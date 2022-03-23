Premium streaming bundle amc+ launched in India on Apple TV channels

Global media entertainment company AMC Networks has announced the launch of premium streaming bundle AMC+ in India on Apple TV channels on the Apple TV app.

AMC+ features exclusive original series, including the high-octane vampire thriller Firebite.

Later this year AMC+ will debut a wide range of original series exclusively for audiences in India.

AMC+ also offers full access to AMC Networks’ targeted streaming service Acorn TV at no additional cost. Acorn TV offers ad-free addictive dramas, arresting mysteries, compelling crime thrillers and more from Britain and beyond, including exclusive original productions such as Queens of Mystery, Under the Vines and The Madame Blanc Mysteries, fan favourites such as Line of Duty and Doc Martin, and acclaimed series 19-2 and East West 101, among others.

Courtney Thomasma, General Manager of AMC+, said, “AMC+ offers viewers a premium line-up of celebrated and award-winning series including our signature dramas, wildly original comedies, and compelling true crime series, along with a curated collection of new and independent films. With our pipeline of highly anticipated new series from the U.S. and the beloved international mysteries and dramas from Acorn TV, the AMC+ bundle brings epic, thrilling stories and iconic characters together with one subscription. We are excited to offer our slate of original programming directly to audiences in India for the first time through Apple TV channels.”

