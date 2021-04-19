Dentsu Webchutney wins digital mandate for Tanishq

Dentsu Webchutney India, the digital agency from the house of dentsu international, has won the digital mandate for Tanishq, the jewellery brand from Titan. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch.

Championing today’s bride’s love for tradition without being bound by the constraints of it, was the challenge that inspired Dentsu Webchutney to take on this latest mandate. The agency aims to chart an aggressive creative growth strategy, which captures the timeless essence of Tanishq.

Speaking on the win, Shambhavi Ramanathan, Planning Director, Dentsu Webchutney said, “We are thrilled to be associating with one of the finest brands in India – Tanishq. As champions of change, always testing waters and staying ahead of its time, we found a complete vision match as digital brand-building partners. It is a privilege to join forces to shape emerging culture and progressive womanhood.”

Binaifer Dulani, Creative Director, Dentsu Webchutney added, “With a fierce, woman-strong team and some of the brightest young talent from the industry, we look forward to making jewellery a powerful form of self-expression through digital.”

Speaking on the association, Ranjani Krishnaswamy, General Manager-Marketing, Tanishq added, “We’re absolutely thrilled to join forces with the young and dynamic team at Dentsu Webchutney to lead our digital mandate. Partnering with them sets us off on yet another exciting journey of meaningfully engaging with our consumers on digital. We’re sure that Dentsu Webchutney, with their nuanced understanding of the digital landscape, will fuel our vision to be the country’s most loved jewellery brand.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)