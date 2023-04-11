Twitter merges into X Corp

Twitter Inc has merged into X Corp. On Tuesday noon, Elon Musk tweeted the letter “X” and left the internet in a frenzy.
X— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 11, 2023
As per a court filing, “X Corp. is a privately held corporation. Its parent corporation is X Holdings Corp.” The filing is in response to an ongoing case between Laura Loomer and Twitter, who accused the company of violating federal racketeering laws when it banned her account in 2019.
The move comes after a spate of layoffs by the social media company and a number of operational changes for the platform.
In April 2022, Musk formed a trio of holding companies as part of his bid to acquire Twitter Inc. with each having a variation of the name “X Holdings”.
Advertisers are increasing focus on optimisation to reach high-value users: Simon Dussart
Simon ‘Bobby’ Dussart, CEO, Adjust, a global mobile marketing analytics platform, shared with e4m insights from a recent report on mobile app trends, the influence of CTV and more
By Shantanu David | Apr 11, 2023 9:02 AM | 4 min read
Despite economic headwinds, a surfeit of global crises, and a seemingly assured grim dystopian future, things aren’t all bad. For instance, advertising spends have increased as more and more people tune in to zone out. Simon ‘Bobby’ Dussart, CEO, Adjust, a global mobile marketing analytics platform, spoke to exchange4media on verticals that are helping the advertising domain to expand, the resurgence of gaming and entertainment, and where CTV ads fit into the funnel.
“I think the main surprises that we've had when it comes to 2023, is that in 2022, we saw this contraction as companies weren't really sure what was going to happen when it comes to their spend, or about how they want to grow, what they wanted to do, because it was a time of uncertainty and fears of the economy shrinking. What we're seeing since Q4, and that trend in Q1 is continuing is that there's a bit of a reversal on that trend,” Dussart says, noting that companies were being a bit more optimistic and bullish with their ad spends.
Adjust recently released its annual Mobile App Trends report, which showed upward momentum for e-commerce, fintech and gaming apps thus far in 2023. While 2022 marked the industry's first-ever slowdown, 2023’s early indicators show a turnaround is already well underway — with mobile app installs trending upward in e-commerce (+4%), fintech (+13%), and gaming (+10%) against their 2022 averages.
The report — based on datasets totalling more than 100,000 apps tracked by Adjust — analyses long-term trends in installs, sessions, time spent in-app, retention, re-attribution rates, and more, across the globe. These insights enable developers and marketers to better understand their audience and the state of the app economy. “Global conditions and user needs are evolving rapidly, but the need for growth and ROI in the mobile app marketing industry remains the same,” said Dussart.
This means there’s an increasing focus on the optimization side to make sure that companies are going after high-value users. And one of the key drivers of this is Connected TV, with Dussart mentioning that every conversation that Adjust has with advertisers now revolves heavily around CTV and its potential.
“The main difference is that the ads that are being served (on CTV) or the experience for the user is very different. So, on your phone when you see an ad, you click on it, and then you get redirected to the store to install it and open that other app. Whereas CTV is usually not the last touch before install because you’re not going to pause what you’re watching and go to install an app. But it is still in the funnel.”
Observing that CTV is all about impression, Dussart notes that while direct conversion is not that high, almost everyone who installs a brand’s app has seen it on CTV at some point, and it has helped in that decision to install the said app.
This is what led Adjust to launch its Assists Dashboard late last year. As a dedicated dashboard available in Datascape, this premium solution allows advertisers to get a full-funnel perspective on their marketing campaigns. Combining last-touch attribution logic with a new tool (assisting touch points), advertisers can now look beyond their attributed data to see the role of each engagement a user makes as part of their conversion journey.
When it comes to ad spends on CTV, Dussart notes, “As usual, gaming is at the forefront, because gaming companies are always curious to try out new channels and technologies. This naturally leads into lifestyle and e-commerce. And then we are also seeing fintech companies also eager to explore the space.”
Indeed, it’s becoming similar to linear TV, with the appetite for advertisers, consumers, and the go-betweens only growing.
ODN wins ecommerce digital-creative mandate for three Zydus Wellness brands
The mandate is for Sugarfree, Nutralite and Sugarlite
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 10, 2023 3:55 PM | 2 min read
ODN (Open Doors Now), an ecommerce content strategy agency, today announced that it has been awarded the ecommerce digital-creative mandate by Zydus Wellness for their flagship brands – Sugarfree, Nutralite, Sugarlite.
Under the mandate, ODN will work on the ecommerce content strategy for the three brands and accordingly produce creatives including videos, animation, master creatives, adapts etc – all aimed at boosting sales or ‘Shop Now’ conversions on India’s leading ecommerce platforms.
The mandate was awarded to ODN for their Shop Now content expertise. The ODN team helps brands significantly improve their ecommerce sales conversions by combining data analytics, digital creatives and consumer insights. The ODN team brings deep knowledge of online retailing – both from the brand and consumer’s perspective. ODN’s new-age strategic approach aligns with a brand’s growth strategy.
"We are delighted to announce our collaboration with Zydus Wellness, where we are deploying a state-of-the-art approach to facilitate Sugarfree, Nutralite and Sugarlite’s leadership on ecommerce platform. Our team leverages an array of techniques ranging from data analysis, digital creativity, video production, product cataloguing and animation to ensure maximum utilization of the online ecommerce platform by our clients. We are eager to forge a prosperous and enduring partnership with Zydus Wellness," said Narinder Mahajan, CEO, ODN.
As part of the Shop-Now digital creatives mandate, ODN will offer performance marketing creatives and videos. This includes creating animated videos, master creatives, and impactful video adapts for the three Zydus wellness brands. The services are aimed at enhanced Shop Now conversions for Sugarfree, Nutralite, Sugarlite across leading ecommerce platforms in India.
dentsu X releases Motivations Study: Decoding consumer behaviour
The study aims to help brands better understand drivers that influence people
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 10, 2023 12:41 PM | 2 min read
dentsu X has released its findings from their Motivations Study to help brands better understand the innermost drivers that influence people to act in certain ways.
By understanding these Motivations, dentsu X can drive growth for brands by decoding behaviour and connect with valuable audiences like never before.
The fact files dive into how Motivations play a role in customer decisions, and why traditional data often fails to capture these nuances. Profiling more than 400,000 people in 70 markets across the world, the study has identified six core Motivations that drive everyone at varying levels: Accomplishment, Affection, Information, Possession, Power, and Protection. Each core Motivation is comprised of 25 sub-Motivations that are defined by individual statements that help dive deeper into the uniqueness of each person and their drivers.
The Motivations Study is being released as part of dentsu X’s consumer insight tool CCS.
Prerna Mehrotra, CEO, dentsu Media APAC, said: “In today’s data-rich environment, for brands to be truly relevant, it is important for them to understand the underline motivations behind audience behaviours. We are excited to share local insights on how understanding motivations can close the disconnect between the product offering and what consumers really want. Even within markets, we see distinct nuances that make the core Motivation different from the sub-Motivation. This report will help our clients understand the human truths about their audience empowering the brand’s planning process across all marketing disciplines.”
Premium and credible news content big draw for CTV audience: Ritu Dhawan, India TV
The Managing Director and CEO of India TV speaks to e4m on the evolution of the Connected TV space, the creation of new revenue streams and how advertisers can maximise ad exposure on this medium
By Tanzila Shaikh | Apr 10, 2023 8:50 AM | 4 min read
Connected TV has evolved significantly due to the internet's power and penetration, and can deliver quality and personalised content, remarks Ritu Dhawan, Managing Director and CEO, India TV.
In an exclusive chat with e4m, Dhawan spoke about how CTV has opened revenue streams for the media and that it is set to increase further with more and more households turning towards this medium.
Excerpts from the conversation:
About 20 to 22 million households in India have internet-enabled connected televisions. How big is this number for advertisers?
Earlier, the large screen experience was limited to DTH/Cable and channel subscriptions. Now with CTV, it has evolved with the internet's power and can deliver quality and personalized content, which is also easy to access. Its popularity is based on content experience too. Advertisers can maximise ad exposure on CTV. With around 22 million devices, CTV reaches over 90 million viewers with an average time spent per viewer being higher as compared to linear TV. For India TV, the average time spent by viewers per week is 35 minutes on linear TV, while on the smart TV app, it is 41 minutes.
Now, advertisers have two prominent requirements from a media vehicle - where is the affinity of the media vehicle and what is the size of the media? And both these requirements are well fulfilled by internet-enabled connected TVs, both for premium brands and for those who are looking for actual buyers for the brands.
How are you going to capitalize on the rising CTV numbers? What has been your strategy?
Yes, reports suggest that by 2025 over 50 million households will have access to CTVs and the viewership will touch 300 million. That means the market will witness 100% growth. Considering this exponential growth, it is mandatory for us to expand our content windows in the CTV space. India TV will soon produce audience-oriented content, especially for CTV. We are sure that with our content planning and execution, we will be able to make a strong impact among CTV users. In 5 years, this number will increase as old TV sets will be replaced by new smart TVs. This makes it vital to connect with the CTV ecosystem.
How are ad dynamics evolving on connected TV platforms? What kind of brands reach out to you for CTV?
The way digital advertising has increased its market penetration across the ad industry and advertiser verticals, CTV is becoming a preferred medium for advertisers. As CTV is enabled with the power of the internet, ad opportunities and ad formats have increased for advertisers. They are willing to spend more on CTV as multiple ad formats can deliver more impactful measurements, ad influence, and instant calls to action. Also, CTV penetration in the NCCS A market is 39 per cent, which is a big opportunity for advertisers who want to target this segment of the audience. Linear TV has 27% penetration in the said market.
Is the investment large compared to traditional mediums?
The CTV viewing eco-system is different from linear TV and it requires a lot of investment to acquire the mind space of the right viewer. When bigger players like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Hotstar invest a lot to provide features on the first screen of CTV along with the remote, you also need to put in some capital. However, we feel that if you give premium and credible news content you can rule the CTV audience.
What are the various revenue avenues open due to CTV?
Apart from linear TV capabilities of ad performing, CTV has also provided digital benefits like Geo-targeting, In-Streams ads, Pre-rolls, and Mid-rolls. Additionally, other impactful features for revenue generation are also available. Sponsored content and impact features in ad formats are also important for advertisers as they can target connected audiences separately.
How is connected TV changing the Tier 2, and 3 audiences' content patterns?
The CTV market size is building on the same trend lines as smartphone penetration has in the past. Availability of internet and low-cost CTV devices are shaping Tier-II and Tier-III markets. Additionally, the Finance Minister’s announcement that the government will be focusing on laying optical fiber cable (OFC) in the rural parts of the country where the electricity has just arrived will help a lot. The growing number of smartphone users in India is also driving a need for smart TVs as users look to continue streaming content consumption on bigger screens when at home.
What are the different innovations in the Connected TV space?
Capabilities of digital ad formats are key drivers for ad innovations in CTV. Rich media ads and their ability to instant call-to-action are attracting advertisers' and viewers' eyeballs. Also, from the broadcasters’ perspective, CTV will break the boundaries of limited content broadcast with a 24x7 concept. These are great opportunities for content creators to facilitate structured content in multiple ways in the ecosystem.
How will Jain brothers divide Times Internet?
Speculations over Times Group's split have been rife for quite some time but the management has so far not put them to rest
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 10, 2023 8:24 AM | 4 min read
As India’s oldest and one of the most influential media companies Times Group (Bennett Coleman and Company Ltd or BCCL) is headed for a split reportedly due to growing differences between brothers Sameer and Vineet Jain on how to run the business, the media industry is abuzz with speculations.
People wonder how the two brothers will bifurcate the conglomerate which has over the years expanded its footprint across newspapers, television, radio, digital, movies, music, outdoor advertising, education and more.
Though the speculations were rife since the demise of their mother and erstwhile chairman of the group Indu Jain in 2021, insiders say the separation of the brothers looks inevitable now.
People privy to the matter claim that assets of the company have undergone an elaborate evaluation process but due to the complexities involved the brother couldn't arrive at a consensus. They are reportedly looking at a mediation for a smooth split of the conglomerate which is a web of around 70 entities, including the most complex one, Times Internet Ltd (TIL).
A media report claimed, “Two mediators have been appointed to oversee this mediated auction. This includes Sunil Bharti Mittal, the billionaire chairman of telecoms operator Bharti Airtel, and a member of the Dalmia family, which owned BCCL in the 1950s before handing the company over to the Jains.
e4m sought to get the reactions from the TIL management on speculations and plans, but their response was awaited till the time of writing of the story.
Samir Jain is older to Vineet by 10 years and serves as the vice chairman of BCCL, while Vineet Jain is the managing director. Jain brothers are reportedly distant apart from each other when it comes to business acumen, lifestyle and vision for the company.
Fate of TIL
Times Internet Ltd (TIL), which is the digital arm of the Times Group, is going to be the one most impacted entity by this split due to its unique placement, observers speculate.
TIL, which is India’s largest digital products company, operates digital channels of all the newspapers of BCCL group like timesofindia.com, economictimes.com and navbharattimes.com which are integral part of their newspaper business.
Without newspaper titles, online editions will lose significance. Their reach and heft will also take a hit. Since online editions are largely dependent on print editions in terms of content, an integrated set-up is crucial for all practical and business reasons.
These factors indicate that a split of the TIL is inevitable and could be the trickiest one.
TIL also operates Times Card, Times Jobs, MensXP, IDiva, Speaking Tree, Cricbuzz.com, Times Prime, ET Money etc. and has been engaged in the business of providing online and offline services including selling of print advertorials/advertisement.
“Dividing multiple businesses into equal two would be a daunting task due to another reason. Vineet Jain is the chairman of Times Internet. However, most of the TIL operations are managed by Satyan Gajwani, Samir Jain’s son-in-law and the vice chairman of Times Internet,” says a senior editor of a newspaper who had earlier worked with Times Group.
After the mediation auction, different entities of TIL might end up in different houses, including the outsiders. Bharti Airtel is interested in fintech and ET Money may get picked up by the mediator only,” a news report claimed.
Selling of businesses
TIL has been working hard over the past two years to consolidate its business and offload the loss-making entities.
The company sold the restaurant reservations app Dineout as well as short video platform MX TakaTak in early 2022. It recently sold two of its content websites—MensXP and iDiva—and its creator management vertical Hypp to Mensa Brands.
It is in the process of selling OTT platform MX Player also which has reportedly been punching a hole in their coffers. The company is now in the talks with Amazon to sell it off at a price which is reportedly less than its acquisition cost.
Times Internet acquired MX Player in 2018 for an estimated sum of $140 million or Rs 1,000 Cr. “Amazon has offered roughly $60 million, almost half of its purchasing cost,” sources claimed. This is despite the fact that MX Player has been regarded as the most downloaded app in India and third most downloaded in the world in 2022, according to the State of Mobile 2023 report by Data.ai.
The company’s arm Gradeup has already been merged with Byju’s through NCLT approval, its financial report stated.
According to media reports, Times Internet has also undergone a shareholding change and stakes held by different Times Group entities and family members were all transferred to BCCL in 2021-22.
MeitY announces new gaming rules; real-money gaming to come under SROs
This means the buck is passed on to industry bodies to delve into the intricacies of what games are kosher and which are not
By Shantanu David | Apr 6, 2023 6:33 PM | 4 min read
After an initial drafting of amendments in January of this year, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) today notified the final changes to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 in relation to online gaming.
The new regulations were developed after discussions held in recent months between the ministry and a diverse range of stakeholders, including gaming companies, esports industry groups, players, and legal authorities.
Among the main changes are that games involving real-money gaming will come under the ambit of three Self Regulating Organizations, though the number of these SROs could be revised at a later date. This means the buck is passed on to industry bodies to delve into the intricacies of what games are kosher and which are not.
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, said, “These rules don't deal with all the sophistication into what is game of chance or game of skill. You don't need to go to SRO if you are only a gaming company. SRO will determine what comprises user harm and what constitutes addiction.”
This follows several legal tussles between authorities and companies that promoted “games of chance” versus “games of skill”, with the former being equated with gambling and all its attendant vicissitudes while the latter have increasingly been come to be viewed as legitimate pursuits, and include esports and other gaming categories, many of which are now being added as medal sports to the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, and other international sporting competitions.
Roland Landers, CEO, All India Gaming Federation, said, “As the oldest, largest, and most diverse industry association for online gaming in the country, we are grateful to MeitY for notifying the amendments to regulate online gaming under the Indian Information Technology Act, and acknowledging the long-standing demand of the gamers and the online gaming industry.”
“We are especially grateful that the Government recognised the industry demands and provided light touch, but comprehensive regulations, which will support innovation, boost Create in India and Brand India, and propel India’s ‘Techade’,” he added.
Industry leaders says these rules will go a long way in promoting consumer interest while helping the industry grow responsibly and transparently and will also help in curbing the menace of anti-national and illegal offshore gambling sites, which have been proliferating in the last few years.
“We look forward to assisting the industry transition to the self-regulatory model envisioned under the rules and use learnings from the years of work that has been undertaken at the All India Skill Games Council (AIGSC), the oldest and largest voluntary self-regulatory body for online gaming,” said Landers.
According to a report, the Indian domestic market for online gaming is estimated to grow to more than 1500 Cr INR in 2023 representing a CAGR of nearly 22 percent.
Joy Bhattacharjya, Director-General, Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) , said the notification of MeitY rules marks a pivotal moment for the online gaming industry in India, as they are expected to put an end to the ambiguities that the industry was grappling with and lay the foundation for sustainable and responsible growth of the industry.
“India’s online gaming industry has already attracted $2.5B in FDI and we are hopeful that this will propel the industry to great heights and encourage innovation. We look forward to engaging with MeitY to seek requisite clarifications as our members initiate the compliance process,” said Bhattacharjya.
Trivikraman Thampy, co-founder and co-CEO, Games24x7, says that with consumer protection and responsible gaming at the forefront, the regulatory framework will aid in arresting the proliferation of offshore and illegal gambling and betting platforms in India, which operate with little regard for consumer interest.
“Many of the rules that will come into effect with this amendment including age verification, responsible gaming practices etc are already being followed by us as part of the code of conduct of E-Gaming Federation (EGF) of which we are members,” said Thampy.
MX Player inks content deal with Paramount Global Content Distribution
The partnership is for the sports series ‘WOW – Women Of Wrestling’
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 6, 2023 2:48 PM | 1 min read
MX Player has collaborated with Paramount Global Content Distribution to bring its all-female sports entertainment show ‘WOW – Women Of Wrestling’ to Indian audiences.
MX Player has licensed the new season of the successful all-women wrestling series, which includes streaming rights to 52 episodes with each episode being of one-hour duration.
“At MX Player, we have a track record of presenting our audiences with the best in different genres. The first-of-its-kind sports deal with Paramount Global Content Distribution for the new season of ‘WOW - Women of Wrestling,’ is another step in that direction. We believe that a fascinating sports entertainment series about strong and inspiring women wrestlers will resonate with our audiences as the individual stories of the challenges, grit and determination of each of the WOW Superheroes are so powerful that it surely makes for a compelling watch,” said MX Player spokesperson.
“We are thrilled to bring the action-packed series WOW – Women Of Wrestling to empower audiences throughout India,” says Lisa Kramer, President, International TV Licensing, Paramount Global Content Distribution. “Viewers in the U.S. and abroad have been inspired by the athleticism of the WOW Superheroes and their uplifting stories.”
