CTV is now a preferred medium for advertisers: Ritu Dhawan, India TV
The Managing Director and CEO of India TV speaks to e4m on the evolution of the Connected TV space, the creation of new revenue streams and how advertisers can maximise ad exposure on this medium
Connected TV has evolved significantly due to the internet's power and penetration, and can deliver quality and personalised content, remarks Ritu Dhawan, Managing Director and CEO, India TV.
In an exclusive chat with e4m, Dhawan spoke about how CTV has opened revenue streams for the media and that it is set to increase further with more and more households turning towards this medium.
Excerpts from the conversation:
About 20 to 22 million households in India have internet-enabled connected televisions. How big is this number for advertisers?
Earlier, the large screen experience was limited to DTH/Cable and channel subscriptions. Now with CTV, it has evolved with the internet's power and can deliver quality and personalized content, which is also easy to access. Its popularity is based on content experience too. Advertisers can maximise ad exposure on CTV. With around 22 million devices, CTV reaches over 90 million viewers with an average time spent per viewer being higher as compared to linear TV. For India TV, the average time spent by viewers per week is 35 minutes on linear TV, while on the smart TV app, it is 41 minutes.
Now, advertisers have two prominent requirements from a media vehicle - where is the affinity of the media vehicle and what is the size of the media? And both these requirements are well fulfilled by internet-enabled connected TVs, both for premium brands and for those who are looking for actual buyers for the brands.
How are you going to capitalize on the rising CTV numbers? What has been your strategy?
Yes, reports suggest that by 2025 over 50 million households will have access to CTVs and the viewership will touch 300 million. That means the market will witness 100% growth. Considering this exponential growth, it is mandatory for us to expand our content windows in the CTV space. India TV will soon produce audience-oriented content, especially for CTV. We are sure that with our content planning and execution, we will be able to make a strong impact among CTV users. In 5 years, this number will increase as old TV sets will be replaced by new smart TVs. This makes it vital to connect with the CTV ecosystem.
How are ad dynamics evolving on connected TV platforms? What kind of brands reach out to you for CTV?
The way digital advertising has increased its market penetration across the ad industry and advertiser verticals, CTV is becoming a preferred medium for advertisers. As CTV is enabled with the power of the internet, ad opportunities and ad formats have increased for advertisers. They are willing to spend more on CTV as multiple ad formats can deliver more impactful measurements, ad influence, and instant calls to action. Also, CTV penetration in the NCCS A market is 39 per cent, which is a big opportunity for advertisers who want to target this segment of the audience. Linear TV has 27% penetration in the said market.
Is the investment large compared to traditional mediums?
The CTV viewing eco-system is different from linear TV and it requires a lot of investment to acquire the mind space of the right viewer. When bigger players like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Hotstar invest a lot to provide features on the first screen of CTV along with the remote, you also need to put in some capital. However, we feel that if you give premium and credible news content you can rule the CTV audience.
What are the various revenue avenues open due to CTV?
Apart from linear TV capabilities of ad performing, CTV has also provided digital benefits like Geo-targeting, In-Streams ads, Pre-rolls, and Mid-rolls. Additionally, other impactful features for revenue generation are also available. Sponsored content and impact features in ad formats are also important for advertisers as they can target connected audiences separately.
How is connected TV changing the Tier 2, and 3 audiences' content patterns?
The CTV market size is building on the same trend lines as smartphone penetration has in the past. Availability of internet and low-cost CTV devices are shaping Tier-II and Tier-III markets. Additionally, the Finance Minister’s announcement that the government will be focusing on laying optical fiber cable (OFC) in the rural parts of the country where the electricity has just arrived will help a lot. The growing number of smartphone users in India is also driving a need for smart TVs as users look to continue streaming content consumption on bigger screens when at home.
What are the different innovations in the Connected TV space?
Capabilities of digital ad formats are key drivers for ad innovations in CTV. Rich media ads and their ability to instant call-to-action are attracting advertisers' and viewers' eyeballs. Also, from the broadcasters’ perspective, CTV will break the boundaries of limited content broadcast with a 24x7 concept. These are great opportunities for content creators to facilitate structured content in multiple ways in the ecosystem.
SoCheers launches SoCheers Spark
Through this initiative, SoCheers aims to augment its creative proficiency and ignite discussions on topics about social and environmental causes
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 6, 2023 12:19 PM | 2 min read
SoCheers has launched its new vertical SoCheers Spark.
SoCheers Spark is focused towards generating purposeful, impactful and influential campaigns that shed light on unspoken causes.
Spearheaded by its three leaders, Aanchal Kohli (Head - Corporate Communications), Nikhil Somani (Head - Account Planning), and Mihir Nair (Senior Manager - Account Planning), SoCheers Spark seeks to collaborate with individuals who are dedicated to driving positive societal change. Through this initiative, SoCheers aims to augment its creative proficiency and ignite discussions on topics concerning social and environmental causes.
Mehul Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, SoCheers said, “With its immense reach, advertising is a potential tool that can connect with vast audiences. Over time, our advertising campaigns have reached billions of people, and we believe it's time to leverage this potential for cause-related initiatives. By creating a brand mark, advertising can motivate people to take action and effect positive change in the world. Increasing awareness and interest in issues that can benefit society represents the next step in making a meaningful impact. As we celebrate ten years in business, we are thrilled to embark on this journey.”
Expressing their views, Aanchal Kohli, Nikhil Somani and Mihir Nair said, “SoCheers Spark represents a natural evolution for our agency, as our campaigns have always stood out for their ability to create an impact, whether in business or for social causes. We are excited about the possibilities this new vertical brings, a focused effort on creating campaigns that challenge the norm and inspire people to take action. As a creative agency that loves to take risks and push boundaries, we are doubling down on that ethos with SoCheers Spark. Our goal is to develop campaigns that capture people's attention, engage them emotionally, and inspire them to take action. We are confident that this new vertical will enable us to make a meaningful impact in the industry.”
Customer engagement & personalization is the name of the game: Mukund Seetharaman, Haptik
The COO of the conversational AI marketing solution company speaks to e4m on how the company has been partnering with tech and e-commerce firms
By Nilanjana Basu | Apr 6, 2023 9:09 AM | 4 min read
Customer engagement has been a major part of the marketing experience for customers, especially in the digital era. The way marketing solutions have evolved is having a huge influence on areas like AI and personalization. Working on these very features, Haptik, a conversational AI marketing solution company has partnered with a bunch of technology and e-commerce companies.
In a conversation with exchange4media COO Mukund Seetharaman says, “We drive revenue and retention on messaging platforms. We do a whole lot of work with AI. We help clients go through their end-customer journeys.
He then talks about customer engagement and how important it becomes to smartly engage with consumers in order to retain them. “I think it is super important. Whether the brand is a big one or a small one, a niche one or a mass market one, I think customer engagement and personalization is the name of the game. That is directly related to having conversations with them because I feel once you have a conversation with a potential customer, suddenly it becomes more personal than anything else. So that's the same philosophy that we are wanting to build.”
Seetharaman also cautions about customer engagement as with the number of opportunities available, it is very important to choose the right path and make it fun and fruitful. He says there a bunch of things that brands can do and Haptik can help them with that. “The first one is obviously content, more personalized content when someone is looking for something. That is something that we do a lot in terms of getting the content to reach the right customers. So content is definitely a great avenue. This is like how Spotify gives you playlists in the morning when they know that you're going to exercise or run.
The second thing is the importance of interactions. That's where Haptik comes in - to have conversations with the potential customer or the prospect to help them discover and engage with the brand in some fashion.
The third is gamification. So, a lot of how to engage with a customer, with personalized content in a gamified mode is something which brands are trying to do. Connected to this are personalized offers and promotions, which I will also put as content because content is also promotional to a particular person.
Next is a lot of social media and engagement. That's where we also come in. While WhatsApp is possibly the most used app on our phones that's a very transactional app. We have seen that an emotional connection with the brand happens sometimes on Instagram.
He talks about conversational commerce and how AI can help with finding super complex products and having complex conversations, making everyone’s job easier.
Speaking about the future of the company, Seetharaman says the focus is on the next six months as technology is evolving too fast for a possible two-year plan. “In the next six months, we have a fairly clear view on what we want to do. The first one is analytics. We feel we are the first point of call when a customer or a prospect speaks to you a client. When they speak to a bot , it is as good as taking first level feedback. How to use that analytics for brands to really improve their business, their loyalty, their experience is something that we're investing a lot. Second is obviously the current trend of generative AI or using large language models to really make interactions or conversations with the brand; much more sensitive, much more nuanced, able to offer answers in different circumstances in a different way and much more precise. We are also doing a lot more on social media. WhatsApp is so deep in India, we are very certain that Instagram is going to have to that. So, we feel Instagram is an additional avenue. These are the three four things that we have planned for the next six months.”
Generative AI: Advertisers and agencies’ delight
e4m TechTalk series: In the second part of our companion piece on AI, industry experts evaluate the pros
By Shantanu David | Apr 6, 2023 8:14 AM | 5 min read
While we have trailed through all the potential pitfalls that the road down to Generative AI might lead brands (Generative AI: A powerful tool with pitfalls?), in this companion piece, we look at all the benefits the technology provides.
And starting off playing devil’s advocate, while in the other piece we mentioned that Elon Musk and other technocrats (including Apple’s Steve Wozniak) had called for a pause in the further development of ChatGPT and other generative AI technologies, it is also true that this open letter was written by businessmen whose companies were behind the curve already surmounted by Microsoft and Open AI, and even Google’s Bard for that matter. So a pause would be welcome and give their tech companies a chance to catch up.
That’s because AI is here to stay, and everyone knows it. According to Statista, “the global AI market, valued at 142.3 billion U.S. dollars as of 2023, continues to grow driven by the influx of investments it receives. This is a rapidly growing market, looking to expand from billions to trillions of U.S. dollars in market size in the coming years.”
Dia Kirplani, Head of Strategy at Blink Digital, observes that while AI itself is not an entirely new space, its current form as a Large Language Model (LLM) has democratized it. “Think of it as a mental gym full of never-before-seen equipment. To use it effectively, you need first to know what gains you want to see, and then know what combination of machines you need to use, and most importantly, how to use them so you don't injure yourself.”
“Strong agencies bring certain skills to the table that are their responsibility, key among these is being the consumer's voice and understanding and leveraging cultural nuances. AI, such as Chat-GPT, is now simply another tool in our box. Like all tools, the power lies in knowing how to use them best. You have to be a bit of a bot-whisperer,” she quips.
Samir Asher, Co-founder and COO of Tonic Worldwide, agrees that agencies must take the initiative in educating and assisting brands in learning about the possible applications and restrictions of AI in marketing. Working with partners who can walk them through the process and help them avoid costly mistakes is crucial for the brands.
“Data privacy and algorithmic accountability will come under more examination as AI becomes more widespread. The use of AI by brands must be open, moral, and in line with the interests of their consumers if they are to successfully navigate these difficulties. There are countless opportunities for using AI provided that brands approach this technology with caution and thoughtful consideration,” he says.
Kirplani says that to ensure her company remains ahead of the curve “our teams at Blink Digital are trained and have developed proficiency in AI Prompt Engineering and keep abreast with the latest developments in the space. So it's not a question of stopping brands from rushing in. It's more of ensuring we play our roles as experts in the use of the necessary tools, such as AI, so we can better assist our brand partners.”
“Honestly, agencies are not really stopping brands from rushing in this time. This differs from the NFT wave because the technology is not just widespread, but has already found several applications as well. From popular apps like Microsoft Teams integrating it on its platform, to a website like Shutterstock using it to better reference image search, AI isn’t really the future anymore; it is here and now,” says Mithun Mukherjee, ECD, Kinnect.
He says the role of agencies would definitely be to guide and enable brands to use AI intelligently and responsibly. That is, after the initial wave of use cases have died down to a degree.
Shrikant Bhalerao, co-founder, Seracle, agrees that the first step agencies can take to prevent brands from rushing in is to educate them about the technology and its capabilities. “Brands need to understand that AI is not a magic solution that can solve all their problems, but rather a tool that needs to be used strategically and ethically. This education should be tailored to the specific needs and goals of each brand, to ensure they fully understand the benefits and limitations of AI.”
“Agencies can also provide guidance on how to approach AI implementation, by helping brands develop a clear AI strategy that aligns with their overall business objectives. This should include identifying specific use cases where AI can provide the most value, as well as setting realistic expectations for what can be achieved in an ethical and responsible manner,” says Bhalerao.
Raghav Bagai, co-founder of Sociowash sees enormous potential in the role that AI will play in the A&M sector in the near future, from content development to developing laser-precision targeting for campaigns. “Users today rely heavily on the internet to make purchasing decisions, providing advertisers the considerable capacity to impact consumers’ decisions. Given its capacity to streamline responses and provide consumers with useful content and services, it will inevitably be present in all digital spheres.”
Amazon India and MIB join hands to boost India’s creative economy
Amazon and MIB will collaborate to promote creative talent, commence capacity building measures and showcase Made in India creative content, globally
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 5, 2023 6:17 PM | 4 min read
Amazon India today announced that it has signed a Letter of Engagement (LoE) with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), Government of India, with an objective of growing India’s creative economy. As part of this collaboration, Amazon and MIB will help build pathways to promote creative talent in India, create capacity across eminent film and TV institutes, and globally showcase Made in India creative content. The LoE was signed at The National Media Centre, New Delhi in presence of Hon’ble Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, Chetan Krishnaswamy, Vice President Public Policy at Amazon India and Gaurav Gandhi, Vice President, Asia Pacific, Prime Video.
As part of the LoE, Prime Video and miniTV will both work towards providing internships, and scholarships to students at Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTII). This will enable students to gain real work exposure, and become industry-ready. Additionally, to commemorate the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Celebrations, iconic content from NFDC, Doordarshan, and International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will be showcased on Prime Video and miniTV, reaching a vast majority of Indians, furthering its cultural influence and expanding its soft-power. Furthermore, skill-based masterclasses will be organized for the students of various film and TV institutes and 75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow – an annual talent enrichment program under the umbrella of IFFI where 75 young, talented artists, shortlisted by MIB will be selected and coached. As part of the collaboration, National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and IMDb will work together to help enable discoverability of India’s creative talent by listing their profiles and skill sets on the ranking’s platform.
Amazon.in will also curate a special storefront feature to promote books and journals across genre reflecting India’s proud heritage from MIB’s Publication Division. The Alexa All India Radio skill published by Prasar Bharti will help disseminate news bulletins, and educational content. The collaboration will also help in broadening the reach of Prasar Bharati’s, rich and diverse music via Amazon Music and Alexa.
Speaking about the partnership with Amazon, Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, said, "The partnership with Amazon India is unique on a number of counts and the Letter of Engagement spans across various aspects of the creative industry. The partnership would help to strengthen industry-academia linkages through provisions for scholarships, internships, masterclasses, and other opportunities for students at Film and Television Institute of India and Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute of India, and help to reduce the period of struggle for the talented artists coming out of prestigious film institutes of India."
“As the Indian economy expands at a fast-clip, Amazon is uniquely placed to contribute to the nation’s growth journey on multiple fronts including e-commerce, logistics, digital skilling, cloud computing, payments, artificial intelligence and in building the creative economy. Over the years, we have been working with the Indian government to create a meaningful impact at scale through our various collaborations and initiatives,” said Chetan Krishnaswamy, Vice President Public Policy at Amazon India. “As we celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, this milestone Letter of Engagement with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, strengthens our commitment to globally promote and showcase India’s creative talent and stories through our multiple services such as Prime Video, miniTV, Amazon Music, Alexa, IMDb, and our marketplace business,” added Chetan.
“At Prime Video, we have always looked at ourselves as the enablers of the creative ecosystem. As an entertainment hub, there is room for every story to be told, which are only enriched if more passionate storytellers find the training, platform and resources required to bring their best work forward,” said Gaurav Gandhi, Vice President, Asia-Pacific, Prime Video. “Our rich cultural diversity offers immense potential, to drive a thriving creative economy and further India’s soft- power, internationally. Our holistic collaboration with MIB, looks at every life stage and every-corner of integration to stimulate the growth of the industry, and we are very optimistic of the pathways that it will create,” added Gaurav.
Actor Varun Dhawan, who is also Prime Bae for Prime Video, said, “As Prime Bae, I am thrilled to witness this landmark collaboration between MIB and Amazon, Before Anyone Else. For any artist, the ultimate dream is to be recognized for our work. Thanks to streaming services like Prime Video, today, even people in the remotest corners of the world are dancing to our music and repeating our dialogues. A collaboration of this nature helps us all work towards redefining what it means to be an Indian on the global entertainment stage.”
'Cost of missing an early trend is exorbitant in e-commerce’
During a panel discussion, Vipul Parekh (Bigbasket), Vijay Iyer (Amazon Ads), Badrinath Mishra (ONDC) and Vaibhav Kapur (Flipkart Ads) explained how e-commerce is going to change in near future
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 5, 2023 3:02 PM | 4 min read
Hiveminds’ E-commerce Conclave witnessed key decision makers of top e-commerce brands of India coming together to discuss the future of e-commerce inustry, which is poised to grow to $350Bn by 2030. exchange4media was the media partner for the event.
Badrinath Mishra, Vice-President ONDC, spoke about the growing demand and the next set of customers coming from Bharat, when the sellers in these markets unlock digital channels for reaching consumers in villages and tier 3 & 4 cities of India. He added that “In India, only 1% of the 12 million retailers or 1 million wholesalers are digitized, despite high penetration of smartphones, and digital literacy. Therefore there is 100x opportunity lying in the Indian market for all platforms to grow”.
Where Badrinath discussed the potential of e-commerce in Bharat, Vipul Parekh, the co-founder and CMO of India’s largest online grocery platform Bigbasket, emphasized that brands should connect with their audiences through meaningful messaging. He recommended that marketers should look at e-commerce platforms as a medium to communicate their product stories and aid users in new product discovery.
Vipul warned against using platforms as transaction channels only. He said, “In today’s scenario competition intensity has changed dramatically. The number of brands competing for attention is very high. So on one side, brands have competition intensity and on the other side there is message intensity to consumers, so to thrive, brands have to be visible to their customers across multiple touch points repeatedly.
Vijay Iyer, director, Amazon Ads India, urged marketplace platforms and brands to focus on three pillars to build a brand in India, a-educating the sellers, b-providing support to consumers and c- mining data insights.
The panel also agreed that with e-commerce growing at this pace and across all verticals and regions, it will be hard for brands to plan inventory or forecast demand on a long term basis. Brands, marketplaces, and D2C have to prepare for the long term but are agile enough to adapt to trends as they see.
There was resounding agreement amongst panelists that with the current pace of growth of e-commerce, the old ways of inventory planning, production and forecasting will not work. Brands have long-term plans for availability, discovery and customer experience on platforms.
Vijay Iyer especially echoed this sentiment by saying, “The buyer behavior change is not just restricted to sale events, but over time, what the customers buy, when they buy and their purchase cycles will change drastically. And I don't think there is a silver bullet solution to solve it.” So he insisted that brands and marketplaces work together and support each other to be nimble enough as the needs of consumers change or grow.
Vaibhav Kapur of Flipkart Ads added to the context of rapid changes in e-commerce by saying that brands will have to experiment and expand their digital experience for consumers, be it personalisation or gamification or bringing offline experience online through AR, brands need to find ways to keep up with consumers growing expectations and changing behaviour in future.
The last two decades in e-commerce were steady growth but the next 2 decades are going to be aggressive and rapid growth. And that growth is going to be fueled by how brands differentiate their product or service offerings, and will also be deeply influenced by the growth of Bharat markets
Marketplaces, D2C brands, and Ads platforms will have to prepare for long-term rapid growth, have to keep close an eye on the market and audience insights, and will have to catch the early trends in e-commerce, to be able to adapt and deliver in the next phase of growth.
Vijay Iyer encapsulated this with, “The ripples of change in e-commerce are going to become more and more profound. They're going to get harder and harder to miss. But if brands and marketers miss those early trends, this lapse will cost them dearly and gravely in the near and distant future”.
This visionary panel jointly agreed on the importance of keeping a close watch on emerging consumer trends. The need of the hour is for the brand and platforms to work closely, learn fast and keep engaging with their customers across all touch points.
The next decade of e-commerce belongs to the customers. Irrespective of whether they are urban elite expecting personalised products or first time online buyers from Indian villages, they will force the brands and e-commerce marketplaces to innovate and deliver better products and much better experiences.
Meta takes off 28 million posts from FB, Insta in India
According to the company's transparency report, it got 1,647 reports of grievances for India in February
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 11:38 AM | 1 min read
Meta has taken off 28 million posts from Facebook and Instagram in India in February, according to the company's transparency report.
The company has said that it got 1,647 reports of grievances for India in February and of these users were given tools to resolve 585 cases.
The tools included a channel for reporting violations and self-remediation methods.
Of the other 1062 grievances, Meta took action on 379, its report said.
Musk replaces Twitter’s bird with ‘Doge’
This change is visible to users on the web version of the microblogging platform
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 11:14 AM | 1 min read
Elon Musk has replaced the blue bird logo with the 'Doge' meme from the Dogecoin cryptocurrency.
This change is visible to users on the web version of the microblogging platform.
Musk confirmed the change with a quirky tweet.
Several Twitter users also took to social media expressing their surprise and wondered if it was a joke.
April 3, 2023
