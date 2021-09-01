‘Did it hurt?’ trend leaves twitter world in splits

Brands from Domino's Australia, Swiggy, Netflix and Xbox to photo-sharing platform Instagram joined the meme bandwagon

Updated: Sep 1, 2021 4:23 PM
twitter

Brands like Swiggy, Netflix and Xbox have put their best foot forward with ‘Did it hurt’ trend that has left Twitterati in splits, triggering some hilarious memes and posts.

The first part of the phrase ‘Did it hurt? When you fell from heaven?’ remains the same whereas the second part gets some interesting spin by the users on the Internet. Not only the users, but big Indian as well as international brands have jumped onto the meme bandwagon.

Let’s take a look at some of them;

The tweet by food delivery brand Swiggy said, “Did it hurt? When you realised pineapple on pizza actually tastes kinda nice?”

Instagram also teased their users for making egg’s post the most liked picture on their platform. The official account said in a tweet, “Did it hurt? When an egg got more likes than you?” Ouch, that was too close to the truth, wasn't it?”

