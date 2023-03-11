Culture Round-Up: What buzzed in Feb? Valentine's, Sid-Kiara and 'chhole kulche'
The trends are as per Starcom’s monthly report
February was marked by many significant events such as Budget 2023, the WPL auction, the India Vs Australia match, Pathaan, Valentine’s Day, and many more. The Starcom Culture Round-Up report takes stock of all the topics doing rounds on the internet and fueling conversations.
Here's what dominated the internet in February.
Googly with Google and hashtagging with Twitter
Like always, sports and entertainment reign the world of Google and Twitter. Conversations around cricket went up in the last month, revolving around the IND vs AUS test series. Fans became super detectives when Virat’s food delivery arrived and confirmed that he wasn’t excited about his well-known favourite chhole bhature but chhole kulche instead!
English Premier League and UEFA Champions League drove conversation around football for the month of February. Football conversations mainly revolved around team performance and in-form players. Fans also celebrated Ronaldo’s birthday with “#GOAT” and sent the warmest of their wishes across online platforms. Later, Ronaldo scored 2 hattricks in February. Renewing his all-time club goal and his hat trick records sent fans into a tizzy.
Coming to Movies and Entertainment, Bigg Boss Season 16 ruled the first half of the month with fans cheering for their favourites. Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam and MC Stan were there on every tweet and anticipated result post. The most awaited and hyped announcement of Hera Pheri 3 with the original chaotic Raju-Shyam-Baburao had netizens in a celebration mood. The audience had a "kidney main heart attack" moment with the super pleasing announcement.
‘Ek baar hi to kiya’ song from Ranbir Kapoor starrer – ‘Tu Jhuthi, Main Makkar’ has been making the netizens dance to its every beat with them being super excited for this promising release next month. Apart from movies, Sid-Kiara wedding was all the news and hype in the world of Bollywood. The couple looked flawless, and their wedding edit gave their fans the ‘FOMO’ syndrome of Mr/Ms Perfect in their life. The couple received warm wishes and nothing else on their auspicious ceremony.
Grooving with Spotify
On Spotify- ‘O Bedardiyan’ from Tu Jhuthi, Main Makkar has taken the top spot with maximum plays followed by 'Tera Hua' and 'Kuri Chamkeeli'. 'Naiyo Lagda' from Salman Khan’s upcoming movie ‘Kisi ka Bhai, Kisi ki Jaan’ has also taken a spot among top 5 in February. The top 10 this month have been dominated by groovy love songs. Overall, the mood of the Indian audience has been quite romantic in the month of February.
Reel it, Meme it
Popular in reels were the 'Kya bolra tha? Tera dimaag garam ho gya to kya karlega' format where the audience created some hilarious real-time conversations with parents/girlfriends/wives. 'Pyar hota kayi baar hai’ from Tu Jhuthi, Main Makkar and ‘Main Khiladi’ from Selfiee gave ultimate dance numbers for the Insta users to show off their dancing skills. ‘Toca Toca’ dress-up transition was another trend which was loved by the Indian audience.
Moving on, the cute ‘Lightening McQueeeeeeen!’ meme trend was also buzzing where the users appreciated their consistent supporters throughout their life journey. Nicolas Cage’s new movie – ‘The Unbearable Weight of the Massive Talent’ has provided the audience with one of the best meme templates ever seen and the memers aren’t getting enough of it! Punjab’s ‘Pajjo! Pols aagyi, pols’ and ‘Oyeee Hoyeee!’ blushing template from Salman Khan’s Tere Naam are other memes that received massive love from the audience. Everyone’s favourite ‘Lord Punit’ had been consistently providing quality meme-worthy videos throughout February as well.
IPL & WPL: Esports & gaming brands play their game off-field
A big-ticket event like IPL is an opportune moment for mobile gaming marketing given the large number of target segments being a part of these games, say industry experts
By Shantanu David | Mar 10, 2023 8:41 AM | 5 min read
With the Women Premier League series already in full swing, and Indian Premier League getting ready to line up at the crease, online chatter and television traffic are being dominated by all things cricket. And gaming companies and allied agencies are making the most of it.
According to the Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023, while TV is still dominant in terms of its slice of the media pie, digital has the fastest growth rate. This has led to a vast amount of collaboration between digital entities and TV media, with brand collaborations and activations across the aisle.
Sunil Yadav, CEO, PlayerzPot, says that over the years, there has been tremendous growth in the online gaming industry, and marquee events like IPL play an important role in the overall traction on the platforms.
“It has always been a fan-favourite event, including the fantasy sports industry too. During the IPL season, cricket or sports enthusiasts look for an option in the market to flaunt their skills, and here, online gaming platforms like PlayerzPot come in and provide them an opportunity to showcase their skills and have a thrilling experience,” he says.
Digital gaming has become highly advanced over time with more and more people joining in each day. Our country is home to over 430 million mobile gamers as we speak, and it is estimated to only grow further in the future.
Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, White Rivers Media, says marketers across industries are on the lookout for relevant opportunities and so is the case with gaming. “A big-ticket event like IPL is an opportune moment for mobile gaming marketing given the large number of target segments being a part of these games. In the coming IPL 2023 season also we are all geared up for gaming and esports advertising with many new trends.”
“Live events, like IPL, present a great opportunity for brands to draw more eyeballs toward their platform and generate more user base,” says Yadav, adding that the brand is preparing to launch a new campaign for IPL this year focusing on new media platforms and collaborations with influencers as well as OTT platforms too.
Krutik Patel, Founder of Cybeart, a gaming chair brand with a presence across the globe, sees the IPL as a vital opportunity. “Our one-of-a-kind collaboration with Gujarat Titans marks the very first time that any chair brand has partnered with a cricketing team and the fact that they are the reigning champions of India’s premier cricket league makes it an even better prospect,” he says.
“Through this association, we will be setting up co-branded experience centers in the team’s home stadium which will provide fans with a first-hand comfortable and unique experience of our exclusive chair. Additionally, many digital activities/contests will be conducted during the season in order to generate engagement toward Cybeart and our partnered teams. Apart from Gujarat Titans, there are a few more upcoming sports activations. Our activation with Warner Brothers will be active very soon,” adds Patel.
Jaya Chahar, Founder and CEO, JCDC Sports Pvt.Ltd. which operates Trade Fantasy Game, says that with the platform having recently been launched and IPL 2023 will be very important for fantasy gaming enthusiasts.
“We will look to leverage the IPL by launching our digital video campaign made with the brand ambassador Deepak Chahar. The campaign will have three phases: pre- IPL buzz; DVC launch during IPL; and post-IPL sustenance,” she says.
Chahar believes the DVCs have a fun, quirky storyline which will resonate with the brand’s target audiences at every level while delivering the correct messaging on app features and gameplay.
“These DVCs (digital video commercials) will be present on all social media platforms, top gaming platforms and some selective sports platforms as well since we have seen a good success rate during our launch through digital mediums with 20,000 plus downloads in two days. We will look to grow our user base and increase user engagement on the app,” she says.
In the meantime, PlayerzPot has rolled out its new campaign #CelebrationKaSeason featuring cricketer and brand ambassador Smriti Mandhana to leverage the potential and popularity of the Women’s Premier League happening in India.
The campaign has four exciting digital films targeting diverse audiences. To attract young gamers, the campaign will focus on features like instant withdrawal, lowest commission rates, opportunity for a second innings, as well as refer and earn campaigns. Like our previous successful campaigns, we are expecting a rise in user base and traffic on the platform from this campaign as well,” says Yadav
TFG is in the process of exploring brand tie-ups with certain sports and gaming platforms to increase its awareness amongst gamers and sports enthusiasts to further boost engagement and retention of users on the platform.
“We run campaigns as part of our social media activation programs and reward users through these activities. This also helps in generating real time feedback from users,” concludes Chahar.
Given the build-up to the IPL, and the attention being paid to mobile audiences as well as free screenings of select matches (with Reliance Jio playing chief disruptor, given that it has promised a gamut of digital offerings during this season), there is plenty more to come. Gaming brands across the board, speaking to e4m, have said they have a lot more brand activations and announcements on the way. Watch this space for more.
Amazon India elevates Anirban Roy to Head of Performance Marketing
Roy joined Amazon in July 2016 as Senior Category Marketing Manager - Media.
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 9, 2023 11:24 PM | 1 min read
Amazon India has elevated Anirban Roy to the new role of Head , Performance Marketing, India.
Prior to this he was the Head of Marketing at Amazon Devices ( Echo, Alexa, FireTv & Kindle) and also Head Events & Deals.
Roy joined Amazon in July 2016 as Senior Category Marketing Manager - Media.
With an experience of over 16 years in the industry, Roy has worked with Pepsico, ITC and Infosys in the past. He started his career with Infosys as software engineer.
Disney+ Hotstar to not stream HBO shows from March 31
Some of the popular HBO content on the streaming platform included ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘House of the Dragon’
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 9, 2023 10:52 AM | 1 min read
Disney+ Hotstar has ended its partnership with HBO. The streaming platform confirmed the same on Twitter.
Starting 31st March, HBO content will be unavailable on Disney+ Hotstar. You can continue enjoying Disney+ Hotstar’s vast library of content spanning over 100,000 hours of TV Shows and Movies in 10 languages and coverage of major global sporting events.— Disney+HS_helps (@hotstar_helps) March 7, 2023
HBO content, which included popular shows like 'Game of Thrones' and 'House of the Dragon' will not be available on Disney+ Hotstar from March 31.
The two entities have been in partnership since 2015.
Some media reports now say Amazon Prime Video may start streaming HBO shows.
Marketers are moving from quantitative to qualitative measurements: Saurabh Khattar
IAS India head Saurabh Khattar talks to e4m about emerging marketing trends, ad frauds in digital marketing and available solutions
By Kanchan Srivastava | Mar 9, 2023 9:05 AM | 6 min read
At a time when global tech majors are facing economic headwinds due to a drop in digital advertising spend, New York-based ad-tech firm Integral Ad Science (IAS) has reported $408 million revenue in 2022, a 26% increase compared to the prior year. Its programmatic revenue increased 42%.
The company, which offers various tools to curb ad frauds and effective measurement of media quality, hopes that in 2023, its revenue figures may cross $450 million.
The growth of IAS underlines the increasing significance of ad-tech tools in the prevailing macroeconomic situation where marketers are facing tremendous pressure to deliver ROI along with a cut in ad spend and increasing ad frauds.
Saurabh Khattar, Country Manager, India, Integral Ad Science (IAS), tells exchange4media, “Marketers are increasingly looking at cost efficiency and media efficiency now. They are trying to move away from quantitative aspects such as likes, shares and impressions of digital ads. The current focus is on consumers' attention and viewability of ads which are qualitative metrics and far more important.”
Digital ad spend is rising in India and in 2023 it is expected to constitute more than half of total ad spending, as per the GroupM report that pegs the entire advertising industry in the country at ₹1.46 lakh crore.
With more than Rs 73,000 crores at stake, brand leaders are trying every bit to prevent ad frauds that punch a big hole in their pockets and ensure that every ad impression counts, says Khattar.
While IAS works with global clients like Nestle, GSK, J&J, Nissan, Samsung, Coca Cola. It also has global partnership with media giants like Twitter. The company’s clientele in India has now expanded to homegrown brands.
“No one wants to see his/her ad around a news piece alongside the news of violence or negative news of Covid-19, whether they buy ad space programmatically or through open web. A lot of homegrown brands are increasingly concerned about ad hygiene and hence we are providing them solutions,” says Khattar.
IAS has also partnered with TikTok (banned in India) and an AVOD platform (yet to be launched in India), says Khattar, adding that the company is doubling down on such partnerships.
Ad frauds major headache of brands
Advertising has been an impression-based business since the beginning. While newspapers have been using subscriber counts to represent reach, TV channels use BARC ratings, digital platforms count the number of “likes, shares and views” for ad measurement.
With the emergence of ad frauds and bots, digital impressions are losing their relevance. Surveys have found that ⅓ of digital ads remain unseen in certain environments. Marketers have started asking how viewable their ad was, how much time consumers spend on viewing the ad or was it served in the desired context?
Time-spent on ads is now being considered a better indicator of an ad’s overall effectiveness than pixels in view. An ad is typically considered viewable by the Media Rating Council (MRC) when 50% of pixels are in view for at least one second. Video ads require a bit more—they’re considered to generate viewable impressions when they’ve been in view by a user for at least two seconds. And larger desktop ads only require 30% of the pixels to be in view.
This is where ad-tech companies offer a range of solutions. Various tools developed by IAS aim to bring transparency into programmatic media buys by reducing media waste, curb ad frauds and optimizing spends. “These tools provide insights at the campaign, its placement, reasons for potential failures and suggest required optimizations that even detect ad frauds," Khattar explains.
“If an ad is served, but no one sees it, the money is wasted. To be counted as a quality impression, a digital ad must be viewable, by a real person, in a brand-safe environment and at correct geography,” says Khattar, adding that his tool- Quality Impression- excludes invalid traffic driven by bots and thus eliminates wasted spend.
An IAS study has found an 11-fold increase in ad frauds in campaigns for which mitigation tools were not deployed. On the other hand, their clients who use ad mitigation tools see ad frauds less than one percent, claims Khattar.
Ad frauds on Connected TV on rise
According to a GroupM-Kantar report, about 20 to 22 million households in India have internet-enabled connected televisions (CTVs) today. Further, brands are estimated to increase their CTV advertising spends from USD 86 million in 2023 to USD 395 million by 2027.
However, ad fraud on the CTV platform has emerged as a major headache for advertisers. A GroupM report last year found $1 billion fraud or ad waste in the connected TV segment globally.
Khattar says, “Many types of ad frauds are prevalent on the CTV and OTT platform. One is your smart TV is off and ads are still running behind. Then there are invalid Server Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) which has emerged as a big risk factor to OTT/CTV advertising.”
“As CTV, gaming, OTT and audio platforms are scaling up their reach post-pandemic, the issue of ad frauds, brand safety, viewability and attention become all more prominent”, says Khattar, who uses machine learning and algorithm to help brands at three levels-detect ad frauds, ensure brand safety and work in viewability and attention of ads.
Contextual targeting
The deprecation of cookies coming closer will make personalized targeting tougher. Therefore, a lot of brands are now focusing on contextuality.
Khattar explains, “Contextual targeting has been there for ages. For instance, classified sections of newspapers are contextual ads. Now, just the technology has changed as media platforms have gone online. We have a tool that is based on natural language process (NLP) technology that analyses the digital text along with sentiments at the speed of the machine.”
Khattar cites a study that claims that over 46 per cent of the audience would not buy a product if the ad is not in the right environment. “Our NLP-based tool helps brands to advertise their products in a positive environment and avoids placing ad in negative environments.
IAS works with all stakeholders-brands, agencies, publishers and platforms. Which one needs an upgrade the most, in terms of technology and mindset?
Khattar responds, “All of them are working towards upgrading themselves in terms of technology. Education and information about qualitative aspects is missing across the room. We are conducting roundtables on the same issue to make all stakeholders aware of the magnanimity of ad frauds and available solutions.”
TAM Sports launches new dashboard for business insights
The new dashboard offers a user-friendly interface, enabling businesses to easily access and analyze data on various aspects of sponsorship
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 8, 2023 4:51 PM | 3 min read
TAM Sports (a division of TAM Media Research), a leading provider of Sports data analytics & solutions to global clients, has announced the launch of its latest product, a cutting-edge dashboard designed to provide businesses with actionable insights while formulating a Brand’s Media Strategy during a forthcoming Sporting event like IPL.
The new dashboard offers a user-friendly interface, enabling businesses to easily access and analyze data on various aspects of sponsorship, including On-ground, Onscreen and Commercial. The dashboard recently released, has the latest 3 years of IPL data, providing interesting insights into a competitive Brand’s presence on IPL platforms, enabling businesses to make informed decisions quickly and effectively.
USP of TAM Sports Dashboard:
Some of the key features of the dashboard include customizable charts, which allow users to view specific metrics in a visual format, and the ability to generate reports quickly and easily. The dashboard also offers drill-down capabilities, allowing users to access granular data on specific aspects of the event.
Apart from providing structured reports, TAM Sports’ competence additionally lies in giving customized data which includes data analytics about the sporting events and assessments of the investments. The Sports Dashboard has a digital backend application that uses advanced technology to identify brand’s presence.
The new dashboard is now available for subscription on TAM India’s website, and interested businesses can schedule a demo to see the tool in action.
Quote from L V Krishnan:
"We are thrilled to introduce our new Sports related Ad data dashboard to the market." said TAM India CEO Mr. L V Krishnan. "It is a first of its kind in the Sporting arena and we are kick starting with Ad data of latest 3 years of IPL. It’s a versatile tool to understand Brands collaboration with Franchises across years, Presence on multiple platforms of Advertising, Competing Brand’s visibility levels, Evaluate ROI’s on exposure across platform presence and take informed decisions on future opportunities within a Sporting arena. Our new dashboard is designed to be flexible and scalable, ensuring that it can grow and evolve alongside our clients' businesses. It will emphatically grow the Sports Advertising industry to an even much higher level." said Mr. Krishnan.
Quote from Anshu Yardi:
Ms. Anshu Yardi, (Director Business Development), said “We have 15 years of IPL related Ad data on Sponsorship, On Ground, On Player, On Screen etc. besides other Non-Cricket Sports related Ad data too. We are starting with the release of latest 3 years IPL data, but based on additional demand from Clients, we can add earlier years or other Sports too. We believe this dashboard will be a game-changer for businesses looking to optimize their performance and stay ahead of the competition. We are excited to see how businesses will use this tool to drive growth and success using Sporting arena in the months and years to come."
SuperBottoms asks women to 'quit the guilt'
The short video brings together women from different generations, urging them to stop negative self talk
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 8, 2023 1:47 PM | 2 min read
Keeping in line with the theme of The International Women's Day, SuperBottoms today unveiled their campaign #QuitTheGuilt. The objective of the campaign is to invite women to quit feeling guilty, express their emotions, and encourage other women to voice their guilt.
The short video brings together women from different generations to express their guilt and the change they would bring in themselves. SuperBottoms’ latest campaign brings to light the journey of self-criticism that women of today experience throughout their lifespan and the need to #QuitTheGuilt.
Pallavi Utagi, the CEO and Founder of SuperBottoms said “For us, #QuitTheGuilt is more than just a campaign, it is an initiative by SuperBottoms to invite more women to voice out their journeys and their experiences. We, as women, are conditioned to be told, to listen, and to follow. This begins in our own homes when we see the women around us tone themselves down to fit into brackets and boxes.
With our campaign, we intend to bring women from all age groups together on one platform. Let’s take this occasion - Women’s Day, as an opportunity to prioritize ourselves, redefine our choices, and #QuitTheGuilt!”
In the video, 7 women/girls boldly share their experiences. From feeling responsible for being eve-teased to becoming a mother, they are always prone to guilt because of the pre-conditioning of always fitting into set boxes.
Are the women at fault here? Be it relationships or appearances, women feel the need to mould themselves as per the societal norms.
A recent study by the National Library of Medicines was a revelation that indicated significantly higher levels of both guilt and shame among girls than in boys, especially since their childhood. The intention behind ‘Quit the guilt’ is to urge women to find peace and happiness in themselves. It is to empower the newer generation and keep them away from the predefined norms.
Animoca Brands Japan invests in Rainshine Global Inc
The two companies aim to build a gateway for Japanese intellectual properties to reach new global markets
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 8, 2023 10:37 AM | 2 min read
Animoca Brands Japan, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands Corporation Limited, has announced a strategic investment in Rainshine Global, the Delaware-based entertainment company specializing in creator-led storytelling with a winning combination of creative, technological, and business innovation talent.
Rainshine Global has a strong track record in creating and distributing content, with a particular focus on Web3 content and a presence in India, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.
With Animoca Brands Japan's strategic investment in Rainshine Global, the two companies aim to build a gateway for Japanese intellectual properties (IPs) to reach new global markets. In addition, original anime IPs from Rainshine Global's content vault will be brought to Japan, providing a significant boost to the global growth plans of IP owners in Japan.
Motoki Tani, CEO of Animoca Brands Japan, commented: “We are thrilled to partner with Rainshine Global, a leader in creating and distributing global Web3 content IP in India, the U.S., the U.K., the Middle East and Southeast Asia. This partnership will bridge Japan, India and the Middle East with Japanese content, which is so widely loved around the world. Adapting Japanese IPs into these regional formats will allow us to distribute to a broader community as part of our global strategy.”
Neeraj Bhargava, founder, chairman and group CEO of Rainshine Global, commented: “Rainshine Global backs creator-led storytelling with the best tech and business innovation to take their IPs to global fans. Working with Animoca Brands Japan allows us to fulfill our shared vision of taking great regional content to global markets, with a specific focus on taking Indian content to Japan and beyond and bringing Japanese content primarily to India and the Middle East.”
