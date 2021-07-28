FanCode to live-stream WI vs PAK in India

The tour begins on July 28 at 7:30 PM IST with the first T20I at Kensington Oval, Barbados

Digital sports platform FanCode will live stream Pakistan's tour of West Indies, 2021 in India.

“After a thrilling tour with Australia, the Windies are ready to host Pakistan for a series of 4 T20Is and 2 Tests. The tour begins today, 28th July 2021, at 7:30 PM IST with the first T20I at Kensington Oval, Barbados. The tour will be exclusively live-streamed on the FanCode App and www.fancode.com to provide a comprehensive match experience through interactive live streaming with customizable data overlays, fastest live scores, muti-media live commentary, match highlights, and so on,” the platform said.

“Through FC stats, sports fans can access in-depth sports analytics, insights, and tips to hone their skill and knowledge on the matches, players, teams, and overall sport,” it added.1

