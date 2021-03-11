Digital Refresh Networks bags digital mandate for Kisan Konnect

Digital Refresh Networks (DRN) an integrated creative and digital marketing solutions company bags the digital mandate for Kisan Konnect. The brand is a farmer producer company that has an integrated farming system, which brings the goodness of fresh, hygienic fruits and vegetables, sourced locally from over 500+ farms. The brand stands true to its concept and safely delivers fresh produce from the farms to your doorstep, at fair prices. The organisation will be offering a digitally-driven holistic approach right from planning, content, creative making, influencer marketing among other leading services not just for the brand but also for the on-going campaign “Aam Mahotsav”. One of the biggest Mango festivals in the country that aims to offer different varieties of Mango with flavourful taste at an affordable price.

With a collaborative team of innovative communicators, Digital Refresh Networks has a successful track record of working with over 200 brands across 30+ industries, having delivered 850 digital initiatives over the last decade. Along with bagging the mandate for Kisan Konnect the company’s current roster includes some of the leading brands from the automobile, personal care, consumer products, food, and lifestyle sectors, as well as several MSMEs who are serviced through a proprietary platform owned by the company. On associating with Kisan Konnect the team is all set to offer their expertise to the brand in order to achieve the desired objective.

