Culture Round Up: Third wave, sports, 'pride' dominate trends in June

At the core of any marketing strategy is the principle of human experience; everything is designed to serve and attract the end consumer. Therefore, it is very important for a brand to know the nerve of the consumers it is targeting and nothing could define it better in modern times than the digital trends. The report, for the month of June, indicates that people on digital media were indulged in searching and viewing content related to Covid-19, the various sporting events, hoards of OTT content, and updates on celebrities.

“Beginning with what was trending on Google and Twitter, the content can be segregated into four broad buckets- COVID-19, Sports, Pop-Culture and Other,” the report read.

Some of the brands that trended on Twitter during the month included Vedanta (for its employee vaccination programme), Hyundai Alcazar, Durex (Bird and Bees Talk), and Spotify (Ruk Jaana Nahi) in news; Heinekin for the Paul Pogba incident at EuroCup, Red Bull for Grand Prix, and McDonald’s X BTS association, it highlighted.

Covid-19 Worries

Lockdown primarily trended on Google along with new vaccines and treatments throughout the month. The predictions for the third wave, information on the delta variant of the virus and green fungus etc. were widely searched by the netizens.

Sports Fever

June witnessed a lot of tournaments ranging from Euro 2020, French Open, Test Cricket, ODI, Grand Prix and Copa America, naturally inclining the consumers to search and discuss the events. While Cricket had the highest volume of searches, engagements with Football tournaments (Euro 2020 and Copa America) drove more conversations and engagements.

It was also observed that while cricket continued to sweep the Indian heartland (UP, MP, Bihar, Rajasthan, HP, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh), football and tennis drew much more attention from the eastern states. For Formula 1, the top states included Goa, Puducherry, Karnataka, Nagaland, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, TN, Maharashtra, Kerala.

All for Celebrities & Pride

In popular culture, brands, celebrities and events drove conversations on Google & Twitter. While Pride Month drew a lot of chatter from users, celebs and brands; the audience also loved to engage with celebrities. Some of the top celebrities trends included Malaika Arora’s post for Arjun Kapoor’s birthday, deaths of celebrities like Milkha Singh & Chinna Dua, and Gal Gadot announcing her new baby, etc.

Brands too actively innovated and came up with newer ways to interact and engage with the audiences with campaigns like “The Family Man goes job hunting”, “Myntra EORS”, and “Tinder - What more hints you want”.

On Instagram, conversations like Paul Pogba moving the Heineken bottle during a press conference for Euro UEFA 2020 took the internet by storm and brands and netizens both reacted to it in their own, humorous ways.

“The trends that took the internet by storm were- Zerodha co-founder cheating against Vishwanathan Anand in a chess match for charity- netizens condemned his actions and questioned the brand since it was an investment by someone making poor choices. A trend that hasn’t been picked up by Indian brands is the netizens’ love for K-Pop,” the report stated.

OTT and The Family Man

When it comes to OTT, some of the most popular platforms were Disney+ Hotstar, MX Player, Netflix, Prime Video etc. From the much-anticipated Family Man Season 2 to the release of Sunflower and Maharani which have become some of the most binge-watched series.

“A really interesting point in content was the trending of the old-but-gold movies. With Gadar and Lagaan both of which completed two decades and Phir Hera Pheri completed fifteen years- Lagaan Reunion was announced by Netflix to be streamed on YouTube. Series which release one episode per week (Eg.- Rick and Morty Season 5, Loki etc), the conversations on Twitter are driven heavily by the series but only for that very day- the audiences soon move on,” highlighted the report.

