Convosight e4m webinar: Panel to discuss consumer eating habits post COVID

Panelists Tamanna Dhamija, Pavan Singh, Vincent Noronha, Adit Kohli, and Tasmayee Roy will discuss how the shift from ordering in to cooking-at-home has impacted the food industry

As part of the Convosight e4m webinar, a panel of experts will delve into changed consumer eating habits post COVID, which has impacted the food industry. The virtual discussion will take place today, 4th November 2020 on the topic, “How the Change in Eating Habits Post COVID Impacted the Food Industry” at 4:00 pm.

The panel will be chaired by Tamanna Dhamija, Co-Founder, Convosight, speakers Pavan Singh, Deputy General Manager (Marketing), Amul; Vincent Noronha, Vice President Marketing, Havmor Ice-Cream; Adit Kohli, Community Head, Delhi Foodiez and Tasmayee Roy, Assistant Editor, exchange4media Group will share insights on the topic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a drastic effect on the eating habits of people. The consumers are a lot more cautious about what they eat and where they eat and are looking for authentic and reliable choices when it comes to eating out. People have stopped ordering from outside and are preferring home-cooked food. This has significantly impacted the food industry, at large. The panel discussion will explore topics like change in the marketing strategy, shift towards organic food, increased demand for home-cooked food, change in consumer sentiments and the change of consumers behaviour patterns in regards to eating habits.

