Chingari inks deal with Kadak Entertainment

Chingari, the Indian video-sharing app, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Kadak Entertainment. Started by two women entrepreneurs Shruti Akshay Munot and Mayoorii Swwapnil Munot, Kadak Entertainment has created three marquee properties and offers content of various topics and genre for the Marathi audience.

Chingari will strengthen its regional content library through this collaboration. The short video app has been forging ties that fortify its regional presence and this association with Kadak entertainment too is a step in this direction.

Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder, and CEO, Chingari App said, “Breaking stereotypes and working to our best potential to offer wholesome entertainment to our user base has been a brand philosophy for Chingari. Kadak Entertainment has the same brand values and we see a natural fitment with them and are glad to have them on board”.

While talking about the collaboration with Chingari App, Shruti Akshay Munot & Mayoorii Swwapnil Munot of Kadak Entertainment said, "We are really excited about this tie-up, especially for the humour Content. We make sure that Chingari users will get more Content for entertainment as Kadak Marathi has various plans of content creations and lots of campaigns in association with the Chingari app. The fresh content of Kadak Marathi meets the wide reach of the Chingari App to deliver maximum entertainment to the maximum number! Here's to a great start and a long-lasting association that brings out the best for our audience!."

In the post-COVID-19 world, people are always looking for content that helps them disengage from what is happening around them for a little while and be in the moment. The content at Kadak entertainment will help add that element to Chingari’s content library and also enable it to offer more content to its Marathi audiences.

Deepak Salvi, COO & Co-founder, Chingari App, said, “It is always a pleasure to collaborate with like-minded partners. With Kadak Entertainment coming on board we have enhanced our Marathi library even further. At Chinagri we have always strived to offer better and greater content to all our users and add to our regional library and we will continue to do that as we go along”.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)