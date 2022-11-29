Culture Round-Up: Musk & soccer kept netizens busy in October 2022

We bring to you some of the social media trends as per Starcom’s monthly culture round-up report

The festive month of October saw netizens staying busy with all the buzz around a host of happenings with Elon Musk, events from the world of football, ‘Kesariya’, and ‘Kantara’ being some of the most talked about topics. Here’s all that brewed on the internet last month, as per Starcom’s monthly culture round-up report.

EPL performances rule

The Twitterati was mostly busy with discussions around team performances in the English Premier League, with Liverpool and Barcelona being among the most talked about teams. Ronaldo took the cake as he completed his tally of 700 club goals in October, making him the first player in history to achieve this milestone.

Meanwhile, cricket was trending on Google with the ODI tours and T20 World Cup being the top searches. The Indian fans were seen following the Pakistan matches closely and were active throughout their innings against the Netherlands, New Zealand, Zimbabwe and England. A host of memes surfaced on the internet when Pakistan lost to England.

Movies and more

Speaking about movies and entertainment, Adipurush topped the search engine chart with most of the chatter being about the VFX. This prompted fans of SRK’s RaOne to call for a sequel. Southern releases like the blockbuster ‘Kantara’ along with ‘Ammu’, ‘Head Bush’, ‘Ginna’, ‘Ori Devda’ and ‘Sardar’ also kept the fans busy. Marvel fans, on the other hand, added to the hype around Wakanda Forever.

Kesariya’s ‘love storiyaan’ was among the top 10 songs.

Talk on Instagram

Instagram saw a number of memes being made on PM Modi’s Blockchain speech and the pollution in Delhi. Nearly 1.4 million reels were created on the viral song ‘Balam Thanedar’.

