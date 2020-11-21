Digital literacy, access & deep user engagement are the way forward: Ravinder Takkar

Takkar - MD & CEO, Vodafone Idea, delivered a keynote presentation on ‘Mobillion: Connecting the Next 500 Million’ on day two of e4m Screenage Mobile Marketing Virtual Conference

The 2nd day of the 3rd edition of e4m Screenage Mobile Marketing Virtual Conference took place on 20th November 2020. The event commenced with a keynote session by Ravinder Takkar - MD & CEO, Vodafone Idea on the topic ‘Mobillion: Connecting the Next 500 Million’.

There is enormous growth potential in the Indian telecom sector, said Takkar, kickstarting the insightful presentation on how to bring and connect next 500 million people to the digital network. He said that mobile broadband is the primary medium to access the internet in India. “There are 4 billion 4G users in the country with 53% smartphone penetration. Out of that, only 46% of people are connected to broadband (4G) connections.”

According to Takkar, India is a rapidly growing digital economy which has a huge potential for the next 500 million Indians for leveraging digital ecosystem. Talking numbers, he informed, “The rural teledensity is only 59% while urban is around 134%. There are 450 million existing mobile subscribers yet to get broadband and 47% yet to own a smartphone.

Moving forward, the Managing Director talked about the barriers to adoption of 4G in the country. “User capability, low incentives to go online and change habit, low disposable incomes, affordability on devices access and others are the some of the barriers to adoption, said Takker.

Putting the spotlight on how to get next 500 million 4G ready, Takker described ways to accomplish the same. He said, “Digital inclusion and literacy, Drive affordability and access, create an ecosystem and sustained relations with deep user engagement are the proposed steps to achieve the broadband connectivity in the coming years”.

Elaborating on digital inclusion and literacy, Takker talked about VIL initiatives. He focused on CSR programmes like ‘Jaadu Ginni ka’ and ‘Jigyasa’ to drive financial literacy.

“India has the highest data consumption and lowest data pricing globally”, added Takker while talking about affordability and access to broadband services.

To summarise, Takker realized the audience that there is a huge opportunity in expanding the connectivity in India, especially rural India. “By fixing roadblocks on inclusion, affordability and relevance, will spur adoption. Building an ecosystem of partnerships and bridging the need and trust gap is the way forward”, concluded Takker.