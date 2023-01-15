e4m-DNPA Digital Impact Awards: Here is the list of big winners
The Award ceremony will be held on 20th January in New Delhi
Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) today announced winners of the e4m-DNPA Digital Impact Awards 2023. The winners announced today will be given awards on 20th January at e4m DNPa Digital Conclave and Digital Impact Awards in New Delhi.e4m-DNPA Digital Impact Awards, recognise digital technology innovations that have improved citizens’ lives and promoted national-building. The e4m-DNPA Digital Impact Awards 2023 honours India's cutting-edge digital initiatives that deliver on-demand governance and services to citizens in various fields.
One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) of Ministry of Consumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution ,CoWIN App of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana of Department of Financial Services , GST of Department of Revenue Ministry of Finance , Himmat App of Delhi Police , CAMPA app of Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change , E Gov portal and Digi Locker of Ministry of Electronics & IT (MEITY) , DIKSHA platform under NCERT ,Ministry of Education and POSHAN Tracker App of Department and Women Development have bagged the coveted Digital Impact Awards instituted by DNPA , an apex association of digital arms of 17 top publishers from Print & Electronic Media of India.
DNPA is an umbrella organization for the digital wings of media businesses in India, having
initiated proactive action in recent years to restore equality and fairness for all news publishers. The association represents 17 media publishers, including Dainik Jagran, Dainik Bhaskar, Indian Express, Malayala Manorama, ETV, India Today Group, Times Group, Amar Ujala, Hindustan Times, Zee Media, ABP Network, Lokmat, NDTV, New Indian Express, Mathrubhumi, Hindu, and Network 18.
Awards were announced across 8 categories. They are as follows -
- Best Use of Digital Media for Human Resource Development & Education – DIKSHA (DIKSHA is a Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing)
- Best Use of Digital Media for Health – CoWIN App (Co-WIN application is the digital backbone for the vaccination drive in India).
- Best Use of Digital Media for Financial Reforms – Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana is a revolutionary Financial Inclusion Program)
- Best Use of Digital Media for Sustainability and Environment Protection – CAMPA- (e-green watch portal)
- Best Use of Digital Media to Promote Ease of Business – E-governance Portal .It is the national Portal of India which provides a single-window access to information and services that are electronically delivered from the Government.
- Best Use of Digital Media for Governance & Administrative Reforms –
6A) GST Portal- Goods & Services Tax
6B) Best Use of Digital Media for Governance & Administrative Reforms – One Nation One Ration Card Yojana
7 Best Use of Digital Media for Women & Child Welfare Reforms –
7A). Poshan Tracker App
7B). Himmat Plus Ap
8 Best Use of Digital Media for Ease of Living –Digilocker
The awardees were selected by an eminent jury led by Sunil Arora, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India & Secretary Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, GoI. The jury members included S Ravi, Former Chairman, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) & Managing Partner, Ravi Rajan & Company, Chairman, TFCI, Aruna Sharma, Former Secretary, Ministry of IT & Electronic, Government of India, Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, BW & exchange4media, Sanjay Dwivedi, Director General, Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Ashish Bhasin, Co-Founder & Chairman, RD & X Network, Dr Jagdish Mitra, Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Growth, Tech Mahindra.
Here’s how Indian brands are celebrating RRR’s big win
RRR song ‘Naatu Naatu’ won Best Original Song at the 80th Golden Globes Awards
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 12, 2023 2:37 PM | 3 min read
On January 10, SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ made history as the song from the movie ‘Naatu Naatu’ became the first song Asian Song to receive the Best Original Song at the 80th Golden Globes Awards.
The song was nominated among works by artists like Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Alexandre Desplat, and Lady Gaga. Brands didn’t want to miss out on the epic moment and took the opportunity to congratulate the makers and be a part of the success.
While Netizens are going gaga about the award on the internet lauding the team with numerous tweets and posts, Prime Minister Modi also congratulated the team on Twitter expressing his pride over the win.
A very special accomplishment! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie. This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud. https://t.co/zYRLCCeGdE— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2023
Speaking on the how the Indian cinema had made it to the world in 2022, a spokesperson from Netflix said, “We had three of the biggest blockbusters from Netflix India - RRR (Hindi) (viewed for over 73 million hours), At 15 weeks, RRR (Hindi) was the longest-ever trending Indian film on the global Top 10 for non-English films. Gangubai Kathiawadi (viewed for over 50 million hours), and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (viewed for over 21 million hours) that found audiences around the world. ”
Talking about regional films helping advertisers, Ajay Mehta, Founder, (iTV) Interactive Television, and MD, Kinetic India, said, “Regional Films especially South films are a big opportunity for brands as they are bringing record audiences to the theatres. KGF 2 crossed more than 1000 Crores at the box office, RRR close to 1000 Crores, and other films such as PS1 and Kantara have done extremely well. On the back of this, the Indian Box office is looking very healthy and in collections, 2022 will be one of the best of all times.”
“This trend is too big for advertisers to ignore, and they have been smart enough to invest in these movies. KGF 2 and RRR attracted more advertisers on a national basis than some of the biggest Bollywood Blockbusters of the past. Having tasted success with these large event films, advertisers are now keen to explore even some of the slightly smaller films coming out of the South and are tracking them closely,” he added.
Game for it: Why young esports content creators are the new stars for brands
On National Youth Day, e4m explores why a career in game streaming and content creation, whether in gaming or just in general entertainment, is not only viable, but very lucrative
By Shantanu David | Jan 12, 2023 9:11 AM | 7 min read
Earlier this week, when Loco was screening an esports tournament, the Indian gaming streaming platform had more users on it than Twitch, the world’s de facto gamer streaming platform. It signifies the rapid growth of streaming and content creation in the country, not just as a means of entertainment, but as a career for thousands, nay, hundreds of thousands of aspiring young Indians, armed with just a phone and a personality (and possibly a PC).
This National Youth Day, e4m explores why a career in streaming and creating content, whether in gaming or just in general entertainment, is not only viable, but very lucrative.
Behind the Scenes
Vaibhav Odhekar, Co-founder and COO at POKKT, notes that with the inclination of enterprises engaging in the gaming industry, it must not come as a surprise that the number of streamers and gamers has gradually increased.
“Industry innovations have also created bundles of opportunities for gamers, making them economically independent in an entirely new way. This is a billion-dollar industry and is expected to snowball in the coming years,” he says, adding, “Brands can blend their campaigns in between such streams or content keeping in mind that the flow is not disrupted. As the audience for such forms of entertainment is quite patient, it helps the brand to engage with the viewer efficiently. Choosing the right creator is crucial for leading a successful campaign.”
Raghav Bagai, Co-founder of Sociowash, agrees that integrating streamers and creators into advertising campaigns can be a great way to reach a highly engaging audience. “As we know in India, Influencer marketing is a Rs 1275 crore industry, with a CAGR of 25% it is projected to grow and reach Rs 2800 crore in the next 5 years. Streamers and creators can create sponsored content for brands, promoting their products or services within their streams or videos. This can be done through product placement, brand mentions, or even dedicated sponsored videos, further fuelling the social commerce hype in India.”
Divyansh Gala, Group Head - Outreach, SoCheers, says it is nothing short of fantastical that today becoming a gaming streamer or gaming content creator is a viable career option. “This is especially fascinating for a generation who grew up amidst the mind-blowing evolution of video games, who has an immense fondness for them and who would never have imagined that they could make a living by playing games. This is a major allure for people towards this vocation.”
The pandemic also had a crucial role in amplifying the growth of the gamer tribe and the larger gaming industry as well. “There are many gaming and entertainment streamers, both national and international, who found popularity on the back of the pandemic gaming sensation - 'Among Us'. We even saw established comedians like Tanmay Bhat and CarryMinati leverage the gaming angle as they saw the potential of developing their "brand" as wholesome entertainers,” adds Gala.
Suraj Nambiar, National Media Head, Tonic Worldwide, points out that many streamers and creators have built large and dedicated audiences, and as a result, they have become valuable partners for advertisers looking to reach those audiences. “For example, streamers and creators often work with brands to create sponsored content, in which they feature a product or service in their streams or video, or create in-game experiences that incorporate the brands’ messaging. Streamers also use affiliate marketing and referral links for extra income.”
In order to monetize their image and deals, Indian creators can work with brands to create sponsored content; they can also sell branded merchandise, or look into affiliate marketing, where they get a commission for promoting other company’s products.
Preety Singh, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Boomlet Media, says that to integrate content with brand campaigns, content creators will need to innovate and keep creativity at the center while keeping in mind the core theme of the entire campaign of the brands for better brand engagement with their target audience.
“Although creative and innovative content plays a crucial role in building an image and gaining a large number of followers, in the present scenario, when the number of influencers belonging to a particular niche is in the range of thousands/ lakhs, influencers can be associated with influencer marketing agencies for getting better deals,” she adds.
“Overall, working with streamers and creators can be a great way to add value to your brand. It's worth noting that as a creator or streamer, it's important to be transparent with your audience when it comes to sponsored content or partnerships, as well as to only promote products or services that align with your values and you truly believe in,” asserts Bagai.
Fun and Games
Firasat Durrani, co-founder, Loco, as an interesting analogy. “In earlier times, before the advent of the internet, the only opportunities for live, interactive entertainment would be going to a circus or a fair, where you could actually engage with performers and performances in real time, laughs, gaffes, and all. And that circus or fair would employ a large cross-section of people, not just performers, but management, support staff and others.”
A similar thing is happening in the streaming and content creation industry, the carnival of the internet era, as influencer channels employ a host of professionals apart from performers, including but not limited to camera operators, sound engineers, video editors, social media managers, and more. It’s an entire industry, and even a camera-shy kid can be a part of the industry in a technical capacity.
As Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and CCO, White Rivers Media, points out, videos, especially short form, are one of the most rampant forms of content at present. “YouTube’s creative ecosystem is a popular and highly lucrative platform for budding content creators. It has alone contributed over Rs 10,000 crore to the Indian GDP and has supported more than 750,000 full-time equivalent jobs in India. YouTube has also announced its new monetization possibilities with short-form content. Instagram Reel content creators are also on the rise. Other social media and short video platforms that dominate the vernacular segments include, ShareChat, Moj, MX TakaTak, and Chingari.”
Durrani notes that while YouTube continues to rule the roost, its ubiquity powered by its parent Google, Indian platforms are steadily gaining traction. “We have the means to scale up, and are seeing seven figure audience numbers. So the market is there. It’s our job to foster that community, help it evolve from within, as well as attract more players, viewers and everyone in between.”
Singh says, “From an Indian perspective, the most popular platforms include YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Rooter, and Loco. India has the highest number of YouTube users worldwide, close to almost 450 million. While other platforms are also gaining popularity and a large viewership, the creators can opt to be available on multiple platforms.” Not to mention formats.
Navdeep Sharma, Co-founder, ReelStar says that indeed, streamers and creators are redefining what it means to be a professional. “eSports streamers and content creators are the rising stars of online content creators, joining the ranks of traditional media outlets like newspapers and magazines. The fact that these types of channels are growing so rapidly suggests something about our society: that we're increasingly interested in seeing and experiencing things first-hand rather than reading about them or watching them on television.”
“Social Media and eSports platforms, these days, have become a place where people can connect over shared interests and experiences. It’s not hard to see that these platforms comprise an extremely diverse community: where there are streamers of all ages, genders, nationalities, races, sexual orientations and more can come together to share their passions and experiences. From streamers and content creators to viewers, social media platforms and esports are helping people connect in meaningful ways,” says Sharma.
Gala agrees, saying, with millions of regular people dabbling in online games ranging from 'Minecraft' to 'Ludo King', and everything in between, this audience is actively seeking out gaming content online. So, gaming content creators are in a perfect position to interact with a highly engaged audience in a comparatively new way, and the brands recognise this advantage.
As Kothari concludes, “The creator economy contributes to more than simply platforms. In addition to fostering a community, it brings together businesses and consumers and enables them to focus on a wide range of audiences from all sectors.”
So parents, guardians, teachers, let the children play.
Twitter Blue: What does the badge of authenticity mean for brands?
Twitter Blue will be an avenue to identify audience behaviour. While this is key for brands to increase their engagement, it also opens up a lot of possibilities for advertisers, opine experts
By Nilanjana Basu | Jan 12, 2023 8:37 AM | 5 min read
The latter half of last year saw Twitter making headlines almost every day. The saga, which began in April 2022, has now led to several changes on the social media site – one of them being the launch of the subscription model. Elon Musk now dons the mantle of being the first to introduce Twitter Blue to users, despite attracting a fair share of criticism for the controversial takeover.
So, what is Twitter Blue and how does it impact users? According to Twitter’s blog page, “Twitter Blue is an opt-in, paid subscription that adds a blue checkmark to your account and offers early access to select features, like Edit Tweet.” Twitter Blue also gives one the option to upload videos for a longer duration of up to 60 minutes.
Accordingly, there is another section called Twitter Blue for Business that has been introduced to a select few brands as of now. “As a Twitter Blue for Business subscriber, a company can link any number of their affiliated individuals, businesses and brands to their account. When they do, affiliated accounts will get a small badge of their parent company's profile picture next to their blue or gold checkmark,” the Twitter page says.
This could mean that companies and brands can make a community, maybe even post about paid partnerships through these badges and much more. It is still uncertain though as to what the pricing range would be for this feature. But either way, the real question is, how does it impact brands and advertisers? When this feature rolls out, what can brands do to make the most of this new feature? Experts shared their views about this new feature and what utility does it have for brands.
Impact for Brands
According to Hareesh Tibrewala, Joint CEO of Mirum India, “Twitter Blue for Business is a good idea. It provides legitimacy to the brands’ Twitter handles. And for the consumer, it ensures that the content that they are consuming is authentic. On Twitter it is very easy to create parody accounts or accounts with misleadingly similar names, so Twitter for Business is a sound idea. The challenge is how will Twitter validate the legitimacy of the handle, once lots of business start opting for the same. Manually authenticating each and every request is going to be time-consuming.”
Shares views on how audience segmentation provided by Twitter Blue’s features would benefit advertisers, Kosal Malladi, Vice President, Madison Loop, says: “Twitter is clearly trying to open up new revenue models to support the business. Blue tick was a vanity metric; Twitter Blue is making the vanity metric more accessible. The implication of making any vanity metric accessible is that it steadily loses the vanity value. Hence Twitter is giving more features to Twitter Blue users, thereby making it a subscription/premium offering. Twitter Blue of Business is a similar effort. The complete details of this are yet to be revealed.”
Another benefit that Twitter would see, according to Malladi, is audience segmentation. “Now, Twitter will have one more avenue to identify audience behaviour. And this opens up a lot of possibilities for advertisers.”
But Malladi also has a word of caution for brands since the feature is new and the Indian audience for it is also limited. “Any platform will take time to build audience intelligence, and hence deliver results.”
Sabiha Khan, Head of Strategy- Digital Experience, Dentsu Creative India, shared more on how the blue tick will help businesses with authenticity. “Twitter Blue for Business might really help brands, especially those with a group presence, though it remains to be seen how it gets rolled out. Many businesses tend to struggle with the decision of one handle versus multiple handles based on geographies or product lines, and this badge seems like an interesting solution to help establish connection and authenticity. Of course, the support towards longer videos is also something brands will find useful. The prioritisation of tweets too may help from a response management POV.”
Sharing a different perspective was Lloyd Mathias, Business Strategist and Angel Investor, who has his doubts about the feature but believes the blue tick will help brands find a niche audience. “Twitter Blue users will be the ones desperately seeking the blue tick mark of validation. I’m not certain how valuable brand custodians will find these users until they grow into a significant number of users. However, given that these are paid, ‘premium’ users, brands may over time like to prioritize them for more premium offerings much like how television advertisers used the HD channel feeds to target more niche premium viewers.”
Karan Taurani of Elara Capital says Twitter Blue can be a great space for businesses to diversify their customer targeting. “You will see a lot of reverse marketing and partnership-led kind of stuff happening on Twitter as well, which was earlier limited only to Instagram. In platforms like Twitter, there's a lot of serious business involvement as well. So, I think if there's stability in the key norms, in terms of the tick mark, in terms of how the partnerships are to be done, I think there is a good potential for a lot of growth coming in from that business side.”
Taurani also believes that the subscription model can benefit both Twitter and the brands advertising on it. “I think this space would be used more in terms of a lot of formal announcements, right from actors and celebrities to other more serious announcements, more serious partnerships.”
OMG India launches OMNI Auto ROI Vault
The new offering is a repository of more than 500 econometric models based on OMG's ROI-based approach
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 11, 2023 1:02 PM | 3 min read
Omnicom Media Group (OMG) India has announced the launch of the OMNI Auto ROI Vault, a market-leading and powerful repository spanning 500+ econometric models built on the back of Omnicom Media Group’s extensive ROI-based approach and industry-leading work with automobile clients in India and around the world. With a dominant market share in the auto category in India, OMG manages over 34% of the Indian auto industry’s media mandate.
As a part of the agency’s focus on making media spending’s impact on revenue a focus, and by extension long-term business growth, the Auto ROI Vault enables automotive players on the global stage to make nuanced decision-making – a cut above many traditional industry frameworks, and one that shines a light on unlocking true revenue potential and sustainable growth. Data-driven attribution continues to be a priority at Omnicom Media Group and the auto category is just the beginning. One can expect more categories in the near future.
OMNI is Omnicom Group’s people-based precision marketing and insights platform, designed to identify and define personalized consumer experiences at scale across creative, media, CRM as well as other Omnicom practice areas. With the launch of the Auto ROI Vault, OMNI now allows for the ability to precisely curate investment planning and channel plans for both short-term and long-term payoffs for auto brands. Across Omnicom Media Group’s agencies – OMD and PHD, teams can calibrate and optimize investment plans and effective allocation of budgets based on the potential of media spends to generate revenue.
In a market that is in a state of constant flux, combined with increased competition, it becomes imperative for marketers today to analyze metrics tracking, lead generation, conversion, sales and more. Businesses need to adapt and evolve and be able to adjust media budgets with high precision, enabling a rigorous marketing strategy focusing on the big picture - revenue. Traditional ways of estimating and setting media budgets, using a combination of Share of Market/Share of Voice ratios or Advertising to Sales ratios, prove challenging when it comes to getting an accurate picture of the impact of marketing efforts on business functions like customer service, sales and overall revenue impact and this is where the ROI Vault comes in.
Featuring a collection of 500+ models curated for Auto OEMs specifically across 20+ markets; with India being one of the key emerging markets featured in it, the OMNI Auto ROI vault empowers clients to reach the desired revenue objective by allocating budget wisely across various channels, benchmarking of categories to measure the performance and predicting models for future sales and revenue – thereby enabling them to focus on the eventual business generated and not just interim media variables.
Kartik Sharma, Group CEO of Omnicom Media Group India, said, “OMG’s data-led approach delivers on our ambitions of exceeding the needs of our clients, being their most trusted partner on their journey of transformation and being able to uncover business-led insights with a tangible impact on revenue growth. With the OMNI Auto ROI Vault’s marketing orchestration capabilities, we are primed to help brands see the effectiveness of media planning as a long-term investment rather than approaching it as yet another cost incurred. With it in our arsenal, we are uniquely positioned to focus on revenue-driven outcomes for our clients and further deliver on our promise of our transparent and client-centric approach to brand building.”
e4m-DNPA Annual Summit and Digital Impact Awards on Jan 20
The awards recognise digital innovations that have improved citizens’ lives besides promoting nation building
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 11, 2023 12:38 PM | 4 min read
DNPA is organising its first annual conclave in India this January 20 in New Delhi where experts from across the globe are expected to participate along with top Indian leaders and other stakeholders. Organised in association with exchange4media Group, the conclave is being institutionalised as a platform for the exchanging of ideas and thoughts, and sharing of the latest technological developments in digital media. Industry heads will also discuss regulatory or policy challenges and other issues that the media has been facing.
The day-long conference will bring together the best minds from across the world to explore the future of digital news media and the various contours of the challenges it faces. The speakers include Indian and international thought leaders from the fields of digital publishing, media regulation, competition law, technology and governance. The gathering will be graced by Indian ministers, top government officials, global thought leaders, top Indian publishers, media owners, senior editors, start-ups, technology players, business leaders, policymakers, lawyers, chambers and associations of media and industry, among others.
The conference will be followed by the e4m-DNPA Digital Impact Awards, which will recognise digital technology innovations that have improved citizens’ lives and promote national-building. The e4m-DNPA Digital Impact Awards 2023 will honour India's cutting-edge digital initiatives that deliver on-demand governance and services to citizens in various fields.
DNPA proposes to give awards for the best use of digital media and takes this opportunity to celebrate achievers and innovators who made a difference. The categories are as follows:
- Best Use of Digital Media for Human Resource Development & Education
- Best Use of Digital Media for Health
- Best Use of Digital Media for Financial Reforms
- Best Use of Digital Media for Sustainability and Environment Protection
- Best Use of Digital Media to Promote Ease of Business
- Best Use of Digital Media for Governance & Administrative Reforms
- Best Use of Digital Media for Women & Child Welfare Reforms
- Best Use of Digital Media for Ease of Living
The awardees have been selected by an eminent jury led by Sunil Arora, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India & Secretary Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, GoI. The jury members are S Ravi, Former Chairman, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) & Managing Partner, Ravi Rajan & Company, Chairman, TFCI, Aruna Sharma, Former Secretary, Ministry of IT & Electronic, Government of India, Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, BW & exchange4media, Sanjay Dwivedi, Director General, Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Ashish Bhasin, Co-Founder & Chairman, RD & X Network, Dr Jagdish Mitra, Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Growth, Tech Mahindra.
The event is being organised under the aegis of Digital News Publishers Association of India (DNPA), an apex association of the digital arms of India's top 17 new publishers from Print & Electronic Media. They include Dainik Jagran, Dainik Bhaskar, The Indian Express, Malayala Manorama, Eenadu Television, India Today, Amar Ujala, Hindustan Times, Zee Media, ABP Network, Lokmat, Times of India , NDTV, Express Network, Mathrubhumi, The Hindu and Network 18. The event is being curated by exchange4media Group.
At the e4m-DNPA Annual Summit, Rajeev Chandrasekar Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology, will deliver the opening address. The other participants and speakers include Paul Fletcher, Member of Parliament, Australia Former Minister of Communications, Australia, who will speak on Australia’s Law on Technology Platforms and News Publishers, Sri Sukumar, Editor-in-Chief, Hindustan Times, Apurva Chandra, Secretary Ministry Of information & Broadcasting, Government of India, Neelesh Misra, influencer, writer and Managing Head of Gaon Connection Digital platform, CEOs and Managing Editors and Digital Content heads of DNPA members, Anurradha Prasad, Chairman & MD, BAG Films and News24, Pierre Petillaut - Managing Director, ADIG France (EU), Owen Meredith, UK CEO, News Media Association, Deloitte, top law firms, Arvind Gupta Co-Founder and Head, Digital India Foundation.
The conclave will also see the gathering of top leadership of start-ups and new age digital economy players like Bharat Matrimony, Map my India, senior officials of the Government of India from MEITY, I&B, media personalities, young celebrity influencers and actors like Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon.
MeitY likely to discuss gaming rules with schools, PTA members
As per reports, the meeting is to be held this week
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 11, 2023 9:49 AM | 1 min read
The Ministry of Electronics and IT is likely to meet school and parent-teacher associations this week to discuss draft gaming rules, media reports say.
The discussion will also focus on the impact of gaming on kids and the need to curtain time spent on the same.
Ministry officials are also considering to meet doctors and policy groups.
The central government recently proposed self-regulation and mandatory player verification for online gaming companies to exercise due diligence.
'Providing IPL content for free will push Jio Cinema’s subscriber base toward new records'
A report by Elara Capital claims streaming free IPL will enable Jio Cinema to cross-sell other content offerings and assist with mobile subscriber retention
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 10, 2023 6:58 PM | 3 min read
Hours after exchange4media publsihed a story about Sports18 deciding to air IPL free on the Jio app, Elara Capital has come out with a report claiming that providing IPL content-free could have a negative impact on TV advertising and on TV medium consumption.
In the report Senior Vice President Karan Taurani has shared, “As per media reports (exchange4media.com) Jio Cinema will offer free IPL content on its app. Providing IPL content-free could have a negative impact on TV advertising and on TV medium consumption, given 1) digital is a better platform for this content as it is available free vs TV where it is subscription-based and 2) it will attract a larger audience vs Hotstar in the past, which charged a subscription fee for its platform. On the other hand, advantages of the TV medium remain 1) its mass viewership and reach, 2) cheaper cable average revenue per user (ARPU) as 95% of the market uses bundles & does not subscribe a la carte, 3) largescale advertisers, such as FMCG, autos and telecom, which allocate sizeable budgets for mass campaigning on TV, and 4) sports is viewed in large groups on TV, which too augurs well. The Smart TV proposition may be a threat for linear TV only in the medium term, as penetration of the former is low at 10%; this can scale up with the rise in broadband penetration,” stated the Elara Diet Report.
“In our view, it will be difficult for Viacom18-Jio Cinema to recover even 30-40% of its content acquisition cost via the digital route, if the content is free at least in the near term (over the next two years); however, in the medium to long term, due to 1) the change in consumption habits on digital media and 2) growing Smart TV penetration, there is the possibility of their digital ad revenue scaling up, but it may still continue to be much lower as compared to TV medium ad revenue (IPL),” claims Taurani.
“Providing free IPL also would have a negative impact on India’s over the top (OTT) market, as ARPU may drop down further or remain stable in a market where most OTT platforms are already available at cheap prices vs global averages (for e.g., Netflix and Amazon have the lowest pricing in India). The domestic OTT market was already having a tough time, given fragmentation and high content cost. Lower visibility on ARPU would add to its concerns."
"Further, from Jio’s standpoint, this would push Jio Cinema’s subscriber base toward new records, as they may start to compete with the likes of YouTube India, which has a monthly average user (MAU) base of 520mn, the largest in India. It would further help Jio Cinema to cross-sell its other content offerings and assist with mobile subscriber retention. This, in turn, can help Jio Cinema compete with social media platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram as well as YouTube, which has an 80% share in India’s video advertising segment, apart from mere broadcaster OTT platforms, which have a smaller share. The surge in advertising video on demand (AVOD) user base also augurs well for programmatic advertisers, such as Affle India, as there is a potential for higher conversions on homegrown OTT apps with a larger user base, rather than YouTube and social media apps owned by global giants,” explained Taurani
