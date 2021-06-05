'Dobara Alvida' based on relationships, emotions, nostalgia: Shashank Shekhar Singh

Director Shashank Shekhar Singh talks about the inspiration behind the film's name and more

Dobara Alvida is a short film about two estranged lovers who get a chance to take a walk down the memory lane during a shared cab ride. The short film is driven by nostalgia and the journey of old lovers who get a chance to re-discover each other.

Directed by Shashank Shekhar Singh, the film stars Swara Bhaskar, Gulshan Devaiah, and Swapnil Kotriwar.

Watch the trailer:

Talking about the short film in a conversation with exchange4media, Shashank says, ''It is a romantic film based on relationships, emotions and nostalgia. I always wanted to make a romantic film backed up by a catchy and meaningful song.”

Talking about what inspired the title and the biggest challenge faced, he says, “I was working with my lyricist on the song. We basically coined the term, two words- ‘Dobara Alvida.’ The whole feel of the movie was captured in the lyrics because that's how I wanted it. I wanted to make it into a feature film. I wanted it to be romantic. So I said let’s play the song and shoot it in a vehicle.

"The budget of the film was a challenge. However, the actors, as well as the crew members, helped me a lot. Another challenge was to get going as some said that the song was increasing the budget. I couldn’t make the short film without the song as it’s a significant part of the story and its narration. It's all about contributions, friendships and supporting each other. This was the first and foremost challenge- to make an impactful short film."

Shashank Shekhar Singh has worked on over 60 ad film. He has previously worked with brands like Maruti Suzuki Alto, Clinic Plus and Brook Bond Red label. He has also worked with Yash Raj films and Aamir Khan Productions.

