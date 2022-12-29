Emerging technologies to guide our way forward in 2023
Guest Column: Niraj Ruparel, Head Of Mobile & Emerging Tech - GroupM India Emerging Tech Lead - WPP India, shares insights about the technological advancements coming our way in the next year
Post-pandemic, the world is going through a digital revolution. In the past few years, we have been seeing how an increasing number of people are interacting with science and technology in their daily lives. They are also more likely to get educated, thanks to the Internet. Telecom companies are racing to provide 100% coverage around the world, while manufacturers from around the world can deliver products customized for India.
Emerging technologies will guide our way forward in 2023 since they drive change and use deeper data to configure themselves to larger audiences. Over the last few years, audiences have grown used to algorithms deciding how they consume content. This ‘new normal’ digitally immersive world, which we are part of, will only get more personalized. Short-form video will see immense growth in 2023, and influencer marketing will deliver on ROI. Brands will also have to fight harder to humanize themselves and engage in meaningful interactions with audiences.
What can we look forward to in 2023? Well, there are a lot of technological advancements that will be coming our way. Immersive conferences, VR Training & HR onboarding, Virtual/Augmented/Mixed Reality Workshops, Broadcast Augmented Reality and Interactive OTT are just some of the technologies we can expect to see in offices, homes and retail stores around the world.
These new technologies will affect the way we do business, the way brands interact with audiences, and increase the power of the individual, by giving them even more digital access than ever before. Advertising will move beyond the billboard, beyond the fixed screen, and take over more space than ever before. Gamification of content is on the rise and audiences want more control of what they interact with than ever before.
Data services are going to be cheaper and faster, and this is going to spur a lot of forward-thinking strategies to make sure that the value of data services rises. 5G will revolutionize how we interact with data services by enabling ultra-fast real-time connectivity. This, in turn, will enable high-speed transmission of augmented and virtual reality content which in turn allows unfettered access to digital metaverses.
These digital metaverses are also going to be a big part of what’s to come in 2023. Virtual avatars are becoming more efficient by the day, and it’s not long before the metaverse becomes an essential part of the brand and consumer conversation. By unlocking the potential of digital avatars, marketers can further individualize and streamline the way they interact with their audiences. We won’t see virtual avatars as a gimmick instead they will be a digital manifestation of a brand or personality with the power to interact with consumers virtually.
This is going to lead to increased celebrity engagement through the metaverse. Imagine if you as a Nike customer in India, could get advice straight from Cristiano Ronaldo, or Lionel Messi in real time. By engaging existing customers, and adding culture to the heart of a brand’s conversation, the metaverse will provide a platform for audiences and influencers to connect in more personal and meaningful ways. If aligned with business goals along with strategic planning and implementation, AR (and the metaverse) can transform how customers and brand ambassadors interact.
This amalgamation of real-time, real-world interactions aided by AR and VR in the metaverse will in turn lead to another trend in 2023: the rise of digital brand ambassadors, as well as higher engagement with influencer commerce. The WHO already uses Florence, a digital health worker, to help people lead a healthier life by giving them access to health information faster than ever, in a more interactive environment. Additionally, we will see luxury brands invest in digital ambassadors, such as Livi - Louis Vuitton’s virtual ambassador. In moving towards acquiring a virtual ‘person’, brands can reduce customer acquisition costs, with a one-time investment.
When you combine technology, we currently have access to, with the immense volume of data that is sourceable, the future of marketing lies in a brand’s ability to communicate digitally, with the data they are able to acquire. If structured the right way, AR technology can lay the foundation for a powerful community-driven Metaverse. I’m very excited about what 2023 has to bring, and I’m inspired by the increasing digitalization of India, which will only grow over the next year.
Indian govt recognises esports as part of multisports events
A new section 'matters relating to online gaming' has been added under MeitY
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 27, 2022 6:10 PM | 2 min read
In what comes as a win for gaming in India, esports will now be a part of "multisports events" under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. MeitY has also added a section related to "matters relating to online gaming" after entry 5.
The move will lend a major fillip to the gaming industry, helping regularise it and build proper infrastructure for esport enthusiasts.
Lokesh Suji, Director of Esports Federation of India & Vice President of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF) welcomed the move: "We welcome this announcement by our government under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Modi ji, which will open new avenues to pour in more investment opportunities in this booming industry. From now onwards, we will have to build the proper infrastructure, training facilities and coaching for our young esports athletes. Only a short time until we see Esports being placed in the same league as cricket, football, basketball, etc. and having similar fan power, scale and craze.
"With the latest announcement and India recently competing for medals at the inaugural Esports Asian Games, people are shaking off the misconceptions linked with esports as a passion or career option. The year 2023 beholds greater opportunities for esports and we are anticipating more favourable developments, only making it bigger. It surely has been a great year for Indian esports."
The pandemic has fuelled the growth of esports in India. According to the FICCI-EY Media and Entertainment Report 2022, esport players in India have grown 600,000 strong in 2021. Revenue grew to Rs 9.7 billion in 2021.
Art-E MediaTech bags social media mandate of realme
The mandate was won following a multi-agency pitch
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 27, 2022 3:11 PM | 1 min read
Art-E MediaTech Pvt. Ltd. wins the social media management mandate for realme Smartphones. The mandate has been awarded to Art-E MediaTech after a multi-agency pitch and will be managed by the agency’s Delhi branch. The agency would be responsible for upscaling realme’s digital presence by formulating & executing social media strategies, cross-medium communication strategies, and influencer marketing strategies to build a stronger brand voice.
Speaking on the new mandate, Amit Dhawan, Partner & CEO at Art-E MediaTech said, “This is a partnership of two young, extremely motivated and driven teams who value great ideas and are always eager to do more creative work. realme has been redefining the smartphone space in India one phone at a time and we are super excited to be a part of their journey. I am certain that this partnership will lead to some fantastic work and I look forward to achieving greater heights together”.
Tao, Chief Marketing Officer at realme India said, “As we endeavor to increase our presence in the international smartphone market, we are happy to have Art-E MediaTech as our partner. With their extensive knowledge and command of the digital ecosystem, We are confident that they will aid in our ongoing consumer engagement while creating a strong positioning and greater exposure of our brand.”
How Reels, Gen Z and chatbots will redefine social media in 2023
Experts share insights on how social media trends will alter brand marketing strategies in the upcoming year
By Tanya Dwivedi | Dec 27, 2022 2:38 PM | 3 min read
Over the years social media has been a must-have tool for marketers. Coming 2023, industry experts say brands will further experiment with social media practices. Marketing researchers have unveiled some of the upcoming trends.
The demand for reel-based content is set to have more takers. Experts say LinkedIn will be about much more than jobs, GenZ will redefine UGC, social SEO will replace hashtags and closed captioning will be the default on social video.
Social media & marketing strategies
Talking about how social media has evolved in recent years, Ameer Ismail, President of Lintas, live, says that after the unfortunate spike of Covid, social media has proven to be the most effective and easiest way for brands to communicate their proposition because of the quick turnaround of assets/campaigns and the platforms.
“I feel we have just scratched the surface when it comes to social media. With this evolving, need for influencer marketing and metaverse, there is still a lot more to come in this evolving and exciting world of possibilities,” Ismail added.
As for Pravin Shiriyannavar, COO, brand-comm, a unit of Madison World, social media has evolved to a stage where there is a belief that one is not a marketer if he or she doesn’t know social media marketing. "Today, it has also gone past being a selling platform to being a service platform because of its interoperability. Brands are constantly listening to customers’ voices and it is part of the brands’ feedback or listening machinery. It has also become a great platform for personal branding. At Brand Comm, we have been helping many CXOs in their brand-building journey."
Trends for 2023
Social media has been lately seeing a lot of chatbot communication and brands continue to invest in influencer marketing. According to Shiriyannavar, there will be an increase in acceptance of video content along with a need for business psychologists to study consumer behaviour and work on campaigns that are scientifically backed. He also spoke of the need to develop engaging content by constantly monitoring the way users or consumers react and engage.
Tussle between platforms
Ravi Kumar, Founder, and CEO, MadHawks, says, “Facebook, as the most popular social media platform, will continue to take a larger business share from brands. Instagram is rapidly catching up and may soon overtake Facebook in terms of user numbers. However, it is unlikely to occur in 2023. The ageing demographics of Facebook users, which also mean higher spending power, are a better bet. This has the potential to be a valuable resource for future Facebook business growth. LinkedIn could be the underdog among all the talk about Facebook and Instagram taking over the spotlight for brands. Despite having a smaller audience, LinkedIn's success will be driven by the tightly knit communities and clear intent of the audience. Twitter, on the other hand, has seen a massive clash - so it's a good idea to keep actively engaging with your audience as the platform will catch the attention throughout the year - For better or worse.”
Sharing more on what the future looks like, Ismail, said, “We go through a football field of data regularly and attention is in short supply. In that context, social media is a perfect space to learn, share and express views. As a matter of fact, brands now are keener and more interested in the type of content, moment marketing initiatives and digital film campaigns to increase their engagement and thereby conversion.
AVGC draft policy released: Focus on Indian content
The government has also decided to showcase the potential of the sector via a campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 27, 2022 9:18 AM | 1 min read
The I&B ministry has released a draft policy for the AVGC and Extended Reality sector. The draft recommends launching a 'create in India' campaign with a focus on building Indian content.
The government has decided to also launch a mission to showcase the potential of the sector.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting constituted an Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) Promotion Task Force in April to promote the sector in the country.
In November, I&B Secretary Apurva Chandra said the task force has completed its deliberations.
What's streaming in 2023: Collaborations & cost concerns
Industry players say they are now looking at bringing down content costs and providing immersive content for adapting to changing consumer behaviour
By Kanchan Srivastava | Dec 27, 2022 8:59 AM | 4 min read
The OTT scene in India has been going steady, and growing at a strong pace on the back of increasing penetration, more content choices and a flourishing regional market.
The OTT subscribers base in India is expected to reach 50 million by the end of 2023 from 45 million at present, according to a report by Media Partners Asia (MPA). The report also predicts that the OTT market is set to become a Rs 12,000-crore industry by 2023 at a compound annual growth of 36%.
While this looks like a rosy picture for the streaming market in the coming days, it's not just that, say industry insiders. The OTT players, 60 and counting, are grappling with stiff competition, rising cost of content production and customer acquisition.
A ZEE5 global spokesperson says, “We continue to see a strong growth trend for OTT platforms driven by multiple factors including increasing connected TV penetration, greater content choices and an increasing local language play, and there is plenty of headroom for growth. However, platforms will need to remain agile given changing market and economic dynamics with rising inflation and cost concerns.” This trend is similar in global markets.
Apart from attracting new consumers, OTT brands have a series of challenges to deal with in 2023 such as to retain their loyal customer base, reduce expenses and boost the platform’s profitability.
Hybrid revenue models
The survival of OTT platforms depends on both ad-free and ad-based models with almost equal weightage. While the ad-based model (AVOD), which accounts for nearly 60 per cent of the overall OTT revenue, has a low-entry barrier and is scalable, SVOD makes financial forecasting easier since users are locked in, and incoming revenue can be easily tracked.
At present, platforms are trying various subscription models to sustain. For instance, Netflix has introduced its ad-based cheaper plans (in markets other than India) for the first time after relying on an ad-free subscription plan for years. Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video has launched its mobile plan priced at Rs 599 per year.
“Reaching out to a wider base through hybrid revenue models, offering different pricing tiers and deployment of various technologies to provide consumers with a more personalized and customized experience will be key in the coming year,” the spokesperson added.
Collaboration: Flavour of the season
An increasing number of OTT players now prefer collaboration over competition. ZEE5 and ALTBalaji, who joined hands almost three years ago to co-create content, have shown the way to others.
“The collaboration on content creation doesn’t only help share the rising cost, it also helps partners to understand consumer insights better and results in higher monetisation for both,” says Divya Dixit, an independent consultant, who has worked with Alt-Balaji and Zee5 earlier.
Making OTT series has been a costly affair compared to TV serials. As against Rs 15-20 lakh that is spent on one episode of a TV serial, OTTs often require Rs 50-70 lakh per episode, says Dixit. The acquisition of films, too, has been digging a big hole in their pockets.
OTT platforms are now looking to bring down content acquisition costs and that includes actors’ fees. Such rationalization help to slash the cost of both Content and Consumer Acquisition, Dixit says.
Bundling of Apps
Bundling of OTT apps by market leaders is another trend that is set to grow in 2023, Dixit insists. While Amazon Prime onboarded more than 13 channels to its platform, Tata Play Binge, OTT Play and a few other market players are also offering several apps under their bundle.
It's a win-win situation for small and big players both. The smaller platform with less content may struggle to sustain an SVOD model, the big platform reaches new geographical areas riding on small players.
The availability of multiple streaming platforms under one roof has resonated well with the price-sensitive Indian market. An EY report estimated that 322 million subscribers consumed bundled content.
Changing consumer behaviour
With things returning to normal and consumers looking for unique and more immersive content, OTT service providers are typically facing challenges of viewership and subscription fatigue.
According to Deloitte’s Annual Digital Media Trends survey, nearly 47% of U.S. consumers are frustrated by the growing number of subscriptions required to watch what they want.
The sense of being overwhelmed with OTT has started affecting Indian consumers as well, OTT experts say.
Gautam Talwar, Chief Content Officer - MX Player, noted, “Two important aspects that will determine the OTT growth in 2023 - the first is consumer behaviour which will be driven by their decision of how fast and how sticky they will be in choosing streaming as their preferred option for entertainment. Secondly, the degree of differentiated content offerings from various platforms versus other forms of entertainment like TV or cinema in 2023 will also add to the growth of OTT.”
2022’s big exits in the digital world
As the year comes to an end, we look back at some of the key people movements in the tech universe
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 27, 2022 8:22 AM | 5 min read
The digital world was in a bit of flux all along in 2022 after scaling new heights during the pandemic. While Elon Musk taking over Twitter continues to create ripples in the industry, Facebook and other tech companies also made news with their layoffs. While industry experts saw the pink slips as part of a course correction, the year did see the sector lose a bit of its sheen.
The digital world saw some high-profile unceremonious exits and a few heads leaving for better opportunities.
As 2022 comes to an end, we look back at some of the key people movements in the industry.
Parag Agarwal, the former Twitter CEO had quite an unceremonious exit from Twitter in October after Elon Musk took over the microblogging site. Some reports even said he was escorted out of the building after the $44 billion deal was signed. Agarwal's exit came after a few months of pub
Ajit Mohan quit as Head of Meta in India in November to join Snap. Mohan joined Meta, the called Facebook, in January 2019 as VP and MD of the India business. At Snap, Mohan is said to be serving as President of the APAC business.
Sandeep Bhushan, Director and Head of Global Marketing Solutions, announced in July that he would be moving out of Meta in the latter part of this year. He was with Meta for 7 years and prior to that he was with SVP India, Samsung Electronics and HT Media.
Rubeena Singh moved out of VerSe Innovation's short video app Josh where she was Country Manager. Singh who has over 21 years of experience across digital, print and broadcast started her career at Star TV and spent a large part of her career at Nework18. There she spearheaded the launch of CNBC Awaaz, Forbes India and Moneycontrol.
Bharat Arora, Country Manager-India at Taboola, decided to move on in November. In a social media post announcing his resignation, he said he was taking a "little break". Arora joined Taboola in September 2019. Before joining Taboola, he was with Amazon. He has also worked with Sizmek, BJP, and
In another high-profile exit, Zomato co-founder Mohit Gupta announced his departure in November. He had joined Zomato in 2018 as the head of food delivery. In a communication to BSE, Gupta said he was moving on to "seek unknown adventures".
WhatsApp India Head Abhijit Bose moved out in November. His exit came amidst the flood of layoffs at Meta across the globe. Bose announced his resignation on LinkedIn, saying, "After four amazing years at WhatsApp, I have taken the call to move on from Meta. This decision has not been an easy one for me.
Rahul Vengalil stepped down as Managing Partner at Isobar in July. It was his second stint at the Dentsu Group company. He later joined Rediffusion to lead Everest Brand Solutions as a digital-first full-service agency. Vengalil is known for handling a long list of clients in Automobile, Retail, Lifestyle, FMCG, eCommerce, Travel, Hospitality, Consumer Electronics, IT & ITES, Media & Entertainment & Real Estate sectors.
Twitter's chief of advertising Sarah Personette stepped down this November. Her resignation followed Elon Musk's closure of the $44 billion Twitter buyout. Personette had been with Twitter since October 2018. Prior to that, she worked in leadership roles at companies like Facebook, Build-A-Bear and Refinery29.
Netflix India Director - Original Films & Licensing Pratiksha Rao left the organisation in June after close to four years of service. During her tenure, she built Netflix's licensing films business besides growing the original films portfolio. Prior to Netflix, Rao was Head of Digital Creator Partnerships - APAC at Twitter. She also has had stints at ixigo, NDTV Lifestyle, and Sotheby's.
Facebook India Head of Business Marketing Neha Markanda stepped down in May after a stint of 2.8 years. She joined Facebook India in September 2019 from GSK Consumer Healthcare India. At GSK, she was General Manager - Horlicks where she managed the strategy and brand communications for the health and nutrition drinks brand. Markanda had joined GSK Consumer Healthcare India as General Manager - Family Nutrition Digital in December 2015.
Netflix Content and Brand Marketing Lead Dipashree Das moved out of the streaming platform in July after a nearly 6-year stint. She has earlier led marketing roles at Singtel and Channel NewsAsia in Singapore. Das has also worked with NDTV Profit and Unilever.
Netflix's Co-Lead for Series Marketing, Tara Kapur, moved out of the streaming platform in November. Kapur was with Netflix for three years. Prior to that, she was with VICE Media. She was earlier with Times Network and Bloomberg TV. Kapur has 13 years of experience in the media industry across content, marketing and brand building.
WhatsApp Pay's India Head Vinay Choletti moved on in December. He was with the organisation for just over a year. Choletti was responsible for scaling WhatsApp Pay's commerce journeys. He was earlier with Amazon for over 7 years and was heading SMB Payments at Amazon Pay.
Priyadarshi Banerjee moved out of Times Group after a 11-year-stint this April. He was Assistant Vice-President and Marketing Head of digital and business operations. Banerjee was soon appointed as Senior Vice-President at One Digital Entertainment.
Netflix's Shagun Seda announced that she was stepping down as Marketing Director (Films & Series) in December. She was with Netflix since November 2020. Prior to joining Netflix, Seda was with DDB Mudra Group for over seven years.
MX Player’s Mansi Shrivastav no more
The Senior VP breathed her last on December 25
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 26, 2022 10:09 AM | 1 min read
Mansi Shrivastav, Senior Vice President- Content, Alliances, Syndication, at MX Player passed away on December 25.
According to media reports, she was suffering from cancer.
Shrivastav was associated with MX Player for the last 5 years. Prior to that, she was with a digital start-up and earlier with Romedy Now and Zoom.
Industry veteran Sunil Lulla remembered Shrivastav with a heartfelt post.
Mansi Shrivastav chose a day on which the world celebrates to bid adieu.
Our hearts are broken, and our minds are numb. She leaves behind her elegant grace, the mirth of her laughter, and the telling nuances of her wit, as timeless memories.
She was my finest Content Programming Manager (at Times Television Network) who drove a hard bargain with facts, data, instinct and perspective, in the years we worked together.
Always had an ear to listen to and always a word to counsel, her heart and her shoulders were always larger than life.
I pray her soul rests in eternal peace. Her family be provided with solace and comfort from the Lord above.
One last prayer on behalf of all whose lives she touched, dear Lord, send us many more Mansi’s.
Long live Mansi. You will be forever missed.
