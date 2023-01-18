Clovia names Nikhil Gulati as Head of Brand Marketing

Clovia has appointed Nikhil Gulati as its Head of Brand Marketing. He comes with over 10 years of experience in senior business and marketing roles.

As a part of his new role, Gulati will be heading the brand marketing for Clovia with an aim to make the brand a household name in India & a leader within the category. He will be responsible for all the brand, social & content efforts across media & to grow awareness, recall & consideration of the brand.

Prior to joining Clovia, he was heading Media Planning at CARS24 and was responsible for new user acquisition.

Neha Kant, Founder & CRO, Clovia, said, “We are delighted to welcome Nikhil to the Clovia team as our Head of Brand Marketing. Under Nikhil’s leadership, Clovia aims to accelerate its efforts to engage with the audience through different mediums. Nikhil's entrepreneurial experience will definitely serve as a strong asset in Clovia’s journey ahead. His expertise in consumer marketing and profound understanding of consumer behaviour will be crucial in establishing our marketing strategy and solidifying our position as the market leader in the direct-to-consumer sector.”

On his appointment, Gulati said, "I am excited to embark on this new and uniquely challenging journey with Clovia. What excited me the most was the interesting communications, which Clovia has built over the years. My aim is to further the brand's vision to normalize conversations around women's innerwear, a topic that has largely been a taboo till now. I hope to create richer and more engaging experiences that propel these conversations to the limelight and continue to engage with the customers in a way that reflects the ethos of Clovia.”

