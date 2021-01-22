'Communicating with target audience and having an omnichannel approach is the way forward'

At the e4m-infobip webinar, Clovia's Rajeshwar Rao and Infobip's Amandeep Sahni discussed the importance of having an omnichannel approach for improved reach and engagement

exchange4media joined hands with Infobip for a two-session webinar on the rise of digital in the new normal with some of the sharpest minds in the industry on 21st January 2021.

The first session titled "Surge of Digital Engagement to Accelerate Business" featured a fireside chat with Rajeswar Rao, VP & Head of Digital, Clovia and Amandeep Sahni, Regional Business Head – North & East, Infobip India Pvt Ltd. The session discussed changing consumer sentiments in the pandemic and how important it is for businesses, especially retail to understand the changing consumer behaviours.

Sahni, citing RAI’s (Retailers’ Association of India) reports, said that retailers are ready to surpass customer expectations.

On being asked regarding the impact of the pandemic on the business and measures taken to cope with unprecedented times, Rao informed, “Re-alignment of marketing resources to focus on maximum reach and engagement has been our approach to cope in desperate times. Our focus was to address the changing behavioural patterns of customers and work in alignment with the demands created in the market.”

Talking about forging customer engagement, Rao added, “People have now become incessantly considerate about branded products. Trust in the brand has been the core idea. As a result, market penetration has also been higher.

Rao underlined the measures taken to reduce the gap between needs and delivery of products. “Safety of our customers as well as staff has been our prime focus along with a healthy customer- partner ecosystem. Being proactive rather than active has been the key”

Talking about the tools being used to engage customers for value addition, Rao said, “We have been adopting an omnichannel approach to reach out to our customers. Along with social media, we have also been using emails, messages, WhatsApp business to connect to our audience base.“

He also discussed the ‘phygital’ model of Clovia. “Universal Pricing on all channels and keeping a balance between physical and digital landscape is mandatory.”

“Communicating with the target audience and having an omnichannel approach for maximum reach and engagement is the way forward, “Rao advised while concluding the fireside chat.

