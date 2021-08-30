Google extended deal to Netflix over Play Store fees to retain its subscription: Report

A document from a potential class-action lawsuit against Google revealed that tech services like Netflix, Spotify and Tinder wanted to circumvent Google Play's billing system

Google had reportedly offered Netflix a more favourable cut in Play Store fees to ensure that the streaming service stays on the Play Store platform. Prior to this, there were reports of Apple offering Netflix a deal to retain its account on the App Store payment system.

In an attempt to appease Netflix, Google offered to take a big cut in revenue shares, indicating that like Apple, Google too had to make accommodations for Netflix.

Apple reportedly offered Netflix deals like Apple TV bundle, in-depth performance data, video partner programme, email promotions by Apple and promotions in Apple Store.

Google claimed that the 30% Play Store commission was high and could be reduced, echoing Apple's lawsuit statements.

The document mentioned that Play Store could break even with a fee of 6%. It's decision to charge 30% has no other objective other than "copying Apple."

