Chumbak and Chaayos collaborate with ODN Digital Services

ODN Digital Services Pvt Ltd, an e-commerce and marketing content design agency, has announced collaboration with Chaayos and Chumbak. Through this association, ODN Digital Services aims to bolster the two brands by providing strategic content design, manifesting creative ideas and strengthening the brand's digital storytelling, the agency said in a statement.

The collaboration will facilitate Chumbak with services like premium quality Catalogue Shoots and Videos. Additionally, ODN Digital Services will also manage the brand’s rich data. On the other hand, the collaboration with Chaayos will enhance their existence through services like Creative Shoots & Videos, Social Media Creatives, A+ Content, and Catalogue Shoots for Amazon along with Infographics, Lifestyle Shoots for Brand’s Website, GIFs and Listing Content.

Speaking about bagging the prestigious mandate from leading brands, Narinder Mahajan, Co-Founder & CEO, ODN Digital Services, said, "We are elated to have Chaayos and Chumbak as our new clients. Being pioneers in their respective industries, the brands are already hugely popular and we are looking forward to adding value to their profiles and enhance their presence even further by using our expertise. We believe that a strategic content design for e-commerce as well as marketing plays a significant role in brand building, enhancing brand value and reputation management."

"We take pride in having a track record of consistently adding value to our partnered brands and looking forward to doing so for our newest collaboration. The talented minds at ODN Digital Services have extensive experience in successfully managing the content designing mandates of brands across a wide range of industries to help them articulate their value proposition to the public and target set of masses. We will be creating a fine tuned communication strategy to generate, enhance and maintain the brand's value", he added.

