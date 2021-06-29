Facebook, Google officials to appear before IT comm today

The committee will hear the views of representatives of Facebook India and Google India on the subject 'Safeguarding citizens’ rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jun 29, 2021 9:11 AM
google fb

Facebook India and Google India representatives have been asked to appear before Shashi Tharoor helmed Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology (IT) on 29th June, 4 pm onwards at Main Committee Room, Parliament House Annexe, New Delhi.
The committee will hear the views of representatives of Facebook India and Google India on the subject 'Safeguarding citizens’ rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms including special emphasis on women security in the digital space'.

In its next sitting on July 6, representatives of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) will present evidence on the subject 'Safeguarding citizens’ rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms including special emphasis on women security in the digital space'.

Recently, the IT committee had summoned micro-blogging platform Twitter to give representation on how to prevent misuse of social media and online news

