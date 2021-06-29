Facebook, Google officials to appear before IT comm today
The committee will hear the views of representatives of Facebook India and Google India on the subject 'Safeguarding citizens’ rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms
Facebook India and Google India representatives have been asked to appear before Shashi Tharoor helmed Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology (IT) on 29th June, 4 pm onwards at Main Committee Room, Parliament House Annexe, New Delhi.
The committee will hear the views of representatives of Facebook India and Google India on the subject 'Safeguarding citizens’ rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms including special emphasis on women security in the digital space'.
In its next sitting on July 6, representatives of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) will present evidence on the subject 'Safeguarding citizens’ rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms including special emphasis on women security in the digital space'.
Recently, the IT committee had summoned micro-blogging platform Twitter to give representation on how to prevent misuse of social media and online news
In its next sitting on July 6, representatives of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) will present evidence on the subject 'Safeguarding citizens’ rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms including special emphasis on women security in the digital space'.
Recently, the IT committee had summoned micro-blogging platform Twitter to give representation on how to prevent misuse of social media and online news
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Google Shashi tharoor Facebook privacy policy Internet advertising internet advertising India digital digital news digital ad Ad campaign campaign digital advertising digital ad campaign digital campaign digital India digital media