Swara Bhasker turns ambassador for makeup and skincare brand Recode

Beauty and skincare brand Recode has onboarded actress Swara Bhasker as their ambassador.

Directors and Founders Dheeraj Bansal and Rahul Sachdeva spoke about the collaboration and said, "Having someone like Swara Bhasker was undoubtedly the most viable option as she has an appeal that speaks to the masses, is unabashedly herself. With this association, we hope to establish a stronger connection with customers and also reach out to the youth, that will rightly reverberate with everything that our brand stands for. We are absolutely sure that her association will imbibe a sense of confidence and comfort amongst the customers in making beauty and skincare choices that have a bent towards us."



Meanwhile, Swara adds, "I swear by everything that Recode Studios stands for in terms of beauty and skincare products. Their treatment of creating products that are at par with our needs while also ensuring quality is something that I truly believe in. I've definitely found a go-to homegrown brand for all my products, with them being authentic, chic, and dependable."





