audiences, adapting to their evolving preferences. The IPs strengthen our long-term commitment to developing content, which is demographic and platform agnostic, to cater to different markets. The team is excited to produce a plethora of binge-worthy content catering to viewers’ varied palette.”
By creating compelling original shows, the platform aims to expand its horizon and connect with a broader spectrum of viewers. “We are delighted to unveil our first six original series to the world,” said Sourjya Mohanty, COO of EPIC ON, and added, “We have diligently assembled a remarkable ensemble of actors, creators, and writers who share our dedication to the art of storytelling.”
EPIC ON's original shows will span various genres. From gripping dramas to edge-of-your-seat thrillers, the content lineup promises to captivate and entertain viewers of all ages.
