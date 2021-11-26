Eros Now extends partnership with BSNL

With this, the OTT platform's content catalogue comprising over 12K movie titles, premium originals, music videos, short-form content, and more, will also be available to BSNL's postpaid user base

Eros Now, an over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform owned by Eros STX Global Corporation, a global entertainment company, today announced the extension of its partnership with the Indian state-owned telecommunications company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL). With this, Eros Now's massive content catalogue comprising over 12,000 movie titles, premium originals, music videos, short-form content, among others, will also be available to BSNL's entire postpaid user base. Eros Now had first partnered with BSNL in 2019 for its prepaid user base. The alliance today has mass adoption across India.

As per research by Digital TV, the language services market is growing exponentially. The global localization industry has grown up to 40% in the last three years, with OTT content localization being the defining factor for this rapid growth. With the availability of high-speed internet at affordable rates and access to the best smartphones, OTT users in tier 2 and 3 cities have moved ahead of their urban counterparts leading to increased demand for regional content. Eros Now offers content in multiple languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Gujarati and more. The partnership with BSNL will satiate the increasing demand for content in different languages across the country. BSNL Mobile has a pan-India presence across all the 22 telecom circles in India.

Commenting on the elevation of the partnership, Ali Hussein, CEO, Eros Now, says, "It is our constant endeavor to address the growing demand for premium content across markets and bolster the growth of the digital ecosystem. As we continue to entertain consumers across India, including smaller cities and towns, our ability to choose the right partner becomes critical. No one covers India like BSNL. This partnership with BSNL will give a massive boost to our reach in the Indian heartlands while giving users access to our premium content."

Shri Sushil Kumar Mishra- Director, Consumer Mobility, BSNL, shares, "Digital media consumption has increased exponentially in the past few years. Consumers today, irrespective of where they come from, have embraced this change and prefer engaging content in their native language. I am excited for our users across India, who will now have access to Eros Now's massive library of premium content in various Indian languages."

In addition to the prepaid plans, Eros Now services will be available on all BSNL postpaid plans.

