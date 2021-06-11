Cartoonist Manjul suspended by Network18 post Twitter notice

On June 4, Manjul was notified by Twitter that his account has come under the scanner for 'violating' Indian laws

Political cartoonist Manjul has reportedly been suspended by Network18 after he was served a Twitter notice against his account @MANJULtoons by law enforcement.

According to news reports Manjul has been suspended "with immediate effect" by Network18 where he was employed for the last six years.

A few days ago, Manjul was served a notice by Twitter, saying that it has been instructed by "Indian law enforcement" to initiate action against his account.

Since then, the cartoonist has received an outpouring of support on social media. Even other cartoonists expressed solidarity with the artist.

