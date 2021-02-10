Earshot unveils Dolby Atmos immersive audio in multiple Indian languages

Earshot.in – India’s digital destination for news, entertainment & audio originals, announces the launch of Dolby Atmos® immersive audio on the Earshot podcast streaming service app. Earshot is the first podcast platform in India to stream its signature podcasts and original series in Dolby Atmos, which will enable consumers to build a deeper connection with audio stories they love.

Podcast as a service is unique as it brings entertainment to the consumer whether on the go or at home. Earshot.in app users, can now unlock a truly revolutionary audio experience with Dolby Atmos and transform their mobile listening experience forever. Podcasts in Dolby Atmos on Earshot in multiple languages, will envelop the user in a rich soundscape which unleashes every detail as it was meant to be heard with unparalleled clarity, depth, and realism.

Commenting on the launch, Gaurav Choudhury, Co-founder & CEO, Earshot Media, said, “Earshot has brought top-class journalism and compelling storytelling into the Indian audio universe. We are extremely excited about our association with Dolby. Our listeners will now be able to listen to our signature podcasts and series in Dolby Atmos on their Dolby Atmos enabled smartphone. This new audio experience, will give a new way to experience captivating audio documentaries, news features, entertainment and lifestyle content and fiction in multiple genres and languages on supported smartphones.”

“We are very excited to work with Earshot to deliver a spectacular experience in Dolby Atmos on their amazing signature podcasts and original series”, said Pankaj Kedia, Managing Director, Emerging Markets, Dolby Laboratories. “Earshot is a pioneer in bringing regional language content to its listeners and our work with Earshot is a reflection of the diversity and depth of the Indian content ecosystem that spans multiple Indian languages and dialects. With this milestone, we extend the Dolby Atmos experience to newer content categories that will further fuel the ecosystem.”

With the Earshot.in app on compatible Dolby Atmos enabled smartphones, consumers will be able to enjoy podcasts in Dolby Atmos, in multiple languages which include titles like “Listen to the Jungle, listen to the forest”, “The Women We Did Not Know” in English, “Tanashaah (The Great Dictator)” in Hindi, “Baduli Mondir (Bat Temple)” in Assamese, “Banaras” in Bhojpuri and “The Maneaters of Bengal”, “Purono Kolkatar Golpo” in Bengali to name a few.

Earshot.in has content available in multilingual languages: English, Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, and Bhojpuri. One can listen to daily news bulletins, in-depth analyses and explainers, podcasts on politics, health, crime, horror and a range of other subjects, audio features with extensive ground reportage, and riveting fiction. The Earshot team comprises of India’s leading editors, journalists, and radio professionals.

