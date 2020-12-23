Eros Now Select launched in 11 new countries through Apple TV Channels

Eros Now, the South Asian streaming entertainment service owned by Eros STX Global Corporation, has made its content available through Eros Now Select for Apple TV channels on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, and other platforms in 11 new countries.



After its successful launch in the US, Canada, and India, Eros Now Select is now available to customers in significant overseas markets, such as Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, Cambodia, Indonesia, Israel, Malaysia, Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Tajikistan.



The global demand for Bollywood movies and Indian originals makes Eros Now Select an ideal online destination for South Asian diaspora worldwide to access the best video streaming experience. As Indian entertainment content continues to attract a massive audience base worldwide, the expansion through Apple TV channels deepens Eros Now Select’s consumer footprint in these growing OTT markets.



Subscribers to Eros Now Select through Apple TV channels can watch shows online or download content to watch them offline on the Apple TV app. Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share subscriptions to Apple TV channels using just their own Apple ID and password on their own devices.



Eros Now CEO Ali Hussein said, “The rise in OTT consumption worldwide opens up immense opportunities for Eros Now Select - widely known for its extensive Bollywood and Indian originals - to expand reach and ramp up distribution in 11 new territories on the Apple TV app.”



The Apple TV app brings together all the ways to watch shows and movies into one app and is available on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, Mac, select Samsung, LG, and Sony smart TVs, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The Apple TV app also features Apple TV+, Apple’s video subscription service offering original shows, movies and documentaries from the world’s most creative storytellers, as well as other Apple TV channels, personalized and curated recommendations, and movies to buy or rent.