Digital is exploding in India like nowhere else in the world: Sunayan Mitra, Nestle

‘Mobile is very much the way forward for us as it encompasses our life,’ said Sunayan Mitra, Director-Coffee & Beverages, Nestle, South Asia Region, at the e4m mobile marketing virtual conference Screenage 2021. Mitra was speaking on the topic: The world at our fingertips- The science and art of fingertip marketing

Mitra began the session explaining the terms science, art, and marketing and how we can differentiate them. “We all have our ways of interpreting, and I interpret them as: science being a part while art being the expression. So, in marketing, we have a part which is thought, which comes from consumers, their behaviour, and how they can be reached. Art is how we express that thought so that consumers can comprehend it. Marketing is all about translating a brand promise into what the consumer needs.”

Mitra shared that while launching a campaign in India, they often think of how many languages they need to work on? “India is defined by diversity. But suddenly, there is one language which is reverberating across towns, languages, be it a superstar, a commoner or somebody from one of the villages; all have been suddenly united in this new ‘fingertip world’ that we are getting into.”

Talking about catching the attention of the consumers, Mitra said it is content that will define how engaged your audience is and how much he/she is willing to listen to you as a brand.

“In 2000, the attention span was 12 seconds which came down to 8 seconds in 2013, and if you look at GenZ today, it's 2.8 seconds. That's the kind of attention span we are dealing with today. Hence it is extremely important that the content we have is meant to engage with our evolving consumer behaviour on digital.”

“Now digital is a reality and it's exploding in India like nowhere else in the world. India is today the number one data consuming country and a big reason for this is that the data cost is the cheapest here. With Jio coming in a few years back, the data costs were reduced by 17 times. These are exciting things for marketers. On an average, Indians check social media 13 times in a day. They also remember and recall the content on news feeds after seeing it for 0.25 seconds. Businesses get direct messages on social media. Also, 83% of users on Instagram have discovered new products on the platform.”

Giving an idea about how consumers behave through the day, Mitra shared that 70% check mobile phones while walking, whereas 20% when you are leaning forward and 10% while leaning backward.

“So, as marketers, there are three ways we make a grand message stand out. On the go is the immediate one since people don't have time to do too much at that time to interpret complex messages. Second way is by being interactive, when consumers would like to engage with brands and reply on social media. The third one is when they are ready for an immersive experience.”

“The pandemic has accelerated the journey. TV was seen to be gaining but digital has seen exponential growth. With smartphone prices as low as Rs 3000, we expect to have 1 billion users by 2025. Mobile has become an extension of life's choices where you share at your pace. Consumers want to express their views and there is FOMO (fear of missing out) among today's youngsters so keeping a track of trending topics is extremely important for brands. Therefore, our new way of creative practice is to be visible; you have to be ready where communication is effective,” shared Misra.

“Content is the king. Brand should know the platform’s format and it should communicate with or without sound. The brand has to be visible in a non-intrusive way while communicating.”







