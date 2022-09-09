Young Janta Ko Yahi Mangta, says Amazon miniTV in its new campaign

The campaign has two films

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Sep 9, 2022 10:27 AM  | 2 min read
amazon miniTV

Amazon miniTV – Amazon’s free video streaming service, has launched its brand campaign - ‘Young Janta Ko Yahi Mangta’. The two quirky ads, featuring an astronaut and a ghost, highlights that the youth of India wants to watch relatable and entertaining stories – that is hatke or atrangi.

The integrated campaign conceptualized by Fatmen, takes a dig at cliched stories like hopeless romantic shows or boring horror content, something which today’s audiences do not appreciate watching anymore when it comes to their entertainment choices. Both ads leave with a message delivered by a friendly Amazon delivery executive, informing about the new, exciting and free content available on miniTV which you can easily find on India’s largest and most trusted online store – the Amazon shopping app.

“Over the last year, we have seen tremendous growth for Amazon miniTV - our free AVOD (advertising supported video-on-demand) service. Our user base has grown by almost five times since January, and we are committed to bringing premium, exclusive and free content to our audiences. We are building on this momentum with an increasing slate of inventive and exclusive content across web series, comedy shows and unscripted series, said Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Advertising. “We are focused on delivering high quality ad-enabled content to our customers, complemented by the ad technology to help brands to showcase their stories with the most digitally savvy customer base in the country."

 

 

