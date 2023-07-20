'The moment you drop optimism, it is a dead game'
At the e4m D2C Summit, a panel of industry heads deliberated on the various facets of building a Rs 100-crore brand
One of the highlights of the e4m D2C Summit 2023 was a panel discussion on “How to Build a 100 Crore+ D2C Brand?” chaired by Sneha Beriwal, CMO, Vahdam India, where industry experts discussed their journeys from a seed to a Rs 100-crore D2C brand, the various benchmarks they set for themselves during the said journey and how they built their teams.
The panellists included Deep Bajaj, Co-Founder Sirona; Raghav Verma, Co-Founder, Chaayos; Ayushi Gudwani, Founder & CEO, FS Life, and Divij Bajaj, Founder & CEO, Power Gummies.
The session opened with Beriwal asking the panellists how did their journey start and at what stage did they feel that they have achieved the “terminal velocity” and are looking at a business that will make Rs 100 crore. To this, Deep replied, “Nobody starts with the vision that this will become these many crores sort of a business. We are all trying to solve problems that we ourselves have experienced in some form or the other and for us, Sirona also started similarly.”
“I had seen how women suffer because of lack of toilets, lack of variety in period products, lack of safety solutions when they are travelling out. As a father of two daughters, I thought it's time that I stopped complaining about it by saying I'll get it from abroad but make them here. The velocity started coming when customers started accepting our products,” he added.
Talking about how he started Chaayos with the goal to make it big but had to put that on hold and just focus on his first store in the beginning, Verma said, “We gave ourselves 6 months. With the thought that if this doesn't work in 6 months, if we don't see customer traction, we have to let it go.”
He further explained how there was not a single terminal velocity, rather the entire process of building a 100-crore brand is a cycle. “At one point you think everything is working, then you start to scale up and realize ‘this city is not working for me’. Now you need to turn it around. That starts to work then you get that confidence. So, it is kind of cyclical that things work for you and then suddenly things stop working. It is a journey.”
Contrary to Deep, Gudwani pointed out that she, as an experienced strategy consultant for other businesses, began by analyzing if the category had the scope of creating a billion-dollar business. She said, “The decision to narrow down on the space was completely business plan based. I didn’t start thinking if I wanted a 50-crore brand or a 100-crore brand. I actually started with the thought that it has to become a billion-dollar brand.”
“Day one onwards we forgot that this was the business plan or we had to achieve that,” she said agreeing with Verma. How will the first garment be created, who will be the logistics partner, who will open the office and traverse through similar problems.” Gudwani called that the real journey and something that has been humbling and has stuck with her.
Talking about how the optimism of an entrepreneur works, with respect to when one feels that they are going to create a 100-crore brand, Divij said, “It is when you get your first order. It is important to have that optimism because that is what carries and that is the only driving force you have till the end. The moment you drop that optimism, it is a dead game.”
“Marketplaces have a very important role to play in the journey of any D2C brand,” Beriwal said, taking the session forward. She asked, "What are the ‘go(s)’ and ‘no go(s)’, especially for other entrepreneurs who might be getting on to these platforms. How do you evaluate them or think about them? Are they your partners or are they on the opposite side of the table? How does it work?"
To this, Verma replied, “Both Swiggy and Zomato have been a part of our extended team. If someone had asked me 5 years back that ‘will there be a behaviour of ordering chai at home and office’, I would have said it might take many years to actually create that. But there was this belief within that team that if we work on it, we can actually create a behaviour around it."
"Marketplaces are clear partners as Raghav mentioned. It is critical for us to scale. It's initially hard to scale but you have to be at all channels," Gudwani elaborated. "At the end of the day, we are all building brands and we have to be channel agnostic. Which channel enables you to build a brand ahead of its time is a choice that you will make."
Talking about how the people strategy changes as the business grows and how one makes sure that these people align with what one is trying to do, Divij said, “Till one crore you have to have versatile people who are in there. That is where you will find your core people who are ready to do any and everything for the brand. Ultimately if you subsidize them or channel them to a particular role, they will of course fight because that is the fighting tendency that they have developed with you. They have seen the brand grow from the start. From one to ten crore, you need more experienced people who bring in the kind of knowledge that you do not have.
“Post that it has to go on in a very structured manner where you need more senior management people who can structure the organization. Post that the delegation has to be so strong and the channelizing has to be so strong that you are ideally not involved in the operation,” he elaborated.
Deep concluded the session by answering Beriwal’s question on staying true to listening to the consumer. He said, “We try to take feedback that we are getting on every portal. Even within the organization, the ethos starts from saying that feedback is king. Even the customer care executive at the first level is empowered to offer a refund no questions asked and then we investigate. The job is not to just park the buck and settle the query, it is to make the customer say ‘I'm satisfied’ and to get them satisfied on the first call. You are so approachable today because of LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter. If a customer is dissatisfied, they have your kidney. So, we try to keep our kidneys to ourselves by not letting them down too much.”
Global is the next big thing to aim for: Gaurav Khatri, Noise
At the e4m D2C Revolution Summit, Noise CEO Khatri spoke to COO Utsav Malhotra about the company's journey to becoming a formidable brand
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 20, 2023 8:21 AM | 4 min read
Noise, a brand that has managed to establish itself as a Rs 2000 crore D2C company in less than eight years, did not have an easy ride, according to Gaurav Khatri, CEO and Co-Founder of Noise. He said that those who embark on an entrepreneurial path do not begin with a goal of Rs 100 crore or Rs 1000 crore; in fact, most of them are striving for the first one crore.
At e4m D2C Revolution Summit held on Wednesday, Gaurav Khatri in a fireside chat with the COO Utsav Malhotra spoke about the Noise's uphill journey to becoming a formidable brand.
Khatri stated that the team has been the most important factor in the brand's success. "It has its own difficulty to begin with. It was a difficult journey for us, but the brand first gained traction since we began with a completely different notion to establish this brand, which thankfully hit with the client. And once your customers believe in your brand, others join in and help you expand it."
He also mentioned that it was even a difficult journey to get people on board for a non-funded organization where everybody is funded and everybody is asking how much is a cash burn? “We didn't have an answer for that. We thought that's not a question that we should be discussing. We should be discussing what is the right way to build a sustainable brand. I think now things have changed. People have started believing in sustainable business and developing that. So it has been a difficult journey but with time you grow and people join you together.”
While speaking about the company’s vision and the challenges faced during the entire journey, Khatri said that they had a mission- it was, of course to democratize the technology, but the bigger piece of it was to democratize customer and the brand experience which was missing in the entire domestic brands that people were buying since 2000.
“We started with a vision to create a brand which was much more experiential and aspirational, which was completely missing in this country and we found that white space and tried to build it up."
According to him, the biggest challenge was to get that first person to join, to go on the first meeting, where you have to convince others that their brand will do better. “Getting people with an entrepreneurial mindset rather than an employee mindset is one of the biggest challenges but we are fortunate to get good people. Also, I've learned with time that when you are not aware of what are the challenges that can come in your life, you don't prepare for them."
He noted that it was absolutely clear to him that creating a business means he had to make it profitable and sustainable in the long run.
Khatri also mentioned that if consumers' motivation and that has also been one of the reasons that the Noise team is very passionate and excited about the feedback that they get from the outside market.
“We got very close to creating our technology piece by ourselves rather than being dependent on a third piece,” Khatri informed.
He highlighted that Noise has created a great ecosystem of tech. “ We are probably India's only brand who's creating technology in-house and now we're not dependent on anybody or any global giants to create the product that we are creating. So that kept us innovate faster and better to implement the consumer feedback on time.”
Speaking on the next step for Noise, Khatri informed that the brand has been only online till last year, and now they are focusing more on offline to reach deeper Bharat. “We are now focusing more on offline and going to the deeper India, Bharat that we call now. But global is the next thing that we should be aiming but let's see when it happens.”
India is democratizing commerce: Thampy Koshy, ONDC
At the exchange4media D2C Revolution Summit and Awards, Thampy Koshy, CEO, ONDC, delivered a special address on ‘ONDC: The Game Changer for D2C Brands'
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 20, 2023 8:15 AM | 4 min read
At the second edition of the exchange4media D2C Revolution Summit and Awards, Thampy Koshy, CEO, ONDC, delivered a special address on ‘ONDC: The Game Changer for D2C Brands.’ One of the dynamos of India’s digital transformation, having played an integral role in the creation of Aadhaar, GSTN, and Co-WIN among other national institutions.
Observing that like many of the brands, the ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) was also a start-up. Koshy delivered a short, but powerful, address on how the company was creating an all-inclusive digital commerce ecosystem and generating opportunities for ambitious start-up companies, the cream of which was present in the room.
“Today, if you look at the world of digital commerce, these are mostly the domain of walled gardens. There are few large enterprises, not just in India, but around the world and they are in every domain. It could be consumer goods, food, mobility, hospitality everywhere and you have a few large enterprises that have a stranglehold on the buyers and sellers,” noted Koshy.
He examined how if you're a seller in a physical world, you have the complete freedom as a brand manager to do your advertising, promotions, discounts and all else. And you also have that access to the data about who is buying.
“Whereas in the digital world, that option is very, very limited. There are a few large players who have a stranglehold on 80-90% of the market. And there are a lot of small players who are trying to establish themselves,” said Koshy, adding that these small, newer entities were forced to play ball, as existing outside those walled gardens, and creating their own app, website and digital marketplace in general was very tough and very expensive.
“Customer acquisition in walled gardens is not easy. It comes with a lot of effort and a lot of costs. That's why we in India decided an idea of democratizing commerce, which would mean that every seller should have the equal opportunity to make their products and the catalogs visible in an open network on their terms and can submit an order fulfill the order collect them at their terms, and also have all information about their transactions and clients with them and not being at the mercy of some large intermediaries in this whole journey,” he said.
This becomes even more critical for smaller brands or businesses. “I would do the same if I was building a walled garden. I would like to see a few large brands who will give me a significant amount of revenue as their agent, if I can push their products to my captive clients. And if I can shape my consumers through a variety of means to believe that the products that I tell them to buy is what is good for them, not what they think is good for them,” added Koshy, noting that it's not a choice of the buyer, but rather the buyer being shaped.
“Our mental models are only around platforms so we can think only of platform-based things. So, when you let those mental bonds break and think of an open network, humongous possibilities come up for innovation, for specialization, and also having a better control on your own products, and your own terms of trade. So, if you have a very smart product, you can make it available on the ONDC network multiple ways,” said Koshy.
Again observing that ONDC was still a young start-up, he said that several entities, from fintech companies like PhonePe, PayTM, and Spice Money, as well as startups like MYStore were present on the ONDC. Koshy urged businesses that wanted to be seen in the increasingly speeding carousel of digital commerce to make their set-ups ONDC compliant, much like they had made their payments UPI-compliant so as to get a leg-up.
“And every Tuesday, our chief business officer runs a business briefing in the afternoon to help people like you to go in deeper and make a decision of how and when to participate. If you send a mail to even my email id, one of my colleagues will send you the details,” said Koshy.
The id, in case you were wondering, is koshy@ondc.org
You can watch the full address here.
Earn something more than just money, says Flipkart Seller Hub in latest brand campaign
The film revolves around the concept of showcasing the benefits that extend beyond financial gains for sellers choosing to partner with Flipkart
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 19, 2023 4:13 PM | 3 min read
Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, has launched an ad film under its newly launched ‘Kuch Khaas Kamao’ campaign. The campaign showcases how sellers associated with Flipkart are experiencing growth and greater fulfillment by transitioning their local businesses online through the Flipkart Seller Hub.
The ad film revolves around the concept of showcasing the benefits that extend beyond financial gains for sellers choosing to partner with Flipkart. The film focuses on the unique journey, highlighting the value of time and trust as powerful motivators, emphasizing the importance of achieving work-life balance and finding satisfaction beyond monetary success.
The ad campaign, as a part of ‘Kuch Khaas Kamao’ campaign, portrays how Flipkart has helped its sellers build trust by providing a reliable platform and support system. Flipkart’s tech-enabled platform empowers them and facilitates a harmonious balance between business growth and personal lives. As the film unfolds, we witness a father's transformation from a busy business owner to a present and engaged family man. Through the eyes of his curious 12-year-old son, the film captures the father's newfound presence at home, who begins to wonder about the secret behind this change. The child expresses his contentment with his father's increased time spent with the family, highlighting their playful interactions and the comical mishaps while attempting household tasks. As the mystery unravels, the boy discovers the secret behind his father's newfound time: the Flipkart Seller Hub. The film beautifully depicts how Flipkart’s support and resources have enabled the sellers to streamline their operations, automate certain tasks, and ultimately free up more time with their loved ones. This heartwarming story showcases how Flipkart creates an environment for sellers to achieve business success while cherishing meaningful moments with their families.
Rakesh Krishnan, Vice President and Head - Marketplace, Flipkart, said, “As a homegrown e-commerce marketplace, we are driven by an unwavering commitment to empowering sellers nationwide through innovative initiatives and solutions. In this era of digital commerce, our focus lies in nurturing MSMEs from tier-2 and tier-3 cities through digital training and implementing seller-first policies that enable them to unlock their growth potential and expand their businesses. The campaign ‘Kuch Khaas Kamao’ showcases the sellers who partnered with Flipkart to achieve qualitative merits such as time beyond the financial gains. Through consistent support, we have enabled business owners to unlock their true potential, and drive business excellence while safeguarding the harmony between work and personal life. Flipkart is paving the way for a new era where success encompasses financial achievements and the priceless treasure of work-life balance.”
Shishir Sharma continues as brand ambassador for Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals
This will be his third consecutive year with the company
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 19, 2023 3:23 PM | 2 min read
Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals has announced the continuation of its association with actor Shishir Sharma as their brand ambassador for the third consecutive year.
This exclusive collaboration signifies a significant development in the eyecare industry in India, as it seeks to raise awareness about the importance of maintaining healthy vision and accessing top-quality eye care services.
Shishir Sharma, a distinguished actor known for his versatile performances across television, film, OTT and theatre, has been a vocal advocate for eye health and quality eye care. His association with Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals has consistently emphasized the significance of regular eye examinations and the availability of state-of-the-art eye care treatments at Sharp Sight, the company said.
Expressing his enthusiasm about the continuation of this partnership, Shishir Sharma stated, "I am honoured to be associated with Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals for the third year in a row. Good eyesight is crucial for a fulfilling life, and Sharp Sight's unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge eye care services perfectly aligns with my vision. I eagerly look forward to raising awareness and making a positive impact on people's lives."
By appointing Shishir Sharma as their brand ambassador, Sharp Sight aims to leverage his influence and popularity to educate the masses about the importance of regular eye check-ups, early detection of eye conditions, and the availability of advanced treatments.
Deepshikha Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, Sharp Sight Eye hospitals, commented on this exclusive association, stating, "We are delighted to continue our partnership with Shishir Ji as our esteemed Brand Ambassador. His genuine passion for eye health and his ability to connect with people make him an ideal representative for Sharp Sight. With his support, we are confident in reaching a broader audience and creating greater awareness about the significance of eye care."
The collaboration between Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals and Shishir Sharma has played a pivotal role in promoting the message of healthy vision and accessible eye care services throughout India. Together, they strive to empower individuals to prioritise their eye health and seek professional assistance for any eye-related concerns.
FEF aims to be one of the largest fashion funds in the world: Gunjan Nagpal
Speaking on ‘Empowering businesses through comprehensive support, resources and strategic partnerships: The FEF way’, Nagpal highlighted how FEF was born
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 19, 2023 2:16 PM | 3 min read
Addressing the e4m D2C Revolution Summit held on Wednesday, Gunjan Nagpal, Vice President and Head of Sales, Fashion Entrepreneur Fund, said that a venture studio called Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF) is being launched this year in a bid to empower aspiring fashion and lifestyle entrepreneurs.FEF is being launched in September with an aim to help fashion entrepreneurs with fundraising, budgeting, accounting, compliance and any other service required to make their businesses flourish.
Speaking on ‘Empowering businesses through comprehensive support, resources and strategic partnerships: The FEF way’, Nagpal highlighted how the fashion industry suffered during COVID-19 times and it is due to the lack of any government policies to support such businesses, FEF was born.
“COVID-19 was a good time for D2C brands as people were ordering and businesses were flourishing. For the fashion industry, COVID was a setback. Consumers were not coming to stores; weddings were not happening and lifestyle brands also got affected.
“So, we came up with a venture studio to empower all entrepreneurs from the domain of fashion and lifestyle. We mentor and assist any aspiring entrepreneur in fashion and lifestyle space,” Nagpal said.
The FEF kicks off in September this year when the registrations will begin.
The funding platform is supported by business moguls like Ravi Jaipuria, Naveen Jindal, Karan Johar, Vinod Dugar, Samir Modi, Sandeep Jain and Robin Raina, who will invest more than Rs. 20 crore in fashion-based businesses and startups.
Philanthropist and Founder of Talent Factory and India Fashion Awards, Sanjay Nigam, is the founder of this venture studio while social activist and businessman Vagish Pathak is the Chairperson. Industrialist and Promotor of Vimal Group of Companies, Jitendra Lalwani, is the promotor of FEF.
Sharing the vision of FEF, Nagpal said that in 2023-24, it will start with a corpus of Rs 20 crore and in five years, FEF aims to be one of the largest fashion funds in the world with a corpus of Rs 640 crore.
“We aim to take the franchise international in the third year, particularly to all the fashion capitals of the world, primarily London, Tokyo, Miami and Paris,” he said.
Nagpal also said that a nine-episode web series is being produced by Dharma Productions on OTT with around 1 lakh participants who will register.
The series, which will be hosted by Karan Johar, will have 15 jury members who will shortlist 30 finalists.
“There will be on-ground processes and phases the participants will have to get through. We will have over 100 sponsors who would help the participants to go to the next level and mentor them.
“Anyone from the fashion and lifestyle domain, like fashion agency, fashion photographer, DTC clothing brand, fashion ecommerce brand, make-up artist, accessory designer or marketing agency can register,” Nagpal said.
e4m D2C Awards 2023: Fire-Boltt & Power Gummies named Gamechanger Brands of the Year
Noise bagged the award for Best D2C Gamechanger Brand: Wearables & Gadgets
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 19, 2023 9:30 PM | 2 min read
The exchange4media Group hosted the 2nd edition of e4m D2C Revolution - Summit & Awards on Wednesday, July 19, at a star-studded award ceremony at The Leela Ambience, Gurugram.
The awards recognized and honoured the best D2C brands in India for their excellence and innovation. The big award of the night ‘Best D2C Gamechanger Brand of the Year’ was bestowed upon two brands - Fire-Boltt and Power Gummies.
Meanwhile, Noise bagged the ‘Best D2C Gamechanger Brand: Wearables & Gadgets’. The event was co-powered by Star Network and Times Network, Co-Gold Partner was Snapmint, Innovation Partner was Fashion Entrepreneur Fund, Associate Partner was HT Media Group and the co-partner was Traffic Guard and Techmagnate.
While Aman Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, BoAt Lifestyle, won the ‘e4m D2C Tycoon of the Year title’, the ‘Best D2C Gamechanger Entrepreneur – Male’ was given to Bala Sarda, Founder, Vahdam India. The ‘Best D2C Gamechanger Entrepreneur – Female’ was awarded to Sifat Khurana, Co-Founder, Innovist & Midhula Devabhaktuni, Co-Founder & CMO, Mivi. Utsav Malhotra, Noise, was honoured with the ‘Best D2C Gamechanger COO’ title while Sneha Beriwal, Vahdam India, bagged the ‘Best D2C Gamechanger CMO’ award.
At the awards night, as many as 115 awards were given under five broad thematic categories, including Marketing, Innovation, Best use of digital platforms, Game-changer D2C Brands, D2C awards for individuals. With 51 categories in total, the awards recognised and honoured the best D2C brands in India for their outstanding work across 27 diverse industry categories.
The awards night was graced by top industry leaders, heads and experts from the D2C domain in India. The D2C awards are a tribute to the best D2C brands built over recent years. The brands have been honoured for illustrating excellence in leadership, well-thought-out operations, inspiration and round-the-clock remodelling of products, processes and marketing execution.
Below is the complete list of winners:
Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance onboards cricketer Shubman Gill
The company will be featuring Gill in its marketing campaigns
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 19, 2023 1:37 PM | 2 min read
Bajaj Allianz Life has announced its collaboration with ace cricketer, Shubman Gill, to take forward its brand journey of being life goal enablers. Shubman, already a force to be reckoned with in international cricket, has impressed the world with his remarkable achievements.
Expressing his thoughts on the partnership, Gill shared, "I'm delighted to be associated with Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance; it feels like a well-timed partnership crucial for winning a match. Here, it's about winning in the bigger match of life. For me, focus and consistency are of paramount importance, and Bajaj Allianz Life embodies that with their unwavering commitment to customers and innovative solutions. I look forward to this collaboration with Bajaj Allianz Life as we strive together to become India's dependable Life Goal partner, hitting boundaries of trust and reliability."
Speaking on the association, Chandramohan Mehra, Chief Marketing Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance said, "We are excited to partner with Shubman, a true Life Goal Champion for millions of Indians. Shubman embodies the new young Indian who is a Life Maximiser and confident of accomplishing many Life Goals through long-term planning and consistency. His pursuit towards achieving excellence across all formats of the game, aligns with our holistic aspirations of being a preferred Life Goal enabler of Indians through value-packed products and customer-centric services and innovations.
The company will be featuring him in its marketing campaigns to bring alive the product propositions and reach out to a wide customer base.
