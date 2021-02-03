Dentsu e4m Report to be unveiled tomorrow

The theme for the event this year is 'Driving Business Outcomes in a Digital-First World'

Dentsu and e4m, in association with ABP Live, Microsoft, VOOT and Trell, will unveil the 5th edition of the much-awaited Dentsu e4m Report on February 4, 2021, from 3:00 pm. The theme this year is "Driving Business Outcomes in a Digital-First World."

The event will start with a ‘welcome address’ by Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, BW Businessworld and exchange4media. The event will culminate in ‘Report unveiling and Summary’ with Anand Bhadkamkar, CEO, Dentsu International India and Abheek Biswas, AVP, Consumer Insights, WATConsult.

Post this, Jean Lin, Global CEO Creative at dentsu International will present the Keynote on "And, not Or - Recipe for success in the new normal.” This will be followed by another keynote addressed by Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki.

The next session will be a panel discussion on “Change in Consumer Behaviour and what it means for Brands” with Anuja Mishra, Vice President & Head of Marketing-(Personal Care & Hygiene), Godrej Consumer Products Ltd; Bimal Kartik Rebba, Co-Founder & COO, Trell; Rohit Dosi, Director, Microsoft Advertising at InMobi; Vaibhav Kumar, Vice President & Head, eCommerce & Digital Marketing at Max Life Insurance Company Limited; Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd.(HMSI) and Session Chair- Rubeena Singh, CEO, IProspect.

The next session will be a Fire Side Chat on “Driving Business Outcomes in a Digital-First World” by Karan Bajaj, CEO & Founder, WhiteHat Jr and Session Chair-Nawal Ahuja, Co-Founder, e4m.

Mona Jain, Chief Revenue Officer, ABP Network, will share insights on “How Media Planning Can Become Screen Agnostic.” In the last part of the event, Anuj Jain, Executive Director, Nerolac Paints, will deliver a keynote speech to summarize the core message of the event.

As a part of the event to release the Dentsu e4m Report 2021, the keynotes, panel discussions and case studies will cover:

Digital trends that are shaping the change in every business

Need to refocus digital efforts toward changing customer expectations

Embedding technology in every touchpoint within a customer's journey

Use of new data and artificial intelligence to improve business operations

Modernising technology capabilities, and

Future-proofing organisations for a new post covid world

To join the webinar, register here.

