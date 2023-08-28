‘Data is at the core of AI and the richer the data, better the output’
At e4m Real-Time Programmatic Advertising Conference, a panel of experts discuss ‘AI in Programmatic Advertising’
Data is at the core of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and there is a need to set right expectations, feed the right data that is relevant to get the desired results. This was the view of experts from various media and creative agencies at the e4m Real-Time Programmatic Advertising Conference held in Mumbai.
During a panel discussion on ‘AI in Programmatic Advertising’, chaired and moderated by Nachiket Deole, Head of Sales, India at DoubleVerify, industry experts deliberated on how generative AI has created new opportunities for both creative and media optimization, from automating rote tasks to rapidly visualizing concepts and iterating on copy to developing hyper-personalized campaigns.
Talking about best AI practices, Tushar Gupta, SVP-programmatic growth and partnership at Amnet Dentsu said that the richer the data, the best is the output.
“Data is at the core of AI. Without data, there is no AI. Your data sets have to be very rich and diverse. The best data you feed in, the best output you get. So once you have the user preferences, patterns, you’re able to personalise your campaigns better.
“Coming to best practices, there is a need to set right expectations as to what is to be achieved and those are the kind of prompts that should go in AI so you get the desired results. The data quality should be good and there should be a good oversight as well. There should be a combination of man and machine and not man vs machine,” Gupta said.
Talking about opportunities created by AI for creative agencies, Anil Pandit, Publicis Media, SVP, Lead-Precision (Programmatic), India, said generative AI is not a new trend but a transformative technology.
“At Publicis, we are fully aware of the immense possibilities and opportunities that exist and benefits that kind of grew to clients/brands and everyone in the ecosystem. There are a lot of learning programs and training sessions that are on.
“As we speak, we have our own Publicis GPT which comprises of aspects- a factory GPT which helps in creating workflows and we have a Sandbox GPT which gives clients an easy, exclusive and a safe access to the large language model tech to fulfil their creativity and productivity,” Pandit said.
Sharing his insights, Latish Nair, CDO, EssenceMediacom, said that from the media lens, there is tremendous potential.
“The mundane jobs of manual optimization, data sets reading and large data curating have been outsourced but there is human intervention and not complete dependability on AI.
“From a creative side, there is a challenge of copyrights and violations coming in but again there is a huge potential in terms of creating copies by the fly provided the elements that are put in and taken care of from the copyright perspective,” he said.
On how keyword targeting stands out as a more effective and nuanced approach in this emerging space and how it connects audiences keeping the context relevant, Gandharv Sachdeva, Country Head - India & Thailand, Hybrid, said keyword targeting and contextual targeting are much more required in modern advertising.
“Today when we do keyword targeting, we are targeting the right audience and looking at right set of campaigns.
“The two tools we have are keyword and contextual targeting. We use Semantica 360 for contextual targeting. When we do a normal keyword targeting, it would just look at the keywords and throw the ad where the relevancy is but when we add Semantica360, it helps us in scanning the complete article and the image and throwing the ad at the right place where it wants,” Sachdeva said.
Talking about how AI can enhance video ad efficiencies, Salil Shankar, Regional Head -South Asia, Lemma, said in the times of the changing behaviour of audiences, AI plays a vital role.
“The days have gone where everything was manually setting the entire campaign, like identifying the customer audiences. Now it is more of an AI generated hybrid hyper targeted campaign, so it’s from screen to screen. Behaviour of audiences has completely changed and AI plays a vital role in overall marketing perspective as well,” Shankar said.
‘5G is not here to watch videos but to do some heavy lifting on computing’
At e4m TechManch, experts talk about ‘unleashing the power of holograms’
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 4:33 PM | 3 min read
Unleashing the power of holograms, the 5G era is ushering in a new wave of transformative marketing experiences. Brands can now create immersive and life-like holographic presentations, engaging customers in unprecedented ways with the high-speed connectivity of 5G. A fireside chat on the topic ‘Unleashing the power of Holograms’ at the recently held Techmanch Conference in Mumbai delved deeper into the field. The session chair of the fireside chat was Niraj Ruparel, Head of Mobile & Emerging Tech, GroupM. Ruparel was in conversation with Sunita Bangard, Group Head- Consumer Insights and Brand Development, Aditya Birla Group; Nasyam Parveez, Founder, Immersionx Technologies; and Amit Doshi, CMO, Britannia Industries Limited, virtually who appeared as a hologram on the stage.
Ruparel opened the chat by setting the context for the conversation about holograms and holobox. “5G is not here to watch videos, 5G is here to do some heavy lifting on computing. It is going to be a transformational highway that the government and the telecom operators are laying down for India, and on that highway, you need super sci-fi solutions,” said Ruparel
Sharing her thoughts on how technology like 5G can be used for Aditya Birla Group that has a plethora of brands, Bangard said “Something that comes in my head as a real use case would be in our fashion category. We have a whole host of designers with us like Sabyasachi, Tarun Tahiliani, Masaba Gupta and Shantanu & Nikhil, and I can think of certain money-can’t-buy experiences where people would like to have a one-on-one consultation with these designers.”
Next up, from the Bangalore studio of WPP, Ruparel got Amit Doshi of Britannia on stage virtually through the holobox. Doshi talked about how 5G would transform India, saying, “Look at how 5G is making data and AI - which is already so potent and pervasive - more effective. What does this really mean at the grassroots level?... you can beat the dimension of distance and the dimension of time. If there are experiences that brands need to create on the fly and in a short duration of time, this could be really effective. Also, with something like this, a brand representative can be at so many places at the same time.”
Nasyam Parveez, founder of this technology, then joined the conversation and shed some light on how traditional hologram has been the foundation of the holobox. He said, “Traditionally, holograms have been used in very confined spaces for more than a century. However, there was a challenge with holograms because they had to be done in closed environments, in the dark. Also, it used to take 48 hours just to set up these holograms in place and it was very expensive. But today, we have this product which is very portable, can go anywhere, can be set up in 15-20 minutes. We want it to go more into masses - in terms of retail stores, town halls, conferences and as virtual assistants in public spaces.”
The holographic beam box is enabled with 5G and hence there is low latency which makes it possible to stream anyone, he said.
Ruparel further talked about another product innovation coming up on this front which is a browser-enabled hologram and gave a live demo of the browser-enabled hologram at the conference where the audience could scan a QR code and experience a live hologram of Ruparel talk to them through their mobile phones.
Click to watch the full session - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CALhru1vBI4
Discovery commerce will be a big player in programmatic: Dimpy Yadav, Xaxis
Yadav, GM, Xaxis India, spoke about the programmatic advertising landscape in 2023 at the exchange4media Real Time Programmatic Summit
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 11:50 AM | 7 min read
At the exchange4media Real Time Programmatic Summit, Dimpy Yadav, GM, Xaxis India, the programmatic arm of GroupM delivered a fascinating deep dive into what’s happening in the programmatic advertising landscape in 2023 and what's over the horizon in 2024.
“We know that daily consumption of watching TV or OLV is increasing, definitely day by day. And post-pandemic we could see that connected TV had very booming growth which was 50% and has further increased now which is more so when we talk about such kind of household subscriptions to OTT such kind of connected TV adoption happened, a lot of consumption behaviour has changed. So, within all of that, we could also see very interestingly that investment in programmatic has increased. We can see the digital inc is increasing clearly as a result of change of consumer behaviour because our consumers are moving more towards online consumption in terms of their habits post-pandemic because they got used to it. It's time efficient and all of that.”
“So on the average of 33 to 35% adoption is expected to increase to 42% and furthermore, followed by other markets the way we see them. Clearly as we also just spoke about it in the panel before that AI plays a bigger role, but AI is just not about optimizing the campaign that's beyond. We have augmented reality. We have generative AI, we have variable variables which are more around capturing data sets in a real-time environment. But at the same time, we also see a lot of capabilities being generated within digital around the creative aspect of it, which at the back of it also sits alongside data. And when we talk about AI clearly with proper controls is not just helping an activating campaign, but starting from planning a campaign to delivering a campaign,” said Yadav.
Yadav next discussed digital audio, which started in 2019 for that matter, but really paced up post pandemic and audio took a space in itself properly. “So when we talk about digital audio, we know it's not just about hearing music, etc. But we have a big segment of podcasts that has come into picture. And when we talk about podcasts, it is also being used in our industry. We can see a lot of shows happening on podcasts, we can see a lot of learnings being shared on podcasts. So even for advertisers, when they talk about digital audio, relevancy increases, it's not just a list of a music genre that they can see, but also podcasts where a lot of content consumption is happening. So for you to identify your audiences in terms of what relevance do they have with the content that really matches very well,” she said.
“In App and in gaming advertising is again what we could see clearly as a result of the pandemic can't really focus more on the fact that as we all were logged in the home and we did not really have new content getting sent tweeted and shoots were not happening. We were locked in the house. So gaming is something that really took over but also advertisers have taken over the space in terms of advertising. Well. What's interesting in gaming is to see that it's not just about in app advertising or PC games, but we also have Metaverse coming into picture. A lot of immersive experience with the help of AI is getting generated within the gaming landscape. So when you talk about advertising or programmatic, clearly, to merge all of this together, you need to have platforms and technologies and tools that really help you to cater the need where you can see that there's an audio coming into picture. There's a gaming landscape than the video had been there already, which is evolving day by day. We have smaller channels as well, which are now growing,” she said.
Speaking about the rise of discovery commerce, Yadav noted, “We had taken this bet last year in October, that discovery commerce will be the one which will really shape the landscape, initial to three months, we could still see a lot of hiccups. When we talk about commerce, everybody just talks about keywords right that commerce is equal to Amazon's and Flipkart of the world, which stands true of course, but at the same time, when you go to Flipkart or Amazon, there are keywords that we type, and then we get to buy the product. But as an audience, there's so much that I'm doing they have a lot of data insight about me. Not every time I'm buying a product, I'm just surfing and just you know, looking at discounting, I'm also going out other brands not only Amazon but Flipkart, then many other brands for grocery buying etc.”
“So commerce is a landscape that is not just a few leading brands, but it spans everywhere, even for example, when you go for your regular medical tests or checkups, you booked that on application, right? But eventually that's your buying pattern as well into the medical field. Similarly, when you're buying something for your daily household needs, your vegetables that you're buying into groceries, hence you have electronics, so every segment belongs to a common segment. So it's not just retail anymore. I grew up making those long sheets of all keywords. Then we had social media, and then we had a back then just click base add right media as a whole which today we call programmatic Media Video Advertising. All of that came in much later, we were just replicating ourselves onto tradition, which was maybe footsteps of TV or footsteps of print moving to digital, which is where we are today in commerce.”
“So when we talk about commerce, it is still at a very nascent stage. But commerce will not just be a line item in a media plan. That's a huge channel in itself. Where we are looking at it as an incremental channel, driving any kind of matrix incremental to retail. So when we see post-pandemic, most of the advertisers have invested more of their monies on their online assets. So commerce is not just about top leading commerce brands, but even an app like PhonePe or a Big Basket and many more such applications all fall into the same portfolio. Because what you also get from this channel is detailed insight. It's a buying pattern. It's not just a behavior, or it's not just a browsing pattern for them or pieces contextually but further deep dives,” explained Yadav.
“As we know that the basics of marketing will not change. So what I see today is I really see money being flowed from one partner to another. But that's not the right strategy. You don't have to put your money or pick and choose which commerce platform you choose. But we do see that which ecommerce platform requires what kind of strategy the way we do in Video Advertising today. You don't put money from YouTube to OTT you do bifurcate with different goals, different objectives. Similarly within commerce as well you need to bifurcate with different goals and different objectives. And one thing which we all are missing when it comes to commerce clearly is that it has to move from last one. And it has to match up to all funnels which start from awareness to the bottom funnel.”
“The focus area for next year is definitely going to be navigating a cookieless world and whenever there's a disruption in the market or the industry, we see new avenues coming in. That's how we learn. That's how we evolve. And I'm seeing a lot of discussions happening on contextual so a lot of partners which are providing contextual targeting ads and better ways of operating, say five years ago in a way kind of faded off, but I'm seeing them surfacing again and they will boom because contextual targeting will not just be about keyword targeting but further more in depth to talk about context of the ad or an example the way I heard articles saying the same stuff that I'm doing a contextual ad but I don't want to as an advertiser, see myself on that page because the relevance is less,” she said.
What the F Caps! Dwindling digital ad efficiency vexes adtech
The issue of breached frequency caps has become a thorn in the industry's side. Experts recommend a multifaceted approach to tackle the problem
By Shantanu David | Aug 25, 2023 9:13 AM | 5 min read
The incidence of the ads that we’re shown in relation to what we search, type, watch, and listen to is all but ubiquitous at this point, with consumers having made their peace with the value of exchange for digital recompense.
What is getting annoying though is being shown the same ad multiple times, as we scroll through our way through the day and the multiple apps and websites that consume so much of it.
This phenomenon, resulting from the breaching of frequency caps (the maximum amount of times a consumer is shown a certain ad), is inflating inefficiencies in ad spends, and advertisers are starting to notice, and more importantly object.
Money Talks
“It is a universal fact that if the frequency is high, fewer people will be reached with a fixed budget and vice versa for low frequency,” says Shailendra Singh Mehta, Head, Paid Media, AdLift, laying out a simple formula.
Frequency equals the number of times an ad is shown divided by the number of people reached.
So, if a brand has Rs 100 and an ad can be shown 1000 times with this money, there can be two cases: If planned frequency=4, then number of people = 1000/4 = 250; if breached frequency= 6, then number of people = 1000/6 = 166.
“So, a breached frequency limits the number of people who see my ad. And it will certainly increase the cost if you want to reach a planned number of people that is 250; Cost will increase to Rs 150, an increase of 50%. So, if the frequency goes beyond the planned threshold and the brand still wants to reach out to the same number of people, it will drive up the cost,” says Mehta.
Ad fatigue is a common issue in advertising, where showing the same messages too frequently diminishes their effectiveness rapidly. This results in people paying less attention and remembering less, leading to lower clicks and purchases. To counteract this, marketers employ strategies such as limiting the frequency of ad displays, generating diverse content, and targeting specific audience segments.
Arjit Sachdeva, Co-Founder, VDO.AI says the issue of breached frequency caps has grown into a significant concern within the AdTech industry. “This situation has dual consequences: amplified costs and diminished impact. When a repetitive ad targets a limited audience, not only does it result in ad fatigue and reduced user engagement, but it also exposes the inefficiencies in spending. Advertisers find themselves investing more without attaining the anticipated outcomes, a far cry from the digital advertising world's optimal objectives.”
The significance of breached frequency caps in terms of ad measurement and efficiencies cannot be underestimated. When these caps are surpassed, causing users to encounter the same ad excessively, a domino effect resonates throughout the entire advertising ecosystem. Foremost, user engagement, click-through rates, and conversions dwindle due to ad fatigue. This engenders a skewed perception of the ad's efficacy, which could potentially undermine the entire campaign strategy.
“The squandering of impressions due to overexposure directly impacts ROI and budget allocation. Furthermore, breached frequency caps can distort KPIs, making it challenging to accurately assess campaign success. Metrics like conversion rates and click-through rates lose reliability, influenced by ad fatigue rather than genuine user interest. As a consequence, advertisers might base ill-advised decisions on these inaccurate metrics,” says Sachdeva.
However, Mehta does not completely agree with the point of diminishing impact, saying, “Being a digital marketer, I have learned to never doubt your tools. There is a solution for everything, and it is a combination of the right skills and ways to use the tool right. To achieve planned frequency, there are solutions on digital platforms to control the frequency.”
And it’s true that Google offers frequency capping, Meta offers Reach and Frequency campaigns, while programmatic systems offer frequency management.
BTS
Gopa Menon, Head of Digital, South Asia for Mindshare, lays it out plainly. “Yes, frequency caps being breached is a problem. And it is one that is being addressed by some advertisers, while others are still to get on to it. It’s all a matter of a brand’s objectives. There are suites of tools that can address very specific issues like these, but they’re not cheap; many require substantial investment, which a company may not be for just yet.”
Karan Anand, SVP – Strategy, Interactive Avenues (the digital arm of IPG Mediabrands India), says that solving excessive ad frequency also needs analysing data to find overexposed segments. “A lot of self-serve platforms have the capability to limit the ad frequency which helps balance engagement. In addition, a good strategy is to tailor content through audience segmentation, which keeps the messaging interesting. Testing and regularly updating content fine-tunes campaigns for better results.”
Anand further points out that brands tell their stories through a series of ads across different platforms. Watching metrics helps adjust engagement. “Feedback from the audience shapes the story's evolution. Retargeting reignites interest from past interactions. Campaigns incorporate breaks to reflect and thereby sustain their effectiveness. This approach creates engaging ads while avoiding ad fatigue issues,” he says.
Indeed, marketers agree that a multifaceted approach proves indispensable in dealing with issues like these.
“Firstly, refining the algorithms accountable for ad delivery holds utmost importance. This entails harnessing AI and data analytics to better predict user behaviour, ensuring that ad exposures remain within predetermined limits. Secondly, consistent monitoring is essential to swiftly detect breaches and adjust frequency caps in real-time. Thirdly, diversifying ad creatives combats ad fatigue, as novel and pertinent content sustains user interest. Lastly, collaborating with platforms and data partners can offer insights to optimize frequency caps and customize ads more effectively,” asserts Sachdev.
Menon adds that the market is still evolving, and as these issues crop up, there are also means to address them that follow suit. “There is no universal means of being able to measure efficiencies and impressions for every consumer to a 100% just yet, but the tools and technologies to get us there are going further every day.
Gurleen Saraon decodes the ‘corelation vs causation’ debate in programmatic
Saraon, director- digital media, India and Middle East, Publicis Epsilon, was speaking at e4m Real Time Summit
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 8:46 AM | 2 min read
The complicated world of marketing analytics revolves mainly around three pillars- understanding the consumer, resonating with the consumer and proving the outcome.
At exchange4media’s second edition of Real Time Summit, Gurleen Saraon, director- digital media, India and Middle East, Publicis Epsilon, decoded the debate between correlation and causation for digital-first brands
“Correlation and causality are fairly misunderstood terms as far as measuring in programmatic is concerned,” she said.
Saraon then presented a slide that showed the divorce rates in the state of Maine and the per capita consumption of margarine on the same graph. Both of them seemed to have a directly proportional relationship. Both of them decreased and increased together.
Saraon explained, “So would this mean that increased higher consumption of margarine or butter leads to higher divorce rates? No. There exists a positive, coefficient of correlation definitely but there is no causal relationship between the two. This is exactly the problem we face in marketing analytics.”
When it comes to programmatic, there is attribution where the sale drives the media, which simply translates into trying to touch as much of the audience as possible closer to a sale. On the other hand, the media driving the sale means optimising the incrementality away from the 100 percent conversions that are going to happen anyway.
The Publicis executive further deep dived to explain the two types of attribution, which are last-touch and multi-touch, via a soccer field graphic. In the last-touch, a brand focuses on getting the last click, but in multi-touch, they focus more on all the touchpoints of a consumer journey. The former helps a marketer understand how much value and ROI is brought in by every touchpoint.
“If you see soccer, the last goal is hit by their strongest player like Ronaldo. That person gets 100 percent credit and recognition for the win. But this becomes a bit of a problem when we look at various omni channels and that is where multi-touch helps,” she added.
Top consumer brands measure marketing by multi-touch attribution, a marketing mix modelling, and conversion lift studies.
Towards the end, Saraon quoted the famous statistician George Box who said, “All models are wrong but some are more useful”.
“This basically means depending upon where a business is, certain models work more efficiently in those scenarios, but it really matters what goal the business is taking on. If the business is aligned to report click-throughs or easy to navigate touchboards, then that's what it's useful to go with,” she concluded.
Tata Neu named 'Programmatic Marketer of the Year' at #e4mRealTimeAwards
The super app from Tata Group bagged 2 silver and 1 bronze metals across categories for its creativity and innovation
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 24, 2023 8:00 PM | 1 min read
Tata Neu, the all-in-one super app from Tata Group, has bagged the 'Programmatic Marketer of the Year' honour at the e4m Real Time Programmatic Advertising Awards 2023. The second edition of the awards was held on August 24 in Mumbai. Coming to the medal tally, Tata Neu won 3 metals in total including 2 silver and 1 bronze. The dazzling awards night was graced by top industry leaders, brand custodians and experts from the advertising and marketing industry.
Apart from Tata Neu, Xapads Media won the ‘Programmatic Agency of the Year’ award under the ‘Stellar Awards’ category. The other brands that took home the gold metals include Bajaj Finserv, Viacom 18 | Colors TV, Swiggy Food, Daawat, Tally Solutions, OnePlus, Kotak 811, Tata Motors. The agencies that won sgold include MiQ, Blitzkraig, Mobavenue Media Private Limited, Xapads & Madison Media, iProspect (Dentsu) and Lemma.
The e4m Real-Time Programmatic Advertising Awards 2023 recognized and honoured brands, agencies and media groups that creatively embraced programmatic creative strategies and stood out from the rest in the cutting-edge competitive marketplace.
The winners of the prestigious award have been selected by eminent members of the Jury from the best work entered through the call for entries from across India. This year, the jury for e4m Real Time Programmatic Advertising Awards 2023 was led by business leader Debabrata Mukherjee.
#e4mRealTime Programmatic Advertising Awards: Tata Neu & Xapads Media take top honours
The other gold winners include MiQ, Mobavenue Media, Bajaj Finserv, Swiggy Food, Daawat, Tally Solutions, OnePlus, Kotak 811, Tata Motors, Madison Media, iProspect and Lemma
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 24, 2023 7:50 PM | 2 min read
The second edition of e4m Real Time Programmatic Advertising Conference & Awards was held on August 24 in Mumbai. The spectacular awards night was graced by top industry leaders, brand custodians, marketers and experts from the advertising and marketing sphere.
The big awards of the night were bestowed upon Tata Neu and Xapads Media under the ‘Stellar Awards’ category. While Tata Neu won the ‘Programmatic Marketer of the Year’ title, Xapads Media was awarded with the ‘Programmatic Agency of the Year’ honour.
The e4m Real-Time Programmatic Advertising Awards 2023 recognized and honoured brands, agencies and media groups that creatively embraced programmatic creative strategies and stood out from the rest in the cutting-edge competitive marketplace today. The winners are selected by eminent members of the Jury from the best work entered through the call for entries from across India. This year, the jury was led by business leader Debabrata Mukherjee.
The other brands that bagged gold metals included Bajaj Finserv, Viacom 18 | Colors TV, Swiggy Food, Daawat, Tally Solutions, OnePlus, Kotak 811, Tata Motors. Among the agencies that took home gold were MiQ, Blitzkraig, Mobavenue Media Private Limited, Xapads & Madison Media, iProspect (Dentsu) and Lemma.
The awards were given in four main categories – Programmatic Marketing, Agency & Publisher, Technology/Service Provider and Stellar Awards which are further divided into several sub-categories. The awards covered omnichannel marketing strategy, best branding campaigns, best use of AI, best programmatic out-of-home activation, best omnichannel marketing strategy and many more aspects.
Here's the complete list of winners:
Daily digital behaviour is a mine of contextual insights: Azazul Haque, Media Monks
Haque, Chief Content Officer, Media Monks, kickstarted the e4m Real Time Programmatic Advertising Conference, with his presentation on going from hyper-local to hyper-personal
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 24, 2023 1:44 PM | 2 min read
“In today’s world, it is possible to do storytelling which is more contextual,” said Azazul Haque, Chief Content Officer, Media Monks, as he kickstarted the e4m Real-Time Programmatic Advertising Conference, with his presentation about going from hyper-local to hyper-personal using technology and programmatic advertising.
Haque added that storytelling is no longer like the classic advertising that speaks to the masses. “I call this the shift from mass advertising to ‘me’ advertising. You have enough data to know and understand what a particular person is doing at a certain point in time,” he said.
In order to make the contextual storytelling even more seamless, Haque believes that defining the target audience in the right way, in an advertising brief is essential.
“Earlier, when we used to get the brief, the definition of the TG was so macro that we always saw the person’s entire life. I think their lives have changed now. The behaviours are no longer ‘life’ behaviours. Behaviours are changing daily and becoming more micro in nature,” he added.
Speaking of hyper-personalised insights, Haque mentioned that a person’s daily digital behaviour is a mine of personalised and contextual insights.
“To me, data is the new consumer insight. It’s not about what the person wants to do five years from now, it is about what the person is doing every moment. Insights for one person may not be singular, they can be many,” he mentioned.
Sharing an example from one of Media Monks’ latest work, Haque said that the biggest challenge the team faced with the ad film was that its shelf life was decreasing. “So the question now was, how do we turn mass content into hyperpersonal content,” he shared.
“We made one mass content film, and to turn it hyper-personal, we just changed the subject and made 30 films, which is contextual content, out of it with no extra money,” Haque further shared,
Haque pointed out that when hyper-personal content is created, especially using a programmatic tool, it tends to become a little transactional. “You lose emotions, you lose connection. It is a big challenge to overcome this and make that content a lot more engaging,” he concluded.
