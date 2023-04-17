Elon Musk plans to launch AI company to compete with OpenAI: reports

Elon Musk is planning to launch an artificial intelligence start-up, supposedly named X.AI, to compete with Microsoft-backed Open AI, according to reports.
Reports say that Musk incorporated a company named X.AI on March 9, of which he is the only named director. The company’s secretary is listed as Jared Birchall, the ex-Morgan Stanley banker who manages Musk’s wealth and is CEO of Neuralink. Igor Babuschkin, a Silicon Valley AI senior research engineer from Google’s sister company Deepmind has been hired to head the effort at X.AI, according to reports. Musk recently tweeted the letter “X” and sent social media into a frenzy. According to court records, he merged Twitter Inc with X Corp, one of his many holding companies with the same letter.
Musk holds top positions at Tesla and Twitter, along with being the founder of SpaceX, Neuralink and The Boring Company. This move would push Musk to get into a further big development in the technology world.
Musk, along with a bunch of public leaders, signed a petition to pause the development of AI as they considered rapid development in AI a danger for the world.
Musk is also planning to use Twitter’s data for training the new company’s language model, certain reports say.
Twitter to allow creators to monetize on the social media platform
Twitter will not get the cut of this money for 12 months
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 15, 2023 6:00 PM | 1 min read
Twitter owner Elon Musk has said that users on the platform can now monetize their own content through subscriptions along with long form text and hours-long videos.
Twitter will not get the cut of this money for 12 months, instead users offering the subscription through enabling a tab called “Monetization” will get all the money subscribers pay apart from the charges platforms such as Android and iOS levy.
“We will also help promote your work. Our goal is to maximize creator prosperity. At any point, you can leave our platform and take your work with you. Easy in, easy out,” Musk tweets.
This move comes after Twitter’s merger with X Corp and Musk’s moves on verification as he bumped up prices of Twitter Blue to $8. Musk has been trying to boost the revenue of Twitter as last year it faltered on its ad revenue.
In a Twitter Spaces live interview with BBC Elon Musk said that running Twitter has been "quite painful" and "a rollercoaster”.
In the new change for verified accounts, Twitter will now support tweets up to 10,000 characters in length, with bold and italic text formatting, accessible to Twitter Blue users.
Musk, however, did not give any further details on how creators will monetize their work.
Former Netflix India Marketing Director Shagun Seda joins Viacom 18
Seda quit Netflix India in December 2022 after a two-year stint
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 14, 2023 4:50 PM | 1 min read
Shagun Seda, former Marketing Director (Films & Series), Netflix India, has joined Viacom 18 Media as Senior Vice President & Creative Head, Marketing.
As per sources she will be heading the Marketing initiative at Jio Cinemas.
Seda quit Netflix India in December 2022 after a two-year stint. She had joined the streaming giant in November 2020 and was in charge of the overall marketing of Netflix's India content, brand and talent.
Prior to joining Netflix, Seda was with DDB Mudra Group for over seven years, helming its creative department for the western region in her last role there.
She has also held creative leadership roles at TBWA\India and MullenLowe Lintas Group in the past.
Zee Music Company renews licensing agreement with Meta and YouTube
The company has signed a 3-year partnership with YouTube and a 2-year partnership with Meta
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 14, 2023 1:30 PM | 2 min read
Zee Music Company, a division of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, today announced the renewal of its licensing agreement with two of the world's largest digital content-streaming companies, YouTube, and Meta (formerly known as Facebook). The deal will allow both platforms to continue offering high-quality music content from Zee Music Company’s rich catalogue of 11,000+ songs. With an increasing number of audiences tuning in to Indian music from across the globe, the inclusion of the latest music libraries from India will allow users and YouTube Shorts creators to stay up to date with the latest music trends and styles.
With its massive user base, YouTube remains one of the largest digital content platforms in the world, and the ongoing collaboration between the two companies is set to elevate the music experience for its users. Additionally, songs on short format video platforms often receive a new lease of life when picked up by multiple popular creators, leading to renewed interest and wider popularity. Zee Music Company's extensive music collection has already garnered over 290 billion views across its YouTube channels with 130 million plus subscribers being a testament to its enduring popularity. As part of the deal, users can continue to use Zee Music Company’s entire catalogue to create multiple social experiences across YouTube as well as Meta platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram. Talking about the deal,
Anurag Bedi, Chief Business Officer – Zee Music Company said, "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with YouTube and Meta. Both platforms have proven to be invaluable partners for us, helping us reach new audiences and connect with fans in new and innovative ways. We look forward to working together to continue delivering high-quality music content to our shared users. We aspire to continue pushing the boundaries, leveraging new revenue streams and collaborations in the ever-evolving digital music ecosystem.”
Amongst one of the youngest and India’s second largest music label – Zee Music Company has a rich catalogue across many different genres including film and non-film music, as well as devotional and pop music in more than 22 languages. In the last fiscal year, the label has released over 2500+ new songs. The renewed deal comes at a time when the music industry is experiencing rapid growth in the digital space. The inclusion of the latest music libraries from India on both the platforms is a significant step towards promoting the diversity and growth of the music industry.
The future focus is to build more instant products for real-time engagements: Rezolve
Team Rezolve speaks to exchange4media about the importance of deep technology, its use in Rezolve’s products and the future of the company
By Nilanjana Basu | Apr 14, 2023 8:53 AM | 6 min read
Deep technology and its use in areas like customer engagement and personalized forms of marketing have evolved multifold over the last decade. Rezolve, a mobile commerce and engagement platform, understands that leveraging research to convert it into technological solutions for engagement with customers is a great way to grow a brand. Hence, the company places its bets on deep technology as an innovative way to boost customer engagement.
Rezolve went into a business combination with a special acquisition company named Armada Acquisition Corp I in 2021. The combined company is slated to publicly trade on NASDAQ.
Amid this major change in the company, exchange4media got into a conversation with Rezolve's global head of communications, Urmee Khan; the Global CEO, Products, Technology and Digital Services, Sauvik Banerjee; and CEO, India, Sunder Madakshira. They spoke about the company’s journey, its future focus on technology and the importance of customer engagement in India.
Excerpts:
Could you tell us about Rezolve, its work and its journey over the years?
Urmee: Rezolve started back in 2015 with one simple aim – to create a universal platform for brands to engage with their customers. The heart of the platform is a range of interactive triggers which brands and retailers can use to attract customers and bring them through to an ‘Instant Checkout’ flow for easy purchase.
The biggest change for Rezolve in recent years has been in expanding its platform beyond mobile apps and into the online space. Rezolve’s triggers now allow consumers to engage immediately online, or else choose to continue in the retailer’s app (if they have one). This enables any company to promote via Rezolve, not just large companies that have their own apps.
What are your thoughts on deep tech and how can brands grow using it?
Urmee: The purpose of deep tech is to make complicated solutions appear simple, so that any company can plug-in and benefit from someone else’s hard work, rather than building their own solution. This is exactly what Rezolve’s platform does. Managing customer sessions and customer accounts, testing on a range of platforms and devices, supporting e-commerce in a range of territories and regions – this is complex stuff. Rezolve has put years in to building a solution where all its power can be accessed by any company via a few simple connections.
Sauvik: Rezolve is a deep tech company focussed on triggers for consumer engagement which are contextual. Invisible watermark, audio and video triggers are built to engage the end consumer for various use-cases agnostic to industries. Instant Act, Instant Buy in an app economy is key to conversion and engagement OKR’s of every organisation.
Rezolve champions in this domain on real-time engagements powered by GeoZones which the marketeers or engagements teams can utilise on a daily basis. The core IP of Rezolve revolves around customer gratification wrapped with proximity marketing. The entire technology stack is built in-house with design and utility global patents pending. In the age of AI, Rezolve has a roadmap to integrate its own deep tech products and wrap around a N=1 Personalization for all of its clients who are focused on conversion in the consumer internet space.
Since a lot of Rezolve's products deal with customer engagement, could you tell us a bit about how important it is to engage with your customers pre and post buy and what are the new developments in that space?
Urmee: What many software providers forget is the transaction itself is the smallest part of any ecommerce journey in terms of time. The consumer’s ecommerce journey starts from the moment they hear about your product and doesn’t finish until that product arrives in their hands.
Rezolve has a range of interactive triggers to help customers arrive at the point of purchase as smoothly as possible and give them all the information they need to make their decision to purchase. A recent technological leap forward that’s really helping merchants at this point is AI for text generation. Merchants who are not natural marketers can quickly generate promotional content for their products which are informative and give good reasons to purchase.
Once the purchase is made, our platform provides status updates and the merchant can provide customer service options. This is where AI can come in again, as customer-service Ais have come a long way from just being an annoyance you have to go through before finally reaching a real person. When properly ‘trained’, they can deal with a huge number of basic queries quickly and effectively.
Sunder: The Indian consumer jumped straight to the mobile phone to access the internet (sidestepping the desktop and laptops). For the brands to engage with the consumer across the engagement cycle was therefore super critical. However, this is engagement cannot mean only identifying and purchasing steps but addressing the full buying cycle ranging from discovery to awareness to buying to fulfilment to advocacy. Rezolve helps the brand across all these steps with a bonus – Instantly. The instant functionality ensures significant reductions in dropout rates across the buying. Brands are using Rezolve’s capabilities from helping consumers be aware of the brand to get them to brand advocates. Nowhere are these functionalities important than in India with young, empowered consumers at an unprecedented scale.
What will be the next areas of focus for Rezolve in terms of marketing, advertising and growth?
Sauvik: The future focus is to build more Instant products for real-time engagements powered by frequency and AI for retail and other industries. Rezolve Prima facie is not a technologist or a product instrument but a core marketing and advertising instrument which helps, conversion, huge volumes of commerce transactions and create a beautiful synergy for a customer between online to offline and vice versa.
Sunder: Rezolve has engaged with the leading enterprise customers across Banking, Retail, e-Commerce, Travel & Hospitality, CPG and Government sector. The focus is on brands which want to scale up using the mobile apps. The response has been overwhelming. Brands have reimagined the consumer journeys with Rezolve’s unique capabilities which were not available to them thus far. Rezolve has partnered with digital marketing agencies to increase the outreach to brands with an appetite for growth. In the coming months, Rezolve will partner with some of the marquee brands to help them scale their customer experience quotient.
We don’t look at the business with TV and digital demarcation: Jyoti Deshpande, Viacom18
Panellists at the 'Future of Video India' conference held on April 13 discussed the pressing issues of the streaming industry in the post-pandemic era
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 14, 2023 8:57 AM | 3 min read
Viacom18 doesn’t look at the business with TV and digital demarcation. Rather, it focuses on leading the disruption with an aim to grow video, be it a TV or digital platform, Jyoti Deshpande said on Thursday at the “Future of Video India” conference in Mumbai.
Organized by Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA), the event saw the attendance of top executives of leading streaming platforms such as Prime Video, Viacom18, Disney+Hotstar, SonyLiv and Ad Tech firms like PubMatic, Magnite and Samsung Ads. The conference sought to discuss pressing issues of the streaming industry, which grew exponentially during the pandemic but now the growth engine has slowed down.
In a conversation with Louis Boswell, CEO of AVIA, Deshpande explained why Viacom18 was still straddling both the linear and digital landscape even as it had announced it would be a digital-first media company. According to her, linear and digital both share the same business models, revolving around subscription and advertising and serving video content.
When asked about the prospects of Connected TV growth in India, Deshpande raised concern over the lack of entry-level CTV. “The idea is to slash down the price. Where is the entry-level connected TV? However, anybody who is upgrading from normal TV will upgrade to connected TV,” she said.
Deshpande also spoke about the importance of the rigour of storytelling, the acquisition of content from multiple producers across regions and countries, use of technology, and AI to make consumers' journeys easy and keep them entertaining.
Sushant Sreeram, Country Director, Prime Video India, discussed how OTT has emerged as the Catalyst for Change in India's storytelling ecosystem, providing a level playing field for content creators and talent, and creating new revenue streams for the Indian film industry.
Sajith Sivanandan, Head, Disney+ Hotstar India, shared insights on how after witnessing rapid growth in recent years, the OTT market in India has entered a transformational phase which calls for an ingenious approach to the manner in which streaming platforms need to innovate for growth. He also explained Disney+ Hotstar’s regional strategy and priorities for growth in the coming year.
The panellists also discussed profitability, ARPU, sustainable monetisation models, and changes in the Indian SVOD market. Monetisation is a big challenge for OTT players due to rising content costs, stiff competition and economic downturns that have forced many consumers to avoid having subscriptions and rather rely on ad-supported (AVoD) models, stakeholders said.
India currently has over 100 million SVOD subscribers and this number is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 17% to reach 224 million by 2026, according to a 2022 report by Deloitte. But there is still a large number of consumers who do not want to pay for content. Industry leaders discussed various ideas to sustain growth which ranged from having a strong content bank to strengthening ad-supported platforms to the bundling of apps and rationalization.
Content piracy also emerged as a major pain point for all OTT players. “We can never stop piracy completely, but can only minimize it with the use of several layers of protection,” says Manish Verma, Head, SonyLiv Technology.
Vynsley Fernandes, Whole-time Director, Hinduja Global Solutions, CEO, NXTDIGITAL, in a discussion with Karan Taurani, SVP, Elara Capital, discussed the present status of linear cable distribution and bundling of apps by MSOs for rationalization.
Clare Bloomfield, Acting Chief Policy Officer of AVIA and Anjan Mitra, India Consultant of AVIA were present on the occasion along with several other industry leaders.
WhatsApp has announced new security features
Account Protect, Device Verification, Automatic Security Codes are the new features
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 13, 2023 7:13 PM | 3 min read
“At WhatsApp, we believe that your messages should be as private and secure as an in-person conversation. Protecting your personal messages with default end-to-end encryption is the foundation of that security, and we'll never stop building new features to give you extra layers of privacy, and more control over your messages.
A lot of this work happens behind the scenes without you having to do a thing. Today, we’re excited to tell you about some of the additional security features we’ll be adding in the coming months,” the company said in a release.
The features are below:
Account Protect: If you need to switch your WhatsApp account to a new device – we want to double check that it’s really you. From now on, we may ask you on your old device to verify that you want to take this step as an extra security check. This feature can help alert you to an unauthorized attempt to move your account to another device.
Device Verification: Mobile device malware is one of the biggest threats to people’s privacy and security today because it can take advantage of your phone without your permission and use your WhatsApp to send unwanted messages. To help prevent this, we have added checks to help authenticate your account - with no action needed from you - and better protect you if your device is compromised. This lets you continue using WhatsApp uninterrupted. Go deeper on the tech here.*
Automatic Security Codes: Our most security conscious users have always been able to take advantage of our security code verification feature, which helps ensure you are chatting with the intended recipient. You can check this manually by going to the encryption tab under a contact’s info. To make this process easier and more accessible to everyone, we’re rolling out a security feature based on a process called “Key Transparency” that allows you to automatically verify that you have a secure connection. What it means for you is that when you click on the encryption tab, you’ll be able to verify right away that your personal conversation is secured. For those interested in going deeper into the tech, click here.**
These are three additional ways we’re helping secure your account. While there’s many things we can do to make security easy for everyone, there are two features that only you can turn on: two-step verification and use of end-to-end encrypted backups. If you’re already using both, please tell your friends about them so more people can benefit from these layers of security too.
Connected TV in India: A not-to-be missed opportunity for marketers
CTV advertising provides better targeting, more precise measurements, and greater interactivity than traditional TV advertising, say experts
By Shantanu David | Apr 13, 2023 9:08 AM | 6 min read
With advancements in technology, CTV in India is expected to improve in terms of video quality, user interface and personalization. AI-powered recommendation engines, interactive content and voice-based assistants are likely to become more common in the CTV space.
According to Statista, “multichannel TV advertising revenue worldwide is set to reach 43.1 billion US dollars in 2022, up from 40.7 billion estimated for 2021. By the end of 2025, this figure is expected to grow further to nearly 45 billion dollars. Meanwhile, CTV advertising is expected to see impressive growth over the coming years, and nearly equal that of multichannel TV ad revenue by the end of 2025, only differing by one billion dollars at that time.”
And as per multiple reports published by CII & KPMG, EY-FICCI and MediaSmart, CTV penetration in India ranged around 10-14 million homes in 2022, though that number is not universally agreed on, especially given that they are rising daily.
“It's true that TV viewership is becoming more fragmented and connected TV (CTV) presents an opportunity for brands and advertisers to reach a wider audience across multiple TV touchpoints,” said Rajiv Rajagopal, National Head- Client Development, Finecast India (GroupM), adding that with an estimated 25 million households using CTV in India at present, which represents around 12% of the overall TV viewing population, it's clear that CTV is a significant player in the Indian market.
Talking about CTV advertising in particular, Vishal Singh, Country Head-India, Xapads Media, says the vertical in India is likely to grow rapidly, as brands and marketers recognize the potential of this platform to reach highly engaged audiences. “CTV advertising provides better targeting, more precise measurements, and greater interactivity than traditional TV advertising. So, focusing on India’s growing domestic demand, the rollout of CTV will touch each nook and corner of the country wherein, the push for digitalization from the Indian government is expected to further fuel the growth.”
About four months back, GroupM commissioned a study in partnership with Kantar and learned 84% of the TV respondents who participated in a survey believed that TV ads have a major impact on their purchase decision and 63% of CTV users think the ads shown to them are more personalized on TV.
“We are seeing a surge in demand for CTV advertising since 2021. Sporting events like IPL and World Cup further boost the demand. We are estimating a 47% CAGR on CTV ad spends in the next five years. CTV and streaming consumption have been steadily increasing, driven by factors such as the growth of affordable high-speed internet access, the proliferation of streaming platforms and high growth in Smart TV penetration,” says Rajagopal.
He adds, “Innovation in advertising, such as shoppable ads and QR code ads, could certainly provide more ways to measure consumer intent and potentially improve the effectiveness of advertising campaigns. These types of ads allow viewers to interact with the ad and take immediate action, which can provide valuable data on consumer behaviour and preferences.”
One of the benefits of CTV is its ability to provide more precise targeting for ads. Advertisers can use demographic, location, and interest data to create ads that are more relevant to CTV viewers. This can help increase engagement and drive more Linear TV consumers to CTV.
Prabhvir Sahmey, Samsung Ads Senior Director India Lead, refers to it as “the toothbrush test’, a legacy of his days at Google, where Google co-founder and former CEO Larry Page said companies and products that worked were those that consumers returned to at least once or twice a day.
And while Connected TV isn’t quite there yet, experts believe we’re moving closer every day. For instance, Sahmey says, “In India, Samsung TVs are at about 6.7 million and we expect to cross total active TVs to 11 million in 2023.”
Singh notes, “A few years back in 2016, CTV advertising had a global market share of $5.5 billion and by 2026, it will hold a market share of $32.6 billion due to the paradigm shifts from TV to OTT and now in Connected TV. Currently, it is making its mark and proving to be a driving force for catching millions of eyeballs towards the biggest screens as compared to portable smartphones and devices since it complements OTT.”
Indeed this migration from mobile viewing to CTV devices is going to be a big factor in the growth of the medium. Following the recent release of their annual Mobile Apps Report, Simon “Bobby” Dussart, CEO of Adjust, said, “Delivering highly customized, seamless user experiences, executing on cross-platform campaigns, and tapping into the potential of new channels, such as connected TV, will prove invaluable for marketers and developers seeking sustained and strategic growth in 2023 and beyond.”
Emily Yri, Vice President, International Marketing, Pubmatic, says that with demand is soaring for quality CTV programming and advertisers and publishers both stand to benefit. And as macro-economic conditions continue to bite, consumers are increasingly seeking ad-supported content experiences to offset other household budgetary priorities.
She points out that on linear TV, advertisers know exactly where their ad will appear - the network, show, ad slot, genre and rating of the content – which gives them confidence in the safety and appropriateness of that content. This level of brand safety is one of the primary reasons linear TV spend has remained so strong, despite heavy shifts in viewership to streaming channels.
“We can offer the same level of transparency on CTV with content object signals. Content objects are information that publishers can pass through the bidstream to give advertisers valuable information on the inventory they’re buying. These signals can include network, show, genre, ratings and other key pieces of information that allow advertisers to know precisely where their ads will be running,” she says.
Rajagopal concludes, “As a result, we can expect that brands and advertisers are likely to follow the trend of shifting their advertising dollars towards CTV and streaming platforms to reach the growing audience. Moreover, CTV and streaming viewers are often considered to be high-value consumers as they tend to have higher purchase intent and are more likely to engage with ads that are relevant and personalized to their interests. Hence, brands and advertisers may see higher returns on their advertising investment when targeting CTV and streaming audiences in India.”
