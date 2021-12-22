Amazon miniTV to premiere short film Clean on Dec 24

Amazon miniTV announces launch of short film – Clean, which will be available for free on Amazon’s shopping app from 24th December. This short film is in collaboration with Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment.

Written and directed by Zoya Parvin, Clean is an emotional, yet a heartwarming story that showcases a beautiful bond shared by two sisters, played by Amrita Puri and Aisha Ahmed. The film depicts the affection between two sisters while also putting the spotlight on the various insecurities and trust issues that they develop over the course of time.

“We are proud of our association with Sikhya Entertainment, who has always been able to bring fresh, relatable and entertaining stories to audiences. Amazon miniTV offers a large collection of award-winning short films and we are thrilled to bring Clean to our viewers across India for free,” said Harsh Goyal, Head of Amazon Advertising.

“Clean by Zoya Parvin, captures the essence of complex relationships between two human beings, sisters in this case. In our constant endeavour of discovering exciting talent and present the viewers with compelling narratives, this long-standing association between Sikhya and Amazon miniTV will offer another gripping story being available to movie enthusiasts all across the nation”, said Guneet Monga, CEO of Sikhya Entertainment.

