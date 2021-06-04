First edition of Facebook India Tech Scholars launched

The program will offer 8 law students an opportunity to work on a research project with leading Indian think tanks who will also extend mentorship support to the students

Facebook India today announced a new initiative - the Facebook India Tech Scholars (FITS) program - for law students in the country. Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. will be a knowledge partner in this endeavor. The program aims to provide students from select leading law schools in the country a platform for research and mentorship on topics related to technology law and policy. The first edition of the FITS program will offer 8 law students an opportunity to work on a research project with leading Indian think tanks who will also extend mentorship support to the students.

Through its partners in this program, Facebook hopes to provide budding tech law and policy enthusiasts a unique experience as they work on an independent research project to study these emerging challenges. With rapid advancements in technology and the evolution of technology law and policy in India, the program is designed to encourage students to develop an independent voice on pressing topics that will have a bearing on future policy discussions in this area.

The maiden edition, the FITS program 2021-2022, will see the Centre for Internet and Society, the Observer Research Foundation, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace India and the Software Freedom Law Center participating as Mentoring Institutions. We are also guided by an experienced and expert Advisory Committee for the duration of the program.

While we hope to expand the FITS program to more students in coming years, this edition will be open to 4th and 5th year students from the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, the WB National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata, the National Law University, Delhi and the National Law University, Jodhpur.

The call for applications was announced earlier this week and will close on June 20, 2021. The FITS program will run for a period of nine months, commencing in Summer 2021.

