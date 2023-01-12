G.O.A.T Brand Labs acquires Chumbak
It has acquired four other brands too; names to be revealed soon
G.O.A.T Brand Labs has announced the acquisition of 5 D2C brands, including that of Iconic Home & Lifestyle Brand - Chumbak. With these acquisitions, the size of G.O.A.T Brand Labs' portfolio reaches 20.
G.O.A.T Brand Labs plans to grow Chumbak to Rs 500 Cr by 2025, leveraging its deep capabilities in brand building, digital marketing, online and offline growth and expansion into international markets.
Speaking on Chumbak’s acquisition, Rishi Vasudev, CEO & Co-founder, G.O.A.T Brand Labs, said, “We are excited to have Chumbak joining us this year. Chumbak, since its founding days, has been an Indian homegrown D2C brand that appeals to a global audience. Our vision is to make Indian D2C brands world famous and we have built multiple capabilities for that. This partnership is the perfect recipe to grow the brand exponentially by expanding its global reach, both online and offline, through a tech and data-driven approach.”
Vivek Prabhakar & Shubhra Chadda, Co-founders, Chumbak, added, “We are thrilled to welcome G.O.A.T to the Chumbak family. We believe G.O.A.T Brand Labs is the ideal partner for the next phase of Chumbak’s growth globally. GOAT's expertise in building online brands combined with Chumbak's great design & product strength will help accelerate our growth as a powerful and global brand in the Home and Gifting space.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Trisha Krishnan named brand ambassador of Urbanrise
The company has planned a 360-degree campaign across multiple channels featuring Trisha
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 11, 2023 4:57 PM | 2 min read
Urbanrise (an Alliance Group company), South India’s Largest Real Estate Developer, today announced that the company has welcomed Actor Trisha Krishnan, as its Brand Ambassador. The announcement of partnering with Trisha acts in sync with the brand’s effort to communicate its vision of delivering innovative and best in class residential projects to its customers, taking into account the perfect fit of the brand values and consonance between the actor and Urbanrise.
Commenting on the announcement Manoj Namburu, Chairman and Managing Director of Urbanrise & Alliance Group, said, "Donning many strong roles in the Indian cinema such as Kundaivai in Ponniyin Selvan Trisha has always been well-liked and appreciated by millions in South India, and enjoys a solid connection with the common man. Trisha has always been known for being an extremely friendly, down to earth, warm, and helping person and that synergizes with our brand’s ‘customer first philosophy’. Being a trusted and credible name in the industry, this partnership with Trisha will enable us to reach consumers across spectrums and reinforce our brand’s mission of offering our customers superior quality projects with the best amenities”
Speaking on the association, Trisha Krishnan said, "I am extremely happy to be part of the Urbanrise family as their brand ambassador. Having set many benchmarks in the realty sector, Urbanrise has carved a niche for itself and has become a household brand in South India. Through this partnership, I am happy to bridge Urbanrise’s endeavor to offer consumers the best of homes and transform their home-buying dream into reality.”
The company has planned an innovative 360-degree campaign across multiple channels. The marketing campaign includes print advertisements, intriguing series of Television commercials, and Digital campaigns featuring Trisha.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
CarDekho comes on board as ‘Co-powered by Sponsor’ for Shark Tank India 2
Through the collaboration, the brand will gratify some extraordinary pitchers with a gold coin which symbolizes their 'golden journey' and wishes them the best for their future
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 11, 2023 4:56 PM | 3 min read
Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV is currently showing the second season of Shark Tank India with their new mantra, "Ab pura India, business ki sahi value samjhega!" for this season, Sony Entertainment Television has associated with CarDekho Group as the Co-Powered by Sponsor.
“Shark Tank India as a show recognizes the zeal of entrepreneurship amongst people and offers them a platform to pitch to the industry tycoons. Every pitcher comes with a dream to get support in their business venture. Echoing this sentiment further, CarDekho Group, a brand that is trusted to understand people's needs and desires, also understands how important it is for the pitchers to take this leap for investment and guidance on Shark Tank India. Thus as a token of appreciation of the same, through this collaboration, the brand will gratify some extraordinary pitchers with a Gold Coin which symbolizes their 'golden journey' and wishes them the best for their future,” stated a release from the company.
This year, representing the ground-breaking start-up ecosystem in the country, are sharks of season 1 - Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (Founder & CEO of Lenskart.com), along with new shark - Amit Jain CEO and Co-founder - CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com.
Shark Tank India 2 airs every Mon-Fri at 10 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and is streaming now on Sony LIV!
Talking about the collaboration, Charu Kishnani, EVP Marketing & Content, CarDekho Group, said, “We are elated to be associated with Shark Tank India 2.0. As a house of brands, CarDekho Group has been a proponent of entrepreneurship in India and strongly resonates with the focus Shark Tank brings on promoting ingenious business ideas. Shark Tank India season one took the country by storm. The show provided a platform for aspiring businessmen, especially from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities to realize their dreams. The second season of the show will be even more impactful as an increased number of entrepreneurs will get a chance to showcase their ideas. Through association with the show, CarDekho will offer support to these upcoming professionals in helping fulfil their aspirations to launch sustainable businesses.”
Sandeep Mehrotra, Head – Ad Sales, Network Channels, Sony Pictures Networks India, added, “Along with being a changemaker in the Indian Television Space, Shark Tank India also made entrepreneurship mainstream. CarDekho group has revolutionized the consumer experience in fulfilling many mobility dreams on the strength of digitization in the automotive ecosystem. We are delighted to associate with them as Shark Tank India's Co-Powered By sponsor on Sony Entertainment Television and highlight their brand value that fosters innovation by making them a part of the narrative which adds to the immersive experience. This is our first association with CarDekho group and we look forward to a long-term association in the years to come.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Reliance Digital's new ads tell a sweet tale of befriending technology
The campaign has been curated by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 11, 2023 12:29 PM | 3 min read
As technology continues to evolve rapidly, getting ever more complex and sophisticated, so many of us are still catching up. The devices we are familiar and comfortable with eventually get obsolete, and with them, it seems we do as well.
Electronics retailer, with a pan-India presence in over 800 cities, Reliance Digital understands the need for a friend to help you navigate this ever-changing world of technology. The brand has taken a huge leap forward by reimagining their stores not merely as points of retail, but as tech playgrounds, where people are encouraged to touch, feel, experience and enjoy new technology guided by a team of expert tech advisors.
Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Brian Bade, Chief Executive, Reliance Digital, said, “It's based on a simple insight, that everybody needs technology, everyone is fascinated with it, but not everyone is necessarily comfortable with it. That’s because technology is changing all the time and it’s easy for a lot of people to feel left behind. Within this rooted cultural reality we believe that Reliance Digital is the catalyst that will enable a large mass of people to connect with technology by creating a welcoming retail tech experience. This philosophy informs everything we do, how our stores are designed, how the sales staff interact, the way demos are carried out and the manner in which after-sales service is delivered. At Reliance Digital, we understand the varied needs people have, as well as their apprehensions and fears when it comes to technology. That's why we want to be the friend that can connect people to the technology they want. The films capture this in an authentic, intimate, moving way.”
Paritosh Srivastava, Chief Executive Officer, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, said, “This is an idea that is special because of the truth it captures and the powerful role it appropriates to Reliance Digital as a retailer. It’s not just a campaign or an idea, it is the guiding philosophy and role that Reliance Digital wants to play in people’s lives. The brand intends living this idea through the whole consumer lifespan of the relationship, at every consumer touchpoint and experience. The attempt is to create brand love and trust for Reliance Digital, and we strongly feel that in the transactional and offer led nature of the retail category, this brand agenda will help Reliance Digital leapfrog to leadership in both the share of heart and mind of the country. The campaign will have high resonance as we all know someone in our circle of family and friends who is getting left behind and is in need to overcome the fear and become Friends with Technology”
Kartik Smetacek, Jt.National Creative Director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, said, “The campaign appropriates an entirely new space for an electronics retailer. Something that’s truly relevant and meaningful – our customers’ actual relationship with technology. Acknowledging that rapidly changing tech leaves so many of us behind, we’ve positioned Reliance Digital as an ally that helps you to lose your apprehensions. Encouraging you to touch, feel and play with technology guided by our team of experts. It’s an emotional, heart-warming idea, captured in the line: Technology se rishta jodo.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Pee-gate: Can Air India do the clean-up?
Criticism, memes and cartoons are being shared to ridicule the airline for its alleged mishandling of two recent incidents
By Kanchan Srivastava | Jan 11, 2023 8:30 AM | 7 min read
Poor customer support, poor handling of a crisis and failing to live up to its image are three main factors that can dent a brand’s image, say experts. Tata-owned Air India perhaps missed all three when it dealt with the now famous “pee-gate” incidents that took place on-air in its international flights a couple of months back but came to the fore only now after media reported about it.
In the first incident that happened on November 26, a drunk corporate executive allegedly urinated on a female senior citizen in her seventies. Similarly, on December 6, another male passenger allegedly urinated on the blanket of a woman passenger.
Criticism, memes and cartoons are being shared to ridicule the airline for its alleged mishandling of the incidents. Even some corporate leaders took a dig on the brand.
Flying on #AirIndia is quickly becoming a moot point ?— Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) January 9, 2023
I have decided that on Air India, I will never sit next to a banker. He may give me the liquidity which I’d rather not have…..?— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) January 9, 2023
The incidents have come at a time when the airline is fast recovering from its troubled past that was mired with poor customer service, bureaucratic lethargy and losses. Air India is close to placing orders for as many as 500 jetliners that could be worth more than $100 billion as it carves out an ambitious renaissance under the Tata Group. The Group, which regained its control on the airline in January 2022 after almost 69 years, has also announced a merger of all its airlines, including full service carriers Air India and Vistara and budget airlines Air India Express and AirAsia India.
The combined entity has a current fleet of 220 aircraft, cementing Air India’s position as the country’s largest international carrier and second largest in the domestic market after IndiGo, experts say.
Brand Image
The brand image or reputation can be pretty fragile, even for legacy brands, like Air India, which have a high recall value and familiarity quotient.
Air India was amongst the most loved brands of independent India and continued to remain so till the post-liberalisation era of the 1990s, Samit Sinha, Founder & Managing Partner, Alchemist Brand Consulting, says.
“Despite the brand having fallen from grace in the last two or three decades, it remains a strong name and still carries enormous residual goodwill and does resonate amongst Indians in general,” says Sinha, adding that this demonstrates a great deal of brand resilience and it is what guided the Tata Group’s decision to reacquire the airline beyond sentiment.
“However, in the age of social media, only one crisis is enough to damage customers’ love and trust they had for a brand. Not only consumers, even non-consumers and your rivals will attack you,” says Ramanujam Sridhar, Founder CEO of Brand-Comm, a Madison World company.
This is especially true when the issue affects the customers’ health and safety, or women, children and elderly. Not managing a PR crisis properly can have a long-term impact on your brand. Brands are supposed to deal with such issues quickly with utmost care and compassion. Air India missed the bus but it has to work fast on its communication strategy to prevent further damage, brand experts advise.
Assess the situation
Experts advise that the leaders need to gather a full picture of the brand crisis. They must speak to employees who may be able to shed light on the situation and understand what actually happened and how the press and general public are interpreting it.
Media monitoring tools can help to gather a quick overview of how the public is responding on social media.
“Only customer feedback and satisfaction is not enough. You have to take entire netizens into account who may not be your customers,” Sridhar says.
This exercise is crucial for the carrier whose revenues grew 64% in fiscal 2022, roughly Rs 20,000 crore, but net loss swells by a third to Rs 9,500 crore.
Quick crisis management
While the incidents were unprecedented, the way they were handled by the crew and the management, brought further bad name to the airline, market experts believe.
Sridhar recalls how Nestle brand took a beating a few years ago due to a controversy related to Maggie. “Their response took time as Nestle was headquartered in Switzerland. It is unclear why Air India couldn't quickly resolve the crisis,” he wonders.
Nevertheless, this incident has laid bare the problem. Air India needs to fix it immediately, says Sridhar, adding, “Brands need to deploy PR and communication exercises quickly. This can happen if the communication team has direct access to top management.”
Air India has hired Ronit Baugh as lead corporate communication this week only. Baugh, a seasoned communication professional who has earlier served Jet Airways and Vistara, is expected to turn the tide in the company’s favour.
e4m got in touch with Baugh to understand the company's strategy. His response is awaited.
Lakshmipathy Bhat, Marketing Communications Professional, however, feels that it will take a lot more than mere fixing communications strategy to overcome this perceived disaster for Air India.
“It’s going to take a lot more than mere communications to overcome this perceived disaster for Air India. Already puns are flying thick as response, ‘urine trouble’ for one. Wonder if crisis communication training can prepare anyone for such,” Bhat writes in a LinkedIn post.
Enhance customer experience
Single-minded focus on enhancing and managing customer experience-that is the only thing that builds real brand value. There are no quick-fixes or shortcuts that work, says Sinha.
“With a renewed focus on improving quality of product and service and an effective PR strategy, the brand will put the crisis behind it sooner rather than later,” says Sinha, adding that such an incident has done more damage to the image of the Indian fliers than the airline.
Experts also call for a re-look at the alcohol serving policy for the business class. “While international airlines often serve limited liquors to economy class fliers, they are liberal for business class. There must be some limit for business class as well,” Sridhar says.
According to Lloyd Mathias, Independent Director & Seasoned Marketer, “When a clear fault is established, a sincere apology works best. Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran has done so unequivocally. Now, the AI team will need to review its processes to ensure that the delay in reporting the incident and action against the erring passenger is fixed. They will have to work at ensuring no such incidents recur while trying to win back passenger confidence.”
Mathias further noted, “Airlines in general need to be sensitive when handling passenger issues on-air, on-ground and in any part of the customer journey and must always resolve issues with sincerity and compassion.”
Fixing Accountability
It should be very clear that at the time of crisis who will manage the press, keep the executive team informed, serve as liaison to other key stakeholders, and record every detail, action taken, external response, and resolution, brand experts insist.
“If the brand doesn't have a set protocol for potential crisis management and accountability, it risks losing its customer base and even potential customers”, Sridhar says.
People have short memories, so the Air India controversy will be forgotten as soon as a fresh controversy comes, Sridhar points out.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Why CTV enables stronger brand connect
Experts say the industry's perspective towards connected TVs is shifting with several players recognising its potential as a media vehicle
By Shantanu David | Jan 11, 2023 8:27 AM | 5 min read
Along with metaverse, gaming, and increased consumer privacy consumer protection, connected TV is emerging as a big advertising and marketing trend for 2023, and for good reason.
With currently around 20 million households having internet-enabled TVs (and many, if not most houses having multiple TVs), the segment is expected to only grow exponentially, creating a slew of new opportunities for brands in a market that so far has primarily been driven by mobile phones.
The current penetration of connected TVs is around 55 million+. These audiences are more affluent, with higher LTVs and MUVs compared to a mobile-only audience and fall predominantly into the primary TG for most brands.
Big Picture
Yatin Balyan, Managing Partner, National Head of Media Investment at Omnicom Media Group India, believes connected TVs are set to continue growing in India's predominantly mobile-first market as a unique and new touch point for marketers due to the emergence and evolution of smart TVs and internet availability and cheap data traffic, which allows consumers access to connected TVs now more than ever. Besides, there is the return of cord-cutting audiences coming back to television via connected TV, and the immersive viewing experience it offers.
Although OTT on mobile saw an increase during the pandemic, it is now evident through metrics that audience attention is captured more effectively when streaming content via connected TV.
“The concept of binge-watching on demand in case of non-live content is a big enabler for content consumption on CTV. By consistently and optimally leveraging these trends from time to time, brands can benefit from CTV and win over new consumers in exciting new ways and drive results. Furthermore, to improve audience engagement, advertisers can identify tent pole properties that are live or non-live and build surrounding visibility around them,” he says.
Krishna Menon, Chief Operating Officer, QYOU Media India, observes that connected TV as a medium has propelled the industry to change its perspective and treat it as a promising and potent media vehicle. As CTV viewers consume content on demand it offers brands the ability to reach highly engaged viewers and drive a bigger impact from their ad spend.
“If optimally used, the medium provides brands with an opportunity to effectively target a specific audience set through behavioral attributes, demographics, and location and further track them through detailed analytics,” he says.
The Little Things
Furthermore, according to Pranav Agarwal, Co-Founder of Sociowash, with the growth of OTTs, the exclusivity of content has become the name of the game. This plays into marketing strategy, as brands can now advertise to audiences based on demographics, affinities, types of shows and much more granular level targeting.
“Brands are leveraging connected TVs and various advertising solutions to garner more brand visibility, increase reach, recall and incrementally increase consumer spends by adopting the ABCD methodology of ‘Attract, Brand, Connect and Direct’ as a more full-funnel approach for these cream audiences,” says Agarwal.
“They can attract the right audience by embracing a data-driven strategy to media buying and build an audience strategy uniquely aligned with their TV planning and campaign KPIs,” he added.
Umesh Shashidharan, Media Director Planning & Operations, FoxyMoron, Zoo Media, observes that connected TV is where digital video advertising meets traditional advertising. “Brands can do multiple things as they can bring the big screen experience of TV to digital. For starters, the power of storytelling has to become interactive for the digital audience to capture their imagination.”
“Smart marketers may also want to look at exploring differentiated messaging for cord-cutters and digital-only audiences. Connected TV will eventually occupy the traditional TV advertising space, helping brands create impact and awareness; whilst mobile devices will continue to dominate the engagement and action space,” adds Shashidharan.
Shivani Kamdar, Associate Creative Director, SoCheers, says, “While mobile is still a preferred platform for snackable content, the urban audience is opting for Connected TVs for a more holistic experience, more so in the post-pandemic era. This audience also usually keeps themselves informed about the new things in the digital space, and makes an educated decision while discovering and buying any product or service.”
Kamdar adds that CTVs allow various and more comprehensive touch points to the brands to reach out to and engage with such consumers, noting, “It is even easier for the brands to establish a relationship or a two-way communication with them, eventually leading to a sale.”
According to revenue analytics firm Voiro, the industry will witness increased CTV partnerships across the content value chain in 2023. Voiro expects that agencies will dedicate a budget for CTV advertising, and the industry will also see an increase in cross-channel management companies that will simplify Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) to help advertisers enhance data transparency in their campaigns.
Cementing the popularity of CTV, Vikram Chande, General Manager & Sales Lead at Samsung India, says, “Today, most TVs come with WIFI capability that you can just connect to the internet and start streaming right out of the box. We are at the cusp of a revolution happening in the smart TV space. Five years back, terms like ‘cord cutters’ or ‘cord shavers’ were only spoken about. Today, many people are not even consuming cable TV content anymore in a given month.”
“CTV offers a deeper connection with the consumer, making the experience of watching television more wholesome. It’s more than an impression, an app, or a piece of hardware,” Chande asserted.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Netcore Cloud rebrands
Unveils new design & upgraded logo
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 10, 2023 4:42 PM | 2 min read
Netcore Cloud, a SaaS company has unveiled the revamping of its brand identity after over two decades of its journey in martech.
“The new visual identity stems from Netcore’s core philosophy of empowering brands around the world to build enduring relationships with customers. Resonating with the bold and modern appeal of the brand, the new logo and branding elements are reflective of its twenty-five year legacy combined with its new-age expertise. After having completed multiple acquisitions, and expanded its global presence, the new brand identity ensures consistent communication across all group companies and international offices,” the company said.
Speaking about his milestone, Kalpit Jain, Group CEO Netcore Cloud said, “Netcore Cloud has witnessed a number of transformations over the last twenty-five years. As one of the leading brands in martech we feel responsible towards reinventing and moving the needle up on the overall quality of consumer experience that brands offer users. With SaaS industries booming, it's essential for B2B brands to stand out and Netcore was looking out for a visual identity that helps it to be recognised for its bold, relentless energy. The rebranding is a step towards appealing to the younger brands that engage with us in global markets and reinforcing our capabilities as a legacy company with new-age offerings.”
Adding to this, Chris Higgins, Senior VP - Marketing, Netcore Cloud, said, “We are very excited about our new visual identity and communication approach that captures the spirit of Netcore in 2023. Our upgraded brand now communicates the boldness and innovation of Netcore as we continue to drive innovation and success for our clients around the world.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Kia Corporation to continue partnership with Australian Open till 2028
To mark the extended association, the carmaker hosted an official vehicle handover ceremony at Federation Square in Melbourne on January 10
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 10, 2023 4:24 PM | 3 min read
Kia Corporation has extended its support of the Australian Open to 2028, continuing the brand’s highly successful partnership with the prestigious tennis Grand Slam event that first began in 2002. At the Australian Open 2023 (“AO23”), Kia will highlight its vision for and commitment to sustainable mobility, while inspiring tennis fans through its ‘Movement inspires ideas’ brand purpose.
To mark its continued role as the Major Partner of the Australian Open, and highlight its specific involvement in AO23, Kia hosted an official vehicle handover ceremony at Federation Square in Melbourne on January 10. Kia and Tennis Australia executives, as well as two-time Australian Open champion and Kia Global Ambassador Rafael Nadal, attended the event.
During the ceremony, Kia presented tournament officials with a fleet of 130 vehicles featuring the popular Carnival MPV, Sorento SUV, Sportage SUV and fully electric EV6 crossover. The vehicles will provide safe, comfortable, and efficient transport for players, match officials and VIPs around Melbourne for the full duration of the tournament (January 16-29).
“The Australian Open 2023 marks a special moment in Kia’s longstanding relationship with the tournament, as we delightedly announce the renewal of our partnership for another five years until 2028,” said Artur Martins, Head of Kia’s Global Brand and Customer Experience.
“The event provides the perfect global showcase for Kia’s corporate vision of becoming a sustainable mobility solutions provider,” he added.
Visitors to AO23 will have the opportunity to interact with Kia and learn more about the brand’s commitment to continuing its leadership in sustainable mobility. Kia will showcase its new, high-performance, fully electric EV6 GT at the newly created Grand Slam Oval booth.
At the 5,000-seat Kia Arena, which was inaugurated as the fourth-largest tournament venue at Melbourne Park last year, fans will have the opportunity to follow, quite literally, in their hero’s footsteps as part of the ‘Make your move’ interactive game. As they watch Rafael Nadal in action on a large screen, fans can also attempt to copy the moves of the defending Australian Open champion and generate electricity with their footsteps via a special floormat, which will be later used to help power the Kia EV6 models in the AO23 fleet.
“The unique partnership between Kia and the Australian Open has proven to be one of the most successful in the sporting world and pivotal to the event's ongoing success. We are honored that Kia has chosen to extend its role as the Australian Open Major Partner through 2028,” commented Craig Tiley, Australian Open tournament director.
“It is fascinating to see the latest sustainable technical innovations our friends at Kia bring to the AO every year, and we are excited to see what they have in store for fans at this year’s event,” he added.
In addition to presenting a suite of specially developed digital content brand campaigns during AO23, Kia is also hosting 20 children from the Rafa Nadal Foundation at the Kia Clubhouse event. The visit will enable the children to create unforgettable memories from experiences such as watching AO matches at Rod Laver Arena, participating in a tennis clinic and enjoying a variety of cultural activities in Melbourne.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube