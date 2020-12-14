WOW Skin Science launches #WOWHairDays to promote unique haircare offerings

WOW Skin Science is one ‘Make-In-India’ brand delivering your skincare, haircare and wellness needs. To promote the brand's unique haircare offerings, it has launched a short video film starring Disha Patani, the brand ambassador for its haircare line. In the video she is seen sharing her secret to #WOWHairDays.

With a lifestyle where one is on their toes at all times, it gets difficult to meet the daily hair care needs and keep hair in top shape. This film has beautifully captured Actor Disha Patani amidst moments from her daily schedule, where she is seen going through her lines and takes while her hair goes through its styles, and after a long hectic day, she comes out of it alive. How? Well, Disha trusts WOW Skin Science and she knows that at the end of the day, her gorgeous tresses will be taken care of and she’ll always wake up to another #PerfectHairDay.

“I am happy to be associated with WOW Skin Science as their brand ambassador and this film is an honest account of what my tresses go through right from styling to straightening to facing harsh weather conditions during shoots. It is unimaginable how I still have a healthy mane. Thankfully , I have WOW in my life as it brings me closest to nature through its haircare products because I believe in nature as the best source of nutrition for the body and hair. WOW is my constant companion and that’s why I always have Perfect Hair Day”, said Disha Patani.

“Through this film, we convey that WOW Skin Science, a nature inspired beauty brand, is here to meet all your hair needs and help you maintain it. Just like Disha Patani, our brand ambassador, who is seen putting her trust in WOW for her hair care, we, as a care brand, want to say that we care for you and are here as a companion to help you look and feel your best. As your beauty and wellness companion we bring you the goodness of abundant natural resources around us, bottled to meet your hair needs. Let WOW take care of your hair woes and we assure you Perfect Hair Day, everyday,” quoted Madhur Acharya.