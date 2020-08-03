Ecom-education ads see highest spike on digital platforms in April-July 2020: TAM AdEx

During the four-month-long lockdown, even though schools were not functioning, online education continued, and this led ecom-education category to see the highest increase in ads on digital in April-July 2020 compared to January- March 2020. Another category that saw a huge growth in digital advertising is 'courses'. The top two categories with positive growth were from the education sector, as per TAM Digital AdEx report on analysis on digital medium during April-July 2020 (till 22 July) and comparison with January-March 2020.

Also, 8 of the top 10 categories observed growth in ad insertions during April-July 2020 and top 10 categories covered more than half of digital ad insertions during the same period. However, during this period, properties/real estates and ecom-online shopping saw a decline of 9% and 32%, respectively.

Also, there were 26 new categories which added 0.2% to the total share. 7 out of 26 new categories belonged to the durables sector during April-July 2020.

However, during April-July 2020, 14% decline in ad insertions per day was observed on digital medium. As per the report, a resurgence in ad insertions per day was observed during June 2020 on digital medium post facing a drop in April-May 2020. June witnessed an increase of 28% in ad insertions, but in July, it declined by 9%.

Suraj Nambiar, Managing Partner & National Media Head, Tonic Worldwide, explained that due to the pandemic, there is a decline in ad insertions as businesses, especially retail, has got affected. “This is a time when fashion retail would launch collections which did not happen. Also, content creation is limited due to unavailability of shoots. Brands and marketers are regrouping to deploy their spends, hence the slowdown.”

He added, “Apart from ed tech categories that have a strong presence, e-commerce will drive digital growth. Digital revenues will surely increase when the markets open up. It will take time to recover.”

When it comes to the leading publishers, as per the data, for all the months of Jan-Jul 2020, Youtube.com was on top. And during the April- July period, Youtube.com was the top publisher with 11% share of digital advertising.

Also, web publisher timesofindia was among the top three publishers in all the months during Jan-Apr 2020. And among the Top ten web publishers, ad insertions on meaww.com spiked more than 10 folds in Apr-Jul 2020 followed by moneycontrol.com with almost three fold rise.

The report also states that HTML5 ads bagged highest insertions on digital with 56% share followed by banner ads with 32% share in Apr-Jul 2020. Rediff.com was the top web publisher on HTML5 and was second on banner creative ads during the same period.

Explaining the trend, Pooja Jauhari, CEO, The Glitch, says, “I would think a cautious attitude took over, again. We have been in a state of constant flux. Vaccine no vaccine. Cure no cure. This has an impact on the responsibility of spenders. They have to protect the longevity of their business.”

She further added, “Creatively, we’ve been getting busier on work outside of retainers as well. This shows that the spending appetite is opening up as we all get used to the endlessness of this situation. Business and people have to go on so this will steadily increase. Also, there is an increase in revenue on digital. Consumers have never been more connected. Jio, COVID and the lockdown have pushed a record number of people online and shortened the learning curve with so many young people at home locked in with their parents. Brands are working hard to capture attention. Innovation in times like these will be the biggest winner.”

As per the report, desktop displays topped with more than half of digital ad insertions share during Apr-Jul 2020. While, ecom-media/entertainment/social media category topped on both mobile display and mobile video platforms.

Oppo India was the top advertiser on desktop video platform and had third place on mobile video. Amazon Online India topped on mobile display platform and had third place on desktop display.

When it comes to the transaction method used by publishers, with 41% share of digital ad insertions, transactions via ad network was the most utilized for advertising on digital platforms in Apr-Jul 2020. Direct transaction was the second most preferred transaction method with 31% share followed by programmatic method on third position.

The report also highlighted the count of advertisers and brands during the same period which have witnessed an increase in Jan- March period. However, count of categories saw a slight drop in April- July timeline. The period saw over 17,600 advertisers as compared to 11600 advertisers in Jan- March. Similarly, brand count increased to over 20,600 against 14,500 number of brands. While the number of categories was over 450 against 470 in the Janury- March period. Also, in January-Mar 2020, total 42 categories, 288 advertisers and 432 brands accounted for 80% share of ad insertions on digital, whereas in April- July, total 30 categories, 267 advertisers and 399 brands accounted for 80% share of ad insertions.

As per the report, Amazon Online India was the leading advertiser during the Apr-Jul 2020 on digital platforms and its brand Amazon.in had second place in the brand’s list. Brand Amazon.in lost its first position to ICICI Prudential iProtect Smart in Apr-Jul 2020 compared to Jan-Mar 2020. Also, top 10 advertisers and brands added 22% and 21% share respectively during Apr-Jul 2020.