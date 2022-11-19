e4m-Xaxis Report 2023: Experts to throw light on ever-evolving programmatic advertising

The report will be unveiled at the e4m-Xaxis Programmatic Summit on December 16

As the marketing and advertising industry expands exponentially, e4m-Xaxis Programmatic Summit 2022 aims to create an engaging platform for brands, advertisers, content marketers, and martech agencies to throw light on the pressing changes and greater effects on the programmatic ecosystem. As digital media expands, better targeting, greater reach, and real-time optimization have become important, and programmatic advertising promises to offer all these in the current arena.

Digital marketing is growing at an unprecedented rate since the beginning of the Covid19 pandemic. However, the details of the digital advertising spend; market strategy and impact is not yet available to the stakeholders in the country. The upcoming report will help navigate advertisers and digital agencies with technological insights, data-driven innovative strategies, and trends in the ever-evolving market.

e4m welcomes brand CEOs, CMOs, category heads, brand heads, advertising, creative agency heads, digital marketers, mobile marketers, creative and content heads from brands & agencies, entrepreneurs, digital professionals, web & mobile, strategists, business leaders, business developers, agency executives, and their teams, as well as anyone else who operates in the digital Marketing space. The event is on 16th December 2022, from 11 am to 5:30 pm in Mumbai at JW Marriott, Sahar.

All about the event sessions:

We have Xapads as our innovation partner and Bobble AI as our Co-Partner. Talking specifically in context to the theme of the sessions, e4m has listed International keynote sessions, interesting panel discussions, collaborating learning, and audience participation. We are also expecting more than 250 attendees at the event.

More about the key findings of the e4m programmatic report:

Since we will be unveiling the e4m Xaxis programmatic report 2023, let’s have a look at some major findings of the report published in 2022. State of programmatic in India, The programmatic disruption in new age media, Digital Transformation through data, New Privacy laws in India and their effects on advertisers and publishers, The role of AI and Automation in Media Evolution, Hyper Personalisation: The future of marketing, The rise of media commerce, Omni channel extends its flexibility, Measuring the impact of media. These are some research and findings published in the report.

We are looking forward to seeing more participation from all across the marketing and advertising industry in our upcoming event.

