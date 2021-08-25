Eros Now extends digital footprint in Africa, partners with OTT platform DM 333

With this partnership, Eros Now’s content line-up will be available with English subtitles for audiences in African countries

Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) ("ErosSTX"), a global entertainment company, today announced that Eros Now, its digital OTT South Asian entertainment platform, has partnered with DM 333, an African Over-the-Top entertainment platform. With this, Eros Now’s premium Bollywood content line up with extensive new and classic Bollywood movies, originals, exclusive online premiers, and more wide-ranging content in languages not only limited to Tamil, Telegu, Hindi, Punjabi, Gujarati will be available with English subtitles for audiences in African countries such as South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, DRC, Mozambique, and Tanzania.

As per the Digital TV Research report, the African OTT market is set for an explosion over the coming years, with the market set to reach US$1.7 billion by 2026. SVOD services will continue to make up the bulk of the market. With the growing Indian content consuming population in the African region, this association will further strengthen and satiate the demand for Indian entertainment content amongst its viewers and expand Eros Now’s reach in international markets.

Commenting on the announcement, Ali Hussein, Chief Executive Officer, Eros Now, says, "As a leading global premium SVOD platform, it is our constant endeavour to deliver entertainment to audiences worldwide. Indian content has been receiving greater interest globally and Africa remains one of the most significant markets for players offering the best of Indian entertainment. The partnership enables Eros Now to build a deeper connect in African countries and cater to their growing demand for online streaming.”

“African people are constantly looking for premium entertainment experience and are in love with Indian content. I spotted this gap and realised it is the right time to offer premium content to South Africans at an affordable subscription,” says Surie Ramasary, founder of Digital Media 333. He adds, “We are excited to be the first ones to launch Eros Now in many African markets, thus creating a differentiator in the market.”

Digital Media 333 will be offering seamless entertainment through the recently launched AVVATTA, a complete digital mobile entertainment experience in countries like South Africa, Nigeria and Ghana followed by Kenya, DRC, Mozambique and Tanzania.

