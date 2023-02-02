More ad spends to reduced tax burden: MSMEs applaud Union Budget 2023's new credit scheme
Modi government’s last budget before elections in 2024 brings good news for the MSME and retail sector
The Union budget 2023-2024 presented by Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday came in a new ray of hope for MSMEs and the retail sector, who are quite optimistic about the new measures announced by the government. Experts and industry leaders think the new steps will also help in increasing the marketing budget of these companies, in turn helping with the growth of the sector, especially after being dealt a blow during the pandemic.
According to the Economic Survey 2022-2023, the credit growth to the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector has been remarkably high, over 30.6 per cent, on average during Jan-Nov 2022.
Under the budget presented for 2023-2024 from Narendra Modi’s government, there will be a revamped credit guarantee for MSMEs which will take effect from Apr 1, 2023, through an infusion of Rs 9,000 crore in the corpus and the scheme will enable additional collateral-free guaranteed credit of Rs 2 lakh crore and reduce the cost of credit by 1%. The retail market thinks it is a positive sign for the industry.
Sigh of relief
Vidit Aatrey, Founder and CEO at Meesho believes this scheme will help the sector to bounce back from pandemic lows. "It is heartening to see the government’s continued thrust on supporting the MSME sector. The infusion of Rs 9,000 crore in the revamped Credit Guarantee Scheme, enabling collateral-free guaranteed credit of Rs 2 lakh crore, will help address the working capital issues of small businesses. Our 6.3 crore MSMEs, which collectively employ nearly 11 crore people, have been able to bounce back from the pandemic on the back of similar proactive interventions in the past and this step will further hasten their recovery. Meesho is committed to working closely with the government towards making our MSMEs competitive and self-reliant."
Abhay Batra, Co-Founder & CFO, Clovia talks about how this budget will help smaller businesses to grow and how it positively impacts Clovia’s growth plans. “Budget 2023 is positive and balanced with a strong focus on a prosperous and inclusive India. It is encouraging to see that key pillars of growth include skilling and job creation, opportunities and reduction of compliance burden for small entrepreneurs, and the empowerment of women entrepreneurs.
"The reduced tax burden for small entrepreneurs will mean reduced supply-chain costs and hence more competitive markets. This will help Clovia's initiatives from day 1 of its existence of incubating small and medium manufacturer entrepreneurs to build their technical expertise, develop products and create sustainable revenue streams for themselves. The reduced individual tax burden will mean higher disposable income; this is a welcome step for the retail industry as a whole. Steps like carry forward of losses for start-ups in case of shareholding, the extension of date of incorporation amongst other steps is a step forward for the start-up ecosystem."
Meet Jatakia, Director of Branding & Marketing, Cossouq says that the reduction in the cost of credit will help with sourcing funding. “With their intention of reducing compliance and decriminalization of legal provisions, the budget has taken positive steps towards encouraging development in the startup and MSME ecosystem. The Rs 9,000 crore corpus set to take action through the revamped schemes for MSMEs is an important benefit to come out of the 2023 union budget. Further, the cost of credit reduced by nearly 1% will decrease start-ups’ initial funding fixed cost, encouraging them to source funds from the government or banks.”
Budget to help MSMEs increase ad spending
Indranil Dutta, Vice President, Insights Division, Kantar says the measures announced for the sector will positively affect its marketing spends. “Indian MSMEs are the backbone of the Indian economy. We have noticed in Kantar ITOPS 2022, MSMEs are quite upbeat in terms of their spending and business growth as are confident about the Indian economy doing well. Today’s budget has come as a huge boost to the MSME sector and is expected to loosen up their cash flow. This essentially means that they will have more money in their marketing kitty to wisely spend on. Considering the extremely competitive environment they are in; they would like to spend on advertising to attract more customers. Today’s budget announcement will further help them on their ad spending which otherwise would have pinched.”
Adscholars enters strategic partnership with Kidoz to sell inventory in India exclusively
Native Content: The partnership will allow Kidoz to scale its business solutions in India in addition to other markets
By Native Content | Feb 1, 2023 10:01 AM | 2 min read
Adscholars has partnered with Kidoz, a leading COPPA & GDPR compliant contextual mobile advertising network that safely reaches over million kids, teens, and families every month. The partnership will allow Kidoz to scale its business solutions in India in addition to other markets. Adscholars is unlocking a strategic market with this emerging partnership in India.
By leveraging Adscholars' programmatic expertise, Kidoz will be able to offer multiple activation options and unique experiences to consumers on their preferred platforms. Kidoz is a global leader in monetization for publishers and their unique monetization solution enables app publishers to safely monetize their apps with relevant ads.
The mobile adtech developer’s leading SDK platform and direct programmatic connections reach over 400 million kids, teens, and families monthly across 5000+ apps. Kidoz Contextual Ad Network helps the world's largest brands such as Mattel, Lego, Crayola, and many more safely reach and engage kids across top apps all over the world. With this platform, brands can reach out to Young dads and Moms to promote their products, especially focusing on FMCG brands.
Adscholars’ CEO Srikanth Rayaprolu said, "We are delighted to introduce innovative adtech solutions to the Indian market. We have partnered with Kidoz in the other markets for quite some time and the advertisers' response to the campaigns has been phenomenal.”
“Kidoz provides unique ad inventory for brands to showcase their ads to children between the age group of 4 years to 16 years. Additionally, this inventory allows brands to reach out to young parents too. We’re truly excited about the future with the launch of the Kidoz ad inventory in the Indian market,” he added.
Eldad Ben Tora, President and GM EMEA at Kidoz Inc. said, "India represents one of the largest growth potential audience segments in the Kidoz network and we are excited to partner with the Adscholars team, whose leadership, proven track record with the Kidoz product, and awareness and expertise of the Indian advertising market will bring the Kidoz Network to leading marketers looking for innovative ways to reach kids and parents."
This is a marketing initiative by Adscholars.
Dentsu-e4m Digital Advertising Report 2023 to be unveiled on February 2
The event will have a stellar line-up of insightful sessions by industry leaders on the theme ‘Creating Value In The Web3 Digital Economy’
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 1, 2023 7:45 AM | 3 min read
The digital landscape continues to evolve at an unprecedented rate, helping companies to become more innovative, sustainable and resilient. The rapid internet penetration and adoption of digital media have opened various ways for interaction, creating huge opportunities to tap into the uncharted arena of digital space in newer ways. To highlight the significant trends in the digital domain, Dentsu and exchange4media Group have once again come together to launch the 7th Edition of the Dentsu-e4m Digital Advertising Report 2023. The report will be unveiled on February 2 at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai by Divya Karani, Media Chief Executive Officer, dentsu South Asia, Vinod Thadani, Chief Digital Growth Officer, dentsu Media & CEO iProspect, Abheek Biswas, AVP Consumer Insights, DENTSU CREATIVE India. The event is co-powered by Criteo, Bobble AI is the co-gold partner while Lemma is the lanyard partner.
Dentsu, one of the leading global media conglomerates in India, specialises in Media, Digital and Creative offerings. The unveiling of the report will be followed by insightful conversations where industry leaders will come together to discuss the opportunities and future of digital under the Theme ‘Creating Value In The Web3 Digital Economy’.
The conference will kickstart with a welcome address by Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, BW Businessworld and Founder, exchange4media and Nawal Ahuja, Co-Founder, exchange4media following which the much-awaited Dentsu-e4m Digital Advertising Report 2023 will be unveiled. Divya Karani, Vinod Thadani and Abheek Biswas will share the key insights of the report and highlight the significant trends of 2022-23 and real-time facts and figures pertaining to the entire digital domain.
The event will showcase a stellar line-up of insightful sessions by speakers throughout the day. Rob Gilby, CEO, dentsu APAC, will deliver a keynote address on the topic- ‘Creating value in the Web3 digital Economy’. Following this, will be the first panel discussion on the topic ‘India digital stack for technology and creativity in the new digital economy’. The panellists are Gagan Singla, MD, blinkX by JM Financial, Prasad Pimple, Executive Vice President & Head of Digital Business Unit, Kotak Life, Medhavi Singh, Head of Enterprise - India, Criteo, Abhijit Shah, Head Marketing, Digital & Customer Experience, ICICI Prudential AMC. The session will be moderated by Rashmi Sethi, Chief Strategy Officer, Fractal Ink, a Merkle Company.
The next panel discussion will be on the topic ‘Customer expectations in new digital economy’ where panellists including Raunika Malhotra, President – Marketing and Corporate Communications, Lodha; Sachin Shukla, Head, Brand and Digital Media, ICICI Bank; and Shoorveer Shekhawat, Head of Marketing, Video Banking & TFx Initiatives, AU Small Finance Bank will throw light on the expectations of the Web3 consumer and the ways brands can meet them to create value in the new digital economy. The panel will be moderated by Anita Kotwani, CEO, Carat India.
Gulbahar Taurani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, ISC, Philips Domestic Appliances, will deliver a keynote address on the topic ‘Unlocking the potential of Web3 decentralized economy for consumer marketing and commerce’. The insightful evening would conclude with the last panel discussion on the topic ‘Experiential creativity for the modern consumer’ where panellists including Manasi Narasimhan, VP and Head, Marketing & Communications, South Asia, Mastercard, Adrian Terron, Head of Corporate Brand and Marketing Strategy, Tata Group, Sunil Nat, Head - E-commerce & Digital Marketing, Galderma. The session will be moderated by Heeru Dingra, Chief Business Officer, DENTSU CREATIVE India.
Enigmatic Smile appoints MS Dhoni as its India brand ambassador
Launches Single.id launch card-linked offers in India
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 31, 2023 4:15 PM | 2 min read
Enigmatic Smile has onboarded former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni as its brand ambassador for India.
“Anyone who has ever launched a new product or service, especially when it involves strict compliance, security and safety standards, knows that cool headedness and high integrity are paramount. As Captain Cool, MS Dhoni embodies these two qualities, as well as those of loyalty and reliability. This is why we approached him to represent our brand in India. We are delighted to have him on board and look forward to a long and fruitful association,” said Bish Smeir, CEO, Enigmatic Smile.
MS Dhoni said, “I am delighted to represent Enigmatic Smile and Single.id as their exclusive brand ambassador for the rewards space in India. As they launch “India’s largest rewards economy,” Enigmatic Smile promises to improve the lives of millions of Indian people by helping them “Link their cards once. Collect rewards forever.”
That promise is a simple vow which resonates with me, and one I can stand behind. I wish Enigmatic Smile, all connected retailers, reward programmes, offer publishers and consumers every success as we launch this great, and rewarding project together.” He further added.
Commenting on the launch, Chandra Bhushan, India Country Head, said: “Pinelabs, Innoviti and NDTV have come on board with Enigmatic Smile, enabling all their connected retailers to benefit from the brand new Single.id card-linked solution, we look forward to many such associations benefiting the end consumer.”
EssenceMediacom launched with 120 offices globally
The new agency by GroupM will be led by its Global CEO Nick Lawson
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 31, 2023 3:37 PM | 3 min read
EssenceMediacom – GroupM’s newest and largest agency – formally launches today with an ambition to deliver marketing breakthroughs for their clients. Disrupting the old models across media, creative, innovation and analytics, the agency has been built to find new opportunity for brands and deliver truly integrated media solutions.
Comprised of 10,000 people across 120 offices globally and led by Global CEO Nick Lawson, EssenceMediacom combines Essence’s performance, data, analytics and creative technology DNA with MediaCom’s scaled multichannel audience planning and strategic media expertise.
The agency launches with an enviable client roster, which includes global and local clients, and will be responsible for more than $21bn in global media billings (COMvergence, 2021).
EssenceMediacom is part of GroupM, WPP’s media investment group, giving it access to the richest data, most robust benchmarks and most advanced capabilities in the market fueled by the company’s cross-channel performance division GroupM Nexus and Choreograph, GroupM’s industry-leading data and technology services provider.
In India, EssenceMediacom recently announced the leadership elevation of Navin Khemka as CEO, South Asia, and Sonali Malaviya as Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer, South Asia.
Navin Khemka, South Asia CEO of EssenceMediacom, said, “I am looking forward to this transformational role in leading the merged agency of Essence and MediaCom. India is one of the fastest-growing markets, and with the merger, I am confident that we will be able to future-proof our talent and offer unmatched services. Thanks to all our clients for their continued trust and partnership. Our clients can now look forward to the sophistication from EssenceMediacom that is required to succeed in the new era.”
Prasanth Kumar, South Asia CEO of GroupM, said, “GroupM’s global merger of Essence and MediaCom has given us a fantastic opportunity to have the top 3 brands in India apart from Mindshare and Wavemaker. Essence and MediaCom together land with complementary skills, and set up an advantage for clients across data, technology, digital and media expertise. It is a wonderful moment for our people as this creates opportunities to work across some top-class brands. I wish EssenceMediacom a fantastic journey - I am sure that EssenceMediacom will continue to demonstrate some groundbreaking work for our clients.”
Nick Lawson, EssenceMediacom’s Global CEO, said: “This process has been nine months in the making and I am so excited to see our ambition of bringing Essence and MediaCom together finally become a reality. What will underpin our groundbreaking agency is our people, and we will be steadfast in our commitment to provide an environment of continuous learning so they can grow and be the best they can be. Together, and with analytics, data and technology at our heart, I have no doubt we will deliver breakthroughs across our entire client base.”
Christian Juhl, Global CEO, GroupM, said, “The fusion of Essence’s measurement and data-driven DNA with MediaCom’s scale and strategic expertise creates something truly unique in the marketplace. Alongside Mindshare, Wavemaker, and mSix&Partners, the launch of EssenceMediacom ensures we have the solutions and thinking to meet the needs of every brand and marketer seeking to grow their business in the new economy. I’m personally excited to see the way EssenceMediacom’s commitment to creating breakthroughs will change expectations for what’s possible in business, culture, and marketing and produce enormous value for our clients.”
Ananya Panday collaborates with IGP.com for Valentine's Day campaign
Panday stars in a social media campaign for the gifting brand
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 31, 2023 2:16 PM | 2 min read
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has collaborated with IGP.com for their latest Valentine’s Day campaign. The actress represents today’s youth and was found to be the perfect fit for the campaign.
View this post on Instagram
The campaign was recently live on social media, the campaign will witness her looking pretty and glowing in love as she gets ready to look her best for a date with perhaps a special someone. She keeps her fans guessing as she gives a glimpse of the many Valentine's Day gifts she has at home, while dropping no names or hints about who she is giving or has received the gifts from. She walks to her living room Laden with flowers, hampers, chocolates, teddy and a cake. Ananya's eyes sparkle as she runs her fingers over the pretty flowers, picks up a beautiful heart-shaped chocolate, looks at a pretty red and white iced cake and then hugs a fluffy teddy bear. Then, sitting down, she addresses her fans by saying how ready she is for Valentine’s day with gifts from IGP. Ananya gushes about the gifting platform's collection of flowers, cakes, hampers and other gifting options as she flips out her phone to encourage fans to go on the IGP app and do the same and choose their perfect Valentine's gifts for their special someone. Finally, she makes a heart icon gesture cheerfully and wishes her fans a happy Valentine's Day before signing off.
Hoopr launches music licensing plans for brands, digital platforms, production houses
This marks the platform’s entry into the B2B segment
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 31, 2023 11:35 AM | 2 min read
Music licensing platform Hoopr has now launched plans for brands, production houses, agencies and digital platforms to license music. This marks Hoopr’s entry into the B2B segment after raising $1.5 million in seed funding and the subsequent acquisition of 65,000+ users across India since July 2022.
Giving further insights, Gaurav Dagaonkar, CEO and Co-founder, Hoopr, said, "Businesses today are adopting the mindset of a creator and taking steps to put out content that is relevant to their target audience on a daily basis. Considering the growth of the internet and the increase in consumption of video, a large chunk of this content released by brands or on behalf of brands is in the form of videos. Against this backdrop, the need for copyright safe music that is cleared across multiple platforms has emerged as a strong need. At Hoopr, we’re not only addressing this exact need but are also offering a diverse collection of music that is very diverse and as a result a perfect fit with different use cases and geographic sensibilities across India. We’ve also priced the product in a way that ensures accessibility across the board – from start-ups to large businesses. Furthermore, we’re also offering custom solutions for enterprises such as digital media platforms and brands."
The clearance of Hoopr’s B2B licence covers platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Podcasts, Tiktok, and other avenues such as radio, TV, OTT, etc. In addition to this, the business plans offered by Hoopr also allow for the usage of licensed music in live commerce and on influencer-led videos. With new channels of user acquisition such as these becoming ever more prevalent and providing tangible gains for brands across the board, it’s imperative to utilize the best available resources for such activities. This includes music where not only would an entity want music that is specifically curated for a particular use case or theme, but that which is also cleared for usage on such channels.
StanPlus rebranded as RED.Health
The rebranding exercise extends to the brand's logo, website and social media channels
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 30, 2023 4:38 PM | 4 min read
Medical emergency response platform StanPlus today announced four new business verticals to create, build and offer a holistic Emergency Care Network in the country. The company will build the new businesses under a new identity, RED.Health. The name change is rooted in the company’s commitment to strengthen India’s Emergency Medical System through Rapid Emergency Dispatch.
StanPlus, started in 2015, today has been synonymous with saving lives by providing state of the art Ambulances in just 8 minutes. The company built a multi-city network of 5000+ ambulances with top-of-the-line equipment for critical and non-critical care. Known as India's version of 911, the rebranding will further build on the narrative through a broader spectrum of services. Under the RED.Health umbrella, the company will offer four new business verticals inline with its mission to build India’s largest medical emergency response network. These include:
RED Ambulances: RED has redefined the emergency response system by providing ambulances in just 8 minutes. Expanding its ambulance portfolio, RED will now provide Road ambulances, Air ambulances (RED Air Guardian), Bereavement services (Asth), and Standby ambulances for corporates and events for citizens.
RED Assist: RED Assist has two segments, one for the hospital partners which includes Centralised Ambulance Management and Outsourcing (CAMO) and other for Corporate partners which includes doctor-on-call, an online consultation service that links patients with doctors in real time. A doctor can be consulted for a variety of health issues, from general medical questions to specific health concerns.
RED Priority Clinics: This vertical aims to connect rural India to the vital healthcare system and provide day-to-day health advisory. Red Clinics provides integrated facilities for consultation, diagnosis, preventive health checks and medicine delivery. RED Clinics will also integrate with Occupational Health Centers (OHCs) and Infirmary of Corporates, to give best-in-class 1st degree health care and patient preparation in case of emergency evacuation.
RED Academy: It is a dedicated vertical that provides emergency response training for the 'Golden Hour', and it aims to integrate trained paramedics into the healthcare infrastructure. This segment will also help enterprises and corporates to ensure the safety of their employees in case of medical emergencies, through employee training about critical actions during emergencies like giving CPR to a colleague on the office floor.
To expand its current offerings, the company is also establishing a technology center within, namely RED Edge, that will strengthen the existing technical support and work on new product development for all the new business verticals. Red Edge, with a vision to revolutionise India's emergency response system with AI and GPS Mapping, will be leveraged under Suhas Kulkarni’s leadership, CPTO, and Founding member, RED.Health
Highlighting the larger vision for the brand, Prabhdeep Singh, Founder and CEO, RED.Health, said, “India is making progress in addressing the over 500,000 emergency cases through timely interventions each year. Since the concept of EMS is fairly new, The biggest challenge for EMS has been infrastructure and manpower. With the launch of our new verticals, we are embarking on a new endeavour to build India’s largest emergency network. Our mission is to build this through partnerships and training to deliver expert care with speed, empathy and reliability. Our tech-led services are the solution in the time of crisis and as we transition into RED.Health, we are staying true to our mission of patient first approach of saving lives”
The rebranding coincides with the shift in the brand’s logo, website and social media channels with the campaign being visible across multiple communication touch points including digital, outdoor and social. In the process of rebranding, the company has also completely rebranded its ambulances and interiors/exteriors of the Clinics, along with our regional offices. Moreover to strengthen the new brand’s presence, the company also has rebranded the uniforms of its ground staff like drivers and paramedics.
RED.Health (formerly known as StanPlus) has raised $22.6Mn so far from investors like HealthQuad, Kalaari Capital and HealthX Capital Singapore amongst others. RED Ambulances has a partner fleet of 5000+ ambulances, 10+ air ambulances, partnership with 300+ hospitals, and a team of 1200+ medical care experts that is assisting 30L lives every year.
