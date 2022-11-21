e4m-DNPA virtual roundtables: International speakers to discuss future of digital media

The roundtables are the precursor to the e4m-DNPA Future of Digital Media Summit & Awards to be held in January

The digital media ecosystem has emerged as the foundation for a connected world due to the massive growth of the internet and mobile connectivity, and the growing popularity of online shopping, OTT entertainment and gaming among others.

At the same time, digital news publishers – one of the major stakeholders in the digital ecosystem –have been trying their best to adapt and leverage the increasingly digital landscape.

Despite significant investments in news production, their returns have been dismal, even as the revenues of tech giants like Google and Meta have risen significantly over the past few years. Publishers are seeking a level playing field between themselves and online platforms to maintain quality in journalism.

In this backdrop, exchange4media and the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) are organizing two virtual roundtable conferences with international speakers to discuss the challenges and opportunities of the digital media ecosystem.

DNPA represents the digital arms of the country's top media companies working in the areas of print and television.

The first roundtable is being held on 25th November and the next on 9th December. The first roundtable will bring together the best minds to explore the future of digital media and the various contours of the challenges it faces.

During the conference, speakers will share highlights of the News Media and Digital Platforms Mandatory Bargaining Code that Australia has recently adopted. They will also discuss the measures that countries across the world need to take for balancing the playing field between publishers and online platforms, creating a more sustainable foundation for the preservation of high-quality journalism.

These roundtables are precursors to the e4m-DNPA “Future of Digital Media Summit & Awards” to be held on 20th January, 2023, in New Delhi.

List of speakers:

Professor Rodney Sims, Ex Chair of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC)

Mr Tanmay Maheshwari,MD, Amar Ujala (Chairperson,DNPA)

Mr Pawan Agarwal, Dy Managing Director, DB Corp Ltd.

Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman and Managing Editor, Business World and e4m

Emma McDonald ,Senior Policy Adviser, Minderoo Foundation





,Senior Policy Adviser, Minderoo Foundation Mr Peter Lewis, Director,The Australia Institute





Director,The Australia Institute Mr Paul Thomas, Managing Director,Star News Group Pty Ltd





Managing Director,Star News Group Pty Ltd Dr James Meese, Senior Lecturer, RMIT University

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)