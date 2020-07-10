Chumbak has a new brand identity

The new logo uses a simple serif typography that mirrors the brand pillars of wit, warmth and authenticity, the company said

Lifestyle brand Chumbak has unveiled its new logo with a digital release. The logo change is part of the larger shift in the positioning of the brand.

Chumbak was founded in 2010 by Shubhra Chadha and Vivek Prabhakar with the idea of designing fun souvenirs & collectibles inspired by India. Since then, Chumbak has grown into a design-led lifestyle brand, creating joyful products in categories across home décor, fashion, accessories and personal care.

The new logo reaffirms Chumbak’s positioning as a lifestyle brand. Speaking of which Vivek Prabhakar, co-founder of Chumbak mentioned “When we launched Chumbak ten years ago, the logo was designed to reflect the quirky, young brand positioning. At the time, the logo enabled us to stand out in a serious retail landscape. It worked perfectly with the initial product range that was India inspired. Over the years, we’ve not only expanded our product range but also presented an evolved, globally relevant design language. The new logo represents & establishes that shift.”

Vasant Nangia, CEO of Chumbak added “In the last ten years, Chumbak has successfully diversified its product portfolio and scaled to appeal to audiences across the country. The new brand identity reflects our mission to be an evolved and globally relevant, design-led lifestyle brand.”

Designed to work effortlessly across the brand’s digital and physical channels, the new logo uses a simple serif typography that mirrors the brand pillars of wit, warmth and authenticity. It also brings to the forefront, the beloved Chumbak owl that is known and recognised by its growing community of consumers and community. The design was developed with the in-house brand team and Delhi-based design consultancy, Bull Design. The logo will be rolled out across brand touchpoints in the months to come.